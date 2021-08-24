Data Center Market In Europe Records a CAGR of over 20% by 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market research report in Europe has been recently published by Technavio. As per this exclusive market research report, the surging popularity of Big Data analytics and growing adoption for SDDCs will impact the market positively during the forecast period. However, the exit of the UK from the EU might hamper the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the information technology industry is likely to witness mixed impacts during the forecast period. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the data center market in Europe 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Component, which is the leading segment in the market?
The IT Infrastructure component segment led the market share in 2020.
What is the anticipated incremental growth?
The market is anticipated to witness an incremental growth of $122.05 during the forecast period.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%.
What is the expected YOY for 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 17.49%
How big is the Western Europe market?
81% of the growth will originate from Western Europe.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Center Market in Europe is segmented as below:
Component
o IT Infrastructure
o Power Management
o Cooling Solutions
o General Construction
o Others
Geography
o Western Europe
o Rest Of Europe
Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market in Europe report covers the following areas:
Data Center Market in Europe Size
Data Center Market in Europe Trends
Data Center Market in Europe Industry Analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the data center market growth in Europe during the next five years
Estimation of the data center market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the data center market in Europe across Western Europe and the Rest of Europe
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center market vendors in Europe
