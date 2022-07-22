Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Size to Grow by USD 7.69 billion, Rise in Data Center Spending to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center maintenance and support services include hardware, software, processes, and personnel services. These services enable the seamless functioning of a repository for the storage, management, and dissemination of the data organized at data centers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Data Center Maintenance And Support Services Market by End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the data center maintenance and support services market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.69 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rise in data center spending is driving the growth of the market. As per Cisco Visual Networking Index, from 2017 to 2022, global IP traffic increased by more than 26%. In addition, the rising use of cloud computing by companies is driving the demand for data centers across the world. For instance, in March 2019, Google LLC launched new cloud data centers in Zurich, Switzerland. In June 2018, Facebook Inc. announced that it would invest USD 750 million in building a data center in Huntsville, Alabama. Such factors will fuel the demand for data center maintenance and support services, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Data security concerns and increasing cyber threats are challenging the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2018, the servers of a water utility in Europe were attacked to mine Monero, a cryptocurrency. In industries such as healthcare and financial services, the adoption of data center services is highly regulated. Any cyber threat can lead to the loss of confidential patient data or account information, which may impact the reputation of organizations. Such factors may hinder market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The data center maintenance and support services market report is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the data center maintenance and support services market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Capgemini Service SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kyndryl Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Nlyte Software Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Communications Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Sify Technologies Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Vendor Landscape

The data center maintenance and support services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies such as to compete in the market. Vendors operating in the global data center maintenance and support services market make use of advanced technologies to improve the overall performance and quality of data center services offered. Competition is intense among the existing vendors. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing.

Data Center Maintenance And Support Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndryl Inc., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sify Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

