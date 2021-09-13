Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market: Crédit Agricole Installs Immersion Cooling Systems from Asperitas to Reduce Energy Costs, says Fortune Business Insights™

A list of all the prominent data center liquid immersion cooling solution providers present in the global market: Green Revolution Cooling, Submer Technologies SL, Iceotope Technologies, Asperitas, Fujitsu, Midas Green Technologies, Other key market players

Pune, India, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center liquid immersion cooling market is set to gain momentum from the implementation of next-generation processors for supporting analytical programs, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming study, titled, “Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Data Centre Type (Small and Medium sized data centres, Large data centres, Enterprise data centres), By Industry (BFSI, Government, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028.” The study further mentions that data center liquid immersion cooling solutions are capable of increasing efficiency by cooling several components. They are also very cost-effective.

The world is currently facing a major economic turmoil because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has disrupted supply chains, surged the prices of raw materials, and resulted in the complete shutdown of manufacturing processes. Unless and until a vaccine is discovered, nobody knows till when people will have to continue facing such significant issues. We are providing accurate research reports to help you bolster sales amid this pandemic.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Massive Energy to Bolster Growth

The high demand for massive energy for functioning is expected to accelerate the data center liquid immersion cooling market growth in the coming years. Next-generation processors tend to release a large amount of heat which often imposes the usage of liquid immersion cooling systems. To enable computing in smaller spaces, liquid cooling solutions are needed, especially for high-density computing. Also, several companies are striving to develop unique data center liquid immersion cooling solutions to attract more customers. However, lack of skilled workforce to manage these solutions may obstruct growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Fueled by Rising Number of Data Centers

Geographically, North America is anticipated to procure the highest data center liquid immersion cooling market share in the near future. The rising number of data centers in this region is set to contribute to this growth. Coupled with this, the presence of numerous reputed solutions providers in the region would also aid growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to showcase a remarkable growth throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the expansion of the IT sector in developing countries. Apart from that, the surging demand for cloud computing in this region will also propel regional growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Partnerships and Collaborations to Compete with Rivals

The market for data center liquid immersion cooling is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous companies. They are mainly engaging in the collaboration and partnership strategy to develop novel solutions. Some of the others are focusing on gaining new orders from renowned firms to compete in the market. Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2020 : Crédit Agricole, a financial services company based in France started using Asperitas immersion cooling system in its Mainvilliers data center. This will help in reducing energy costs and environmental impact at the data center. Also, it is set to support high energy density for novel applications.

November 2020: Lenovo partnered up with Iceotope to develop an integrated immersion-cooled micro data center for high performance computing (HPC). It will aid in delivering ThinkSystem SR670 servers.

A list of all the prominent data center liquid immersion cooling solution providers present in the global market:

Green Revolution Cooling

Submer Technologies SL

Iceotope Technologies

Asperitas

Fujitsu

Midas Green Technologies

Other key market players

