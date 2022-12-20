U.S. markets closed

Data center liquid immersion cooling market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market size is estimated to grow by USD 537.54 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Data center liquid immersion cooling market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global data center liquid immersion cooling market as a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Data center liquid immersion cooling market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Data center liquid immersion cooling market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Data center liquid immersion cooling market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, type (large data centers, small, and mid-sized data centers), component (solution and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • By type, the market will observe significant growth in the large data centers segment. The exponential growth of data is creating the need for the construction of large-scale public cloud data centers globally. This is increasing the demand for liquid immersion cooling solutions for data centers within large data centers, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market.

  • North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of data centers and the rising number of strategic alliances between vendors are contributing to the growth of the data center liquid immersion cooling market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Data center liquid immersion cooling market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increase in the construction of data centers.

  • The growth in large amounts of data generated is compelling enterprises to invest in the construction of data centers.

  • The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions among organizations has further increased the demand for data centers globally.

  • With the growth in the number of data centers globally, the demand for data center liquid immersion cooling is increasing.

  • All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing need to reduce carbon footprint is one of the key trends in the market.

  • Data centers consume 2.5% to 4.5% of the power generated globally. They also account for 1.5% to 2.5% of greenhouse gas emissions globally.

  • With the growing number of data centers, the need to reduce carbon footprint is increasing among data center operators.

  • The installation of efficient cooling technologies such as liquid immersion will aid in reducing power consumption as well as carbon emissions in the data center facilities. It also helps enterprises achieve better scores on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and reach carbon reduction goals.

  • Thus, the need to reduce carbon footprint is expected to foster the growth of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The availability of alternative cooling methods will challenge the growth of the market.

  • Liquid immersion cooling solution is widely adopted by data center operators. However, the scenario is changing with some data center operators looking for an alternative solution that is efficient in terms of power consumption and performance.

  • For example, air-based cooling solutions can operate a data center at a PUE of 1.1, with reduced energy consumption using a renewable source.

  • In addition, other techniques such as Microsoft seawater cooling can become a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this data center liquid immersion cooling market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center liquid immersion cooling market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the data center liquid immersion cooling market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the data center liquid immersion cooling market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center liquid immersion cooling market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The mini data center market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,843.99 million. The increased deployment of VDI is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as operational limitations may impede the market growth.

  • Technavio's analysts estimate the data center power market size to grow by USD 20569.77 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.1%. The increasing investments in data centers are notably driving the data center power market growth, although factors such as the issue of UPS battery failure may impede the market growth.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

155

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.77%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 537.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

21.48

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aecorsis BV, Chilldyne, Coolit Systems, DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., ExaScaler Inc., Fujitsu General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer Technologies SL

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global data center liquid immersion cooling market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Large data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Small and mid-sized data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Component

  • 7.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aecorsis BV

  • 12.4 Chilldyne

  • 12.5 Coolit Systems

  • 12.6 DCX The Liquid Cooling Co.

  • 12.7 Engineered Fluids Inc.

  • 12.8 ExaScaler Inc.

  • 12.9 Fujitsu General Ltd.

  • 12.10 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

  • 12.11 Iceotope Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.12 LiquidCool Solutions

  • 12.13 LiquidStack B.V.

  • 12.14 Midas Immersion Cooling

  • 12.15 Rittal GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.16 STULZ GmbH

  • 12.17 Submer Technologies SL

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301705315.html

SOURCE Technavio

