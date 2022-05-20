Data Center Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Amazon.com Inc| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data centers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the data center market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5g, demand planning, and expansion by hyper-scalers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the cybersecurity issues will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The data center market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The data center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The data center market report provides complete insights on key vendors including, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. The data center market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Few companies with key offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers throughout the world through its subsidiary Google.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers data centers through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers data centers namely Cisco Data Center for networking and computing.

DXC Technology Co. - The company offers data centers to optimize and manage your IT estate.

Equinix Inc. - The company offers data centers with real-time, online infrastructure monitoring, flexible power, and usage solutions and secures your on-site deployment.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component, the market is classified into IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

To know about the market contribution of each segment

Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 615.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.22 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Component

5.3 IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 16: IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

5.3.1 Server infrastructure

Exhibit 17: Server infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.3.2 Storage infrastructure

Exhibit 18: Storage infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.3.3 Software-defined data center (SDDC)

Exhibit 19: Software-defined data center: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.3.4 Network infrastructure

Exhibit 20: Network infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.3.5 Converged infrastructure

Exhibit 21: Converged infrastructure: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.3.6 Data center automation software

Exhibit 22: Data center automation software: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.3.7 Data center backup and recovery software

Exhibit 23: Data center backup and recovery software: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.3.8 DCIM Solutions

Exhibit 24: DCIM solutions: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: IT infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

5.4.1 Generators

Exhibit 27: Generators: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4.2 Transformers

Exhibit 28: Transformer: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4.3 UPS

Exhibit 29: UPS: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4.4 Transfer switches and switchgears

Exhibit 30: Transfer switches and switchgears: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4.5 PDUs

Exhibit 31: PDUs: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4.6 Energy storage devices

Exhibit 32: Energy storage devices: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Power management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

5.5.1 Cooling solutions

Exhibit 35: Cooling solutions: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5.2 Rack

Exhibit 36: Rack: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5.3 Server rail kit

Exhibit 37: Server rail kit: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5.4 Others

Exhibit 38: Others: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Mechanical construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 General construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: General construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

5.6.1 Base building shell construction

Exhibit 41: Base building shell construction: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6.2 Architecture planning and designing

Exhibit 42: Architecture planning and designing: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: General construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

5.7.1 Logical security solution

Exhibit 45: Logical security solution: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7.2 Physical security solution

Exhibit 46: Physical security solution: Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Security solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Component

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 49: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic landscape

7.1 Geographic Segmentation

Exhibit 50: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic Comparison

Exhibit 51: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 52: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 53: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 57: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 62: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G

8.1.2 Demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers

8.1.3 Growing demand among SMEs

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Cybersecurity issues

8.2.2 Time to market and high initial costs

8.2.3 Increasing power consumption

Exhibit 64: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Implementation of AI in data centers

8.3.2 Increased adoption of HPC across enterprises

8.3.3 Consolidation of data centers

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 65: Vendor landscape

Exhibit 66: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 67: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 68: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 69: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 70: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 74: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Amazon.com Inc- Key news

Exhibit 77: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 79: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Cisco Systems Inc-Key news

Exhibit 82: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 84: DXC Technology Co. - Overview

Exhibit 85: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 88: Equinix Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Equinix Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Equinix Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 91: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 97: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 100: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 101: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

11.00 List of Abbrevaitions

