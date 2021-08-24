U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,358.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.50
    +22.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.70
    +6.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.97
    +0.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7230
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,197.93
    -774.43 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.62
    -16.82 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,767.13
    +272.89 (+0.99%)
     

Data Center Market In Europe Records a CAGR of over 20% by 2025|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market research report in Europe has been recently published by Technavio. As per this exclusive market research report, the surging popularity of Big Data analytics and growing adoption for SDDCs will impact the market positively during the forecast period. However, the exit of the UK from the EU might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in Europe by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in Europe by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the data center in Europe market report. Download Sample Now!

Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the information technology industry is likely to witness mixed impacts during the forecast period. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the data center market in Europe 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Component, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The IT Infrastructure component segment led the market share in 2020.

  • What is the anticipated incremental growth?
    The market is anticipated to witness an incremental growth of $122.05 during the forecast period.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%.

  • What is the expected YOY for 2021?
    The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 17.49%

  • How big is the Western Europe market?
    81% of the growth will originate from Western Europe.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Corresponding Reports
Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Data Center Physical Security Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Center Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Component
    o IT Infrastructure
    o Power Management
    o Cooling Solutions
    o General Construction
    o Others

  • Geography
    o Western Europe
    o Rest Of Europe

Retrieve Data Center Market in Europe Report Highlights Here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41316

Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market in Europe report covers the following areas:

  • Data Center Market in Europe Size

  • Data Center Market in Europe Trends

  • Data Center Market in Europe Industry Analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the data center market growth in Europe during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center market in Europe across Western Europe and the Rest of Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

  • Digital Realty Trust Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

  • GTT Communications Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-market-in-europe-records-a-cagr-of-over-20-by-2025technavio-301360014.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. But that was the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dow Jones Up 273 Points While Nasdaq Leads Upside As Two Chip Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones traded higher in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 also held onto gains. The Nasdaq led on the upside.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]