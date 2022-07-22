U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Size to Grow by USD 7.69 billion, Rise in Data Center Spending to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center maintenance and support services include hardware, software, processes, and personnel services. These services enable the seamless functioning of a repository for the storage, management, and dissemination of the data organized at data centers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Data Center Maintenance And Support Services Market by End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the data center maintenance and support services market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.69 bn.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The rise in data center spending is driving the growth of the market. As per Cisco Visual Networking Index, from 2017 to 2022, global IP traffic increased by more than 26%. In addition, the rising use of cloud computing by companies is driving the demand for data centers across the world. For instance, in March 2019, Google LLC launched new cloud data centers in Zurich, Switzerland. In June 2018, Facebook Inc. announced that it would invest USD 750 million in building a data center in Huntsville, Alabama. Such factors will fuel the demand for data center maintenance and support services, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: Data security concerns and increasing cyber threats are challenging the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2018, the servers of a water utility in Europe were attacked to mine Monero, a cryptocurrency. In industries such as healthcare and financial services, the adoption of data center services is highly regulated. Any cyber threat can lead to the loss of confidential patient data or account information, which may impact the reputation of organizations. Such factors may hinder market growth in the coming years.

Learn which drivers and challenges will shape the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The data center maintenance and support services market report is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the data center maintenance and support services market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Capgemini Service SAS

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Kyndryl Inc.

  • Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • Nlyte Software Ltd.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • NTT Communications Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Sify Technologies Ltd.

  • Telefonica SA

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Vendor Landscape

The data center maintenance and support services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies such as to compete in the market. Vendors operating in the global data center maintenance and support services market make use of advanced technologies to improve the overall performance and quality of data center services offered. Competition is intense among the existing vendors. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing.

Related Reports

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Maintenance And Support Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.22

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndryl Inc., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sify Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-maintenance-and-support-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-69-billion-rise-in-data-center-spending-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301590968.html

SOURCE Technavio

