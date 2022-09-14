U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market To Reach USD 3962.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.5%| Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is Segmented By Type (Single Phase Cooling, Two Phase Cooling), By Application (Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer Hardware Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size is projected to reach USD 3962.6 million by 2028, from USD 1319.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Liquid cooling allows high-density racks to be cooled effectively and affordably thanks to the increased thermal transfer qualities of water or other fluids. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-21A2635/Global_Data_Center_Liquid_Cooling_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET

More CPUs and GPUs are being crammed into each rack unit by server manufacturers (U). Systems that distribute cooling air to racks are unable to offer sufficient cooling capacity when there are numerous high-performance servers in a rack, even with containment. Components are being crammed into devices as a result, leading to incredibly dense 1U servers that are pushing rack densities to new heights. High-density equipment racks are becoming increasingly commonplace as a result, which forces thermal management systems to advance to meet changing demands. The liquid cooling will be required by facilities aiming to deploy exceptionally high-density racks. Air cooling will never be able to provide the heat removal capacity needed to sustain the dependability of IT systems, regardless of how the system is set up or optimized. This factor is expected to propel the Data Center Liquid Cooling market growth.

In addition to providing the needed durability, a liquid cooling system will improve IT performance. CPU performance is slowed down to prevent thermal runaway as CPU case temperatures reach the maximum acceptable operating temperature, which is likely to happen with air cooling. Systems that are closely packed can operate continuously at their maximum voltage and clock frequency without overheating thanks to liquid cooling. This factor is expected to drive the Data Center Liquid Cooling market growth.

The need for Improved Energy Efficiency is expected to further propel the Data Center Liquid Cooling market. Liquid-cooled data centers can save a lot of energy because they don't need fans to transport air through the servers and around the data center due to the higher thermal conductivity of liquid than that of air. Liquid cooling requires pumps, which use less energy than fans do to provide the same cooling.

Furthermore, A facility can develop smaller-footprint facilities or make greater use of the space in its current data centers because of liquid cooling's ability to increase density. Additionally, it makes it possible to support processing-heavy edge applications in locations with the limited physical area.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-21A2635/global-data-center-liquid-cooling

DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to rise significantly at a CAGR. The Asia Pacific region is home to both advanced nations with extensive technical use cases, like Japan and Australia, and growing economies, like China, India, and Singapore. The building and administration of data centers have received massive investment in the Asia Pacific area in recent years. Social media, gaming, and entertainment have all contributed to the strong demand for cloud applications in the Asia Pacific area. During the projection period, all of these factors will contribute to an expansion of the market for liquid cooling systems for data centers.

Get Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-21A2635/Global_Data_Center_Liquid_Cooling_Market

Key Companies:

  • Asetek

  • Green Data Center LLP

  • Green Revolution Cooling, Inc

  • Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc

  • IBM Co.

  • Midas Green Technologies LLC

  • Rittal GmbH & Co.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Allied Control

  • Fujitsu

  • Vertiv Co.

  • Chilldyne Inc.

  • Liquid Cool Solutions

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Submer

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-21A2635/Global_Data_Center_Liquid_Cooling_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-21A2635&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Immersion Cooling Market size is projected to reach USD 802.8 million by 2028, from USD 257.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2022-2028.

Data Center Cooling market size is projected to reach USD 15370 million by 2028, from USD 8640.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2028.

Mini Data Center market size is projected to reach USD 9276.6 million by 2028, from USD 3551.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2028.

IT Cooling System market size is estimated to be worth USD 2202.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3966 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.3% during the review period.

Data Center Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 25340 million by 2028, from USD 10240 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2028.

Data Center Monitoring Solution market size is projected to reach USD 5772.9 million by 2027, from USD 1520.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2027.

Data Visualization market size will reach USD 6570.7 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period.

Global Immersion Cooling Tank Market Research Report 2022

Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Data Center Cooling Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Research Report 2022

Global Liquid Cooling System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Electronic Data Interchange Solutions Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Edge Computing market size is projected to reach USD 55930 million by 2028, from USD 8237 million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.1% during 2022-2028.

Data Annotation Tool market size is projected to reach USD 1630.8 million by 2028, from USD 473.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2022-2028.

Data Diode Security Products market size is estimated to be worth USD 365.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 764.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.1% during the review period.

Click here to see related reports on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-liquid-cooling-market-to-reach-usd-3962-6-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-16-5-valuates-reports-301624368.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

