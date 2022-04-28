Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Size to Grow by USD 7.69 Billion | Rise In Data Center Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center maintenance and support services market analysis report has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 7.69 Billion from 2021 to 2026. The analysts at Technavio also predict the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in data center spending is notably driving the data center maintenance and support services market growth, although factors such as data security concerns and increasing cyber threat may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request sample report .

Data Center Maintenance And Support Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndryl Inc., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sify Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more insights on parent market analysis and value chain distribution, View our Market Outlook Right Here !

Story continues

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Segment Highlights

End-user

Geographic

Get Your Sample Report Copy to understand the impact of each market segment and their market share contribution

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center maintenance and support services market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market size

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market trends

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market industry analysis

Download Sample Report for more information on the market scope

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndryl Inc., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sify Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center maintenance and support services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Speak to our Analysts for customized report on each vendor

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center maintenance and support services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center maintenance and support services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center maintenance and support services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center maintenance and support services market vendors

Related Reports:

Data Center Transformation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Green Data Center Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Automation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market overview

*Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

*Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

*Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

*Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

*Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

***5. Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

**5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 31: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Chart on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Data Table on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 38: Chart on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Customer landscape overview

*Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

*** 7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 62: Chart on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 74: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 75: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 76: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 77: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.9 China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 78: Chart on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 79: Data Table on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 80: Chart on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 81: Data Table on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.10 UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 82: Chart on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 84: Chart on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.11 Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.12 Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.13 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Rise in Data center spending

*8.1.2 Growing data center complexities

*8.1.3 Increasing demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Data security concerns and increasing cyber threat

*8.2.2 Difficulty in monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations

*8.2.3 Issues related to data center service outsourcing

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

*Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

**8.4 Market trends

*8.4.1 Increase in implementation of IoT across industries

*8.4.2 Advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies

*8.4.3 Growth of hyperscale cloud vendors

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

**10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

*Exhibit 101: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview

*Exhibit 102: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments

*Exhibit 103: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news

*Exhibit 104: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings

*Exhibit 105: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

**10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

*Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

**10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

*Exhibit 111: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 112: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 113: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 114: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 115: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 Equinix Inc.

*Exhibit 116: Equinix Inc. - Overview

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-maintenance-and-support-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-69-billion--rise-in-data-center-spending-to-boost-growth--technavio-301534425.html

SOURCE Technavio