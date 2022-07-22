Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market to Record 14.46% CAGR due to Increase In Construction Of Data Centers - 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth variance for the data center liquid immersion cooling market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 222.35 million, as per the latest market analysis report. The increase in the construction of data centers will drive the market positively during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternative cooling methods will be a major challenge for the data center liquid immersion cooling market.
Key Market Segment Insights:
The data center liquid immersion cooling market report is segmented by Type (large data centers and small and mid-sized data centers) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Regional Opportunities: 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data center liquid immersion cooling in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Data center liquid immersion cooling vendors are continuously focusing on strategic alliances to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge over each other, as well as to improve their market reach and customer base. This will facilitate the data center liquid immersion cooling market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The data center liquid immersion cooling market share growth by the large data centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing need for the data center to store exponentially growing data has led to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for data center liquid immersion cooling solutions in large data centers.
Competitive Landscape
The data center liquid immersion cooling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The data center liquid immersion cooling market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Some other players covered in the report are:
Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 222.35 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.66
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CoolIT Systems Inc., DCX Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., LiquidStack BV, LiquidCool Solutions, Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer Technologies SL
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
