Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market to Record 14.46% CAGR due to Increase In Construction Of Data Centers - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth variance for the data center liquid immersion cooling market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 222.35 million, as per the latest market analysis report. The increase in the construction of data centers will drive the market positively during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternative cooling methods will be a major challenge for the data center liquid immersion cooling market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Segment Insights:

The data center liquid immersion cooling market report is segmented by Type (large data centers and small and mid-sized data centers) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data center liquid immersion cooling in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Data center liquid immersion cooling vendors are continuously focusing on strategic alliances to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge over each other, as well as to improve their market reach and customer base. This will facilitate the data center liquid immersion cooling market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The data center liquid immersion cooling market share growth by the large data centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing need for the data center to store exponentially growing data has led to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for data center liquid immersion cooling solutions in large data centers.

Competitive Landscape

The data center liquid immersion cooling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The data center liquid immersion cooling market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other players covered in the report are:

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 222.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CoolIT Systems Inc., DCX Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., LiquidStack BV, LiquidCool Solutions, Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer Technologies SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

. Market landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Large data centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small and mid-sized data centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

. Customer landscape

. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CoolIT Systems Inc.

DCX Ltd.

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

LiquidStack BV

LiquidCool Solutions

Midas Immersion Cooling

Rittal GmbH and Co. KG

STULZ GmbH

Submer Technologies SL

. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

