U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,802.19
    +16.81 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,943.87
    +168.44 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,045.38
    +16.64 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.62
    +5.63 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.48
    +2.72 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.58 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    -0.0060 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0095 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3570
    -0.3710 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,471.51
    +380.35 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.51
    -0.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component, End User, Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

·9 min read

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises, and Hyperscale Data Centers), Data Center Type, Type of Cooling, Enterprise and Region - Forecast to 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global data center liquid cooling market will rise from USD 2.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Need for efficient, noise-free, and compact cooling solutions will aid market growth. This market is also likely to be boosted by the need for higher processing power, low operating expenditure and emergence of advanced technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurreny mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The services, in by component segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The services segment include different aspects like consulting, designing, installation, deployment, servicing and maintenance of liquid cooling solutions. As the user data grows in the coming years, there will be an increased demand for data centers and subsequently different services that are associated with liquid cooling solutions.

Small and mid-sized data center, in by data center type segment, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

The small and mid-sized data centers occupy a space up to 25,000 square feet and primarily used by small to medium enterprises. These facilities are also easy to retrofit liquid cooling solutions and hence will observe a higher adoption rate during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data center in the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

Hyperscale data centers are business critical infrastructure for large companies such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and others. These facilities have a high computing capacity and as a result also require better cooling solutions to maintain ambient operating temperature.

IT and Telcom segment of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

IT and Telecom segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this sector is due to the adoption of new technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence, deep learning and machine learning. Emergence of 5G edge computing applications and private cellular networks is likely to drive the market for data center liquid cooling in IT and Telecom sector.

Cold plate liquid cooling, of the data center liquid cooling market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

Cold plate liquid cooling responsible for transferring heat from surfaces with high heat loads to the fluid used within a liquid cooling system. It also enhances data center energy efficiency , lowers the total costs, is more energy-efficient and produces less noise.

Asia Pacific data center liquid cooling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period. The growth of the data center liquid cooling in this region is due to increasing demand for cloud applications. There is a strong shift towards cloud technologies, with various organizations across Asia Pacific, as cloudification delivers real business value, enabling organizations to be faster, leaner and better at delivering for their customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
4.2 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Region
4.3 North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Component and Country
4.4 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers and Server Density
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions
5.2.1.4 Need for Better Overclocking Potential
5.2.1.5 Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Susceptibility to Leakage
5.2.2.2 High Capital Expenditure and Maintenance
5.2.2.3 Slow Recognition from End-users
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Ai, Blockchain, and Other Advanced Technologies
5.2.3.2 Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization
5.2.4.2 High Investments in Existing Infrastructure
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders
5.4.2 Buying Criteria

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Ecosystem/Market Map of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
6.3 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6.4 Energy Sustainability for Data Centers
6.4.1 Sustainable Data Centers Using Liquid Cooling
6.4.2 Issues in Developing Countries
6.4.3 Case Study
6.5 Case Study Analysis
6.5.1 Asperitas and Itrenew Partner to Bring Sustainable, Plug-And-Play Data Center Solutions Full Circle
6.5.2 Reduction in Data Center Energy Spending by Adopting Immersion Cooling
6.5.3 Microsoft Chose Immersion Cooling Tech by Liquidstack for Its Cloud Servers
6.5.4 Google Shifts to Liquid Cooling for Ai Data Crunching
6.6 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.7 Patents Analysis
6.7.1 Introduction
6.7.2 Insights
6.8 Technology Analysis
6.9 Regulatory Landscape
6.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.9.2 US
6.9.3 Europe
6.9.4 China
6.9.5 Japan
6.9.6 India
6.9.7 Singapore
6.9.8 Open Compute Project (Ocp) - a Standard for Data Center Buildings
6.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
6.10.1 Introduction
6.10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Lives and Livelihood
6.10.1.2 Economic Outlook
6.10.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

7 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Indirect Liquid Cooling
7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Precision Cooling to Drive Segment Growth
7.2.1.2 Single Phase
7.2.1.3 Two Phase
7.2.2 Direct Liquid Cooling
7.2.2.1 Growing Demand for High-Density Cooling to Fuel Growth of Direct Liquid Cooling
7.2.2.2 Single Phase
7.2.2.3 Two Phase
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Design and Consulting
7.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Consulting Services for Liquid Cooling Systems to Drive Market
7.3.2 Installation and Deployment
7.3.2.1 Increasing Need for Integration with Traditional Cooling Devices
7.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Maintenance of Coolants to Propel Growth of Support and Maintenance Services

8 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Data Center Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
8.2.1 Growing Need for Indirect Liquid Cooling Solutions to Drive Demand for Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
8.3 Large Data Centers
8.3.1 Growing Requirement for Direct Liquid Cooling in Large Data Centers

9 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud Providers
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Services to Drive Market
9.3 Colocation Providers
9.3.1 Availability of Low-Cost, Disaster-Proof Systems Contributing to Higher Adoption
9.4 Enterprises
9.4.1 Rapid Deployment Capabilities to Drive Adoption of Data Centers in Enterprises
9.5 Hyperscale Data Centers
9.5.1 Requirement for Scalable Cooling Solutions to Increase Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

10 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Enterprise
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Bfsi
10.2.1 Focus on Lowering Energy Consumption to Drive Sector
10.3 It and Telecom
10.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Servers to Drive Market
10.4 Media and Entertainment
10.4.1 Requirement for Scale-Out Solutions to Drive Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Growing Demand for Customized Data Center Cooling Solutions to Drive Their Adoption in Healthcare
10.6 Government and Defense
10.6.1 Growing Digitalization Initiatives to Increase Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
10.7 Retail
10.7.1 Increased Need for Robust Cooling to Drive Adoption of Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions
10.8 Research and Academia
10.8.1 Adoption of High-Performance Computing to Drive Market Growth
10.9 Others

11 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Type of Cooling
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cold Plate Liquid Cooling
11.2.1 High-Density Data Center Installation to Drive Demand for Cold Plate Liquid Cooling
11.3 Immersion Liquid Cooling
11.3.1 Low Carbon Footprint Through Immersion Liquid Cooling to Drive this Segment
11.4 Spray Liquid Cooling

12 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Player Strategies
13.3 Revenue Analysis
13.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
13.4 Market Share Analysis: Data Center Liquid Cooling
13.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2020
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leaders
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participants
13.6 Competitive Benchmarking
13.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence
13.7 Sme Matrix, 2020
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Dynamic Companies
13.7.3 Responsive Companies
13.7.4 Starting Blocks
13.8 Key Market Developments

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Asetek
14.2 Vertiv Holdings Co.
14.3 Fujitsu Limited
14.4 Submer
14.5 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
14.6 Rittal
14.7 Schneider Electric
14.8 Alfa Laval Ab
14.9 Midas Green Technologies
14.1 Liquidstack
14.11 Chilldyne
14.12 Iceotope Technologies Limited
14.13 Coolit Systems
14.14 Asperitas
14.15 Dug Technology
14.16 Liquidcool Solutions Inc.
14.17 Dcx - the Liquid Cooling Company
14.18 Stulz GmbH
14.19 Other Companies
14.19.1 Aspen Systems Inc.
14.19.2 Engineered Fluids
14.19.3 Aquila
14.19.4 Exascaler Inc.
14.19.5 Cooler Master
14.19.6 Liqit.Io
14.19.7 Teimmers
14.19.8 Sixtyonec Technology Corporation
14.19.9 Usystems Limited
14.19.10 Ebullient
14.19.11 Koolance

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2k9gbh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-liquid-cooling-market-by-component-end-user-data-center-type-type-of-cooling-enterprise-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301579590.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to employees that the social media giant would be scaling back hiring and turning up the heat on its employees.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

    The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms , parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, California. For months now, many economists have been anticipating a sharp downturn in the economy due to aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world to combat record price increases everywhere. The Russian war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Russia Takes Control of International LNG Project

    The move is one of the most drastic responses by the Kremlin so far to the flight of Western companies from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta execs to find staff ‘who shouldn’t be here’

    Facebook’s parent company Meta is slashing hiring plans as Mark Zuckerberg warns of “one of the worst downturns in recent history”.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Weakens to Two-Year Low as Orders Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of US manufacturing activity weakened in June to a two-year low as new orders contracted, restrained by lingering supply constraints and some softening in demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosT

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • McDonald’s Dollar Drinks Deal Fades in the Face of Inflation

    Some McDonald’s locations are axing the chain’s U.S. deal offering soda and other cold beverages of any size for a buck as restaurant owners try to manage a record spate of inflation.

  • Meta could be 'bracing for a tornado-like quarter': Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Meta (META) could be bracing for a "tornado-like quarter," says Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go to Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. The stock market has been going through a rough patch for quite some time […]

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • OPEC oil output again misses target in June as outages weigh - survey

    OPEC in June did not deliver on an oil output increase pledged under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey on Friday showed, as involuntary declines in Libya and Nigeria offset supply increases by Saudi Arabia and other large producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.52 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, the survey found, down 100,000 bpd from May's revised total. OPEC had planned to boost June output by about 275,000 bpd.

  • Chip stocks hammered as Micron forecast signals waning demand

    A handful of chipmakers including Micron and AMD have signaled waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, even as it eases a two-year global semiconductor shortage that has hit production of everything from cars to smartphones. Chip stocks across the world tumbled on Friday after memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc forecast on Thursday much worse-than-expected revenue for the current quarter and said the market had "weakened considerably in a very short period of time." Shares of Taiwan's TSMC and MediaTek, Dutch chip-gear maker ASML, Franco-Italian firm STMicroelectronics and Germany's Infineon all fell on Friday.

  • Amazon, Disney, AT&T donated to abortion opponents, Tesla faces racial discrimination lawsuit

    Despite pledging to help employees obtain abortions, Amazon, Disney, and AT&T all donated to abortion opponents; Tesla has been hit with another racial discrimination lawsuit; and inflation is hitting July 4th food.&nbsp;

  • Fans take BYD to task as recall confusion clouds Chinese EV maker's image

    Customers of China's BYD Co Ltd, the world's biggest electric vehicle (EVs) maker by sales, have taken the unusual step of urging regulators to expand a battery replacement recall to safeguard the reputation of a national champion. BYD has been a major beneficiary in the auto industry's rapid shift toward electrification, propelled by the backing of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffet. A maker of both electric cars and buses, BYD also builds batteries which it has portrayed as the industry's safest and which it is close to supplying U.S. EV peer Tesla Inc, BYD's executive vice president has said.

  • New Zealand Dairy, Meat Exporters Slam Ardern’s Pact With EU

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand meat and dairy exporters have expressed disappointment with the free-trade agreement Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has secured with the European Union. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantThe outco

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Bounces Off a Key Support Level Once Again

    The shares of the biotech company appears to be finding a bottom but could use more sideways action to create a better base.

  • Tesla begins tracking office worker attendance

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian details how Tesla is reportedly sending emails to workers if they don't go into the office enough.

  • GM warns of supply chain impact on sales

    General Motors stated that its second-quarter sales and shipments were disrupted by supply chain issues.

  • Biden administration considers stablecoin regulation outside of banks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger discusses news that the White House is weighing the idea of stablecoin regulation that would extend beyond banks and the EU reaching a landmark deal on crypto regulation.