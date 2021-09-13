U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    +20.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,765.00
    +158.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,501.50
    +60.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    +16.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.86 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    +0.76 (+4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0890
    +0.1790 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,457.59
    -1,511.75 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.01
    -73.74 (-6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.50
    +37.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Crédit Agricole Installs Immersion Cooling Systems from Asperitas to Reduce Energy Costs, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

A list of all the prominent data center liquid immersion cooling solution providers present in the global market: Green Revolution Cooling, Submer Technologies SL, Iceotope Technologies, Asperitas, Fujitsu, Midas Green Technologies, Other key market players

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center liquid immersion cooling market is set to gain momentum from the implementation of next-generation processors for supporting analytical programs, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming study, titled, “Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Data Centre Type (Small and Medium sized data centres, Large data centres, Enterprise data centres), By Industry (BFSI, Government, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028.” The study further mentions that data center liquid immersion cooling solutions are capable of increasing efficiency by cooling several components. They are also very cost-effective.

The world is currently facing a major economic turmoil because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has disrupted supply chains, surged the prices of raw materials, and resulted in the complete shutdown of manufacturing processes. Unless and until a vaccine is discovered, nobody knows till when people will have to continue facing such significant issues. We are providing accurate research reports to help you bolster sales amid this pandemic.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market-103759

How Did We Develop This Report?

We follow a comprehensive research methodology that focuses majorly on delivering authentic and authentic information. We have adopted a data triangulation model which helps us immensely to offer accurate estimates and gauge the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market dynamics. Additionally, we have access to multiple global and regional paid databases. These further help us to collect data about the market trends and drivers.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Massive Energy to Bolster Growth

The high demand for massive energy for functioning is expected to accelerate the data center liquid immersion cooling market growth in the coming years. Next-generation processors tend to release a large amount of heat which often imposes the usage of liquid immersion cooling systems. To enable computing in smaller spaces, liquid cooling solutions are needed, especially for high-density computing. Also, several companies are striving to develop unique data center liquid immersion cooling solutions to attract more customers. However, lack of skilled workforce to manage these solutions may obstruct growth.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market-103759

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Fueled by Rising Number of Data Centers

Geographically, North America is anticipated to procure the highest data center liquid immersion cooling market share in the near future. The rising number of data centers in this region is set to contribute to this growth. Coupled with this, the presence of numerous reputed solutions providers in the region would also aid growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to showcase a remarkable growth throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the expansion of the IT sector in developing countries. Apart from that, the surging demand for cloud computing in this region will also propel regional growth.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market demand?

  • SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market?

  • Detailed Overview of Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

  • Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market.

  • Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

  • What is the Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which region may tap the highest Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market share in the coming era?

  • Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/data-center-liquid-immersion-cooling-market-103759

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Partnerships and Collaborations to Compete with Rivals

The market for data center liquid immersion cooling is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous companies. They are mainly engaging in the collaboration and partnership strategy to develop novel solutions. Some of the others are focusing on gaining new orders from renowned firms to compete in the market. Below are the two latest industry developments:

  • November 2020: Crédit Agricole, a financial services company based in France started using Asperitas immersion cooling system in its Mainvilliers data center. This will help in reducing energy costs and environmental impact at the data center. Also, it is set to support high energy density for novel applications.

  • November 2020: Lenovo partnered up with Iceotope to develop an integrated immersion-cooled micro data center for high performance computing (HPC). It will aid in delivering ThinkSystem SR670 servers.

A list of all the prominent data center liquid immersion cooling solution providers present in the global market:

  • Green Revolution Cooling

  • Submer Technologies SL

  • Iceotope Technologies

  • Asperitas

  • Fujitsu

  • Midas Green Technologies

  • Other key market players

Pre Book – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103759

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Online Payment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, and Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Food & Beverages, IT &Telecom, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Customer Relationship Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Marketing and Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation & Customer Retention), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare) and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

Programmable logic controller market size, share & industry analysis, By Type (Modular PLC , Compact PLC , Rack PLC), By Industry (Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical, Paper & Pulp, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Supply Chain Risk Management market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Risk Type (Operational Risks, Disruptive Risks), By Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Chemical, Consumer Packaged Goods, Automotive) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Virtual Mirror market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Technology (3D Body Scanning, Photo Accurate VFR, 3D Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, Others), By Application (Web, Kiosk, Mobile) and regional forecast 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Restaurants Close Dining Rooms Again as Delta-Driven Infections Spread

    Restaurants are losing customers, dealing with staffing struggles and facing uncertain demand again as the Delta variant drives rebounds in Covid-19 infections.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • China Tech Watchdog Warns Internet Firms Against Blocking Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology regulator warned internet firms on Monday against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms.The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has summoned executives from the country’s online platforms to emphasize the need to stop shutting out each other’s services, ministry spokesman Zhao Zhiguo told reporters in Beijing. Companies

  • Oil rises to one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday, supported by concerns over shut output in the United States, the world's biggest producer, following damage from Hurricane Ida, while analysts expected a stable market in coming months. "Oil prices may not have much room to rise in the near term, but at the same time are not expected to crash soon," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week in a report that it expected Brent prices to remain near current levels for the remainder of 2021, averaging $71 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • This Tech Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 in 5 Years

    Since going public last September, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has already been a rewarding investment. Its business plays into several key trends -- video games, augment and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence -- and I believe the stock price could easily triple in the next five years. For instance, game developers use the Unity engine to render characters and virtual worlds in real-time, bringing their creative visions to life.

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • 3 Stocks Worth Buying During a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A quick glance at the annual returns of the S&P 500 over the last 10 years, and you'd think that investing in the stock market has been easy. Three Fool.com contributors selected Stepan (NYSE: SCL), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) as three industrial stocks worth buying if the market takes a turn for the worse. Scott Levine (Stepan): When looking to gird your portfolio against the stock market volatility that accompanies a recession, there are the usual suspects to consider -- utilities, gold stocks, etc. -- but one company that may not immediately pop into mind is Stepan, a leader in chemical manufacturing.

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower US Oil Production Continues to Underpin Prices

    The United States added rigs in the latest week, energy service provider Baker Hughes said, indicating production may rise in coming weeks.

  • UK sets out £650bn infrastructure spend as supply chain crunch continues

    The move comes amid a heightening supply chain and labour market crunch in the UK.

  • How Amazon Would Be Affected by California’s Warehouse Quotas Bill

    Supporters say, if enacted, the law would allow regulators to assess whether Amazon employees have sufficient time for breaks, or if performance goals are affecting the health and safety of workers in other ways.

  • Epic Games appeals ruling that Apple’s App Store is not a monopoly

    Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge's decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition.

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • Delivery companies are being squeezed between investors and new caps on fees

    Delivery from companies like DoorDash and Uber was first seen as lifeline for restaurants, but high fees has led to a backlash.

  • Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

    Electricity prices and energy commodity prices are soaring in Europe, and prices could continue to rise as storage levels remain below par just ahead of the winter season

  • Primark's sales fall short as COVID continues to take toll

    LONDON (Reuters) -Sales at fashion retailer Primark fell short of management expectations in its latest quarter, hit by public health restrictions in major markets to control the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant. Shares in owner Associated British Foods were down 3.4% at 0859 GMT after it forecast Primark's like-for-like sales in its fourth quarter to Sept. 18 were down 17% on the same period two years ago. Primark's two biggest markets, Britain and Spain, were particularly badly hit.

  • Epic appeals ruling in lawsuit against Apple over App Store rules

    Epic has appealed a ruling in a lawsuit against Apple that still left the 'Fortnite' developer paying damages.

  • Primark sales ‘lower than expected’ after pingdemic hits customers

    Owner Associated British Foods said profits have nevertheless improved at the discount retailer and raised its group guidance.