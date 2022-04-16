U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3062
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3000
    +0.4100 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,149.28
    -348.34 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Data Center Market is Forecast to Grow at the CAGR of 10.20% in the Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

North America dominates the data center market owing to the presence of several technology giants and other large enterprises. There are around 2,751 data centers in the United States alone, which is the highest for a country. The increasing government and private investment in the construction of data centers in the United States and Canada are also propelling the growth of the market.

New Delhi, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data center market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing number of data centers due to rising investment by the government as well as large enterprises into IT infrastructure along with the rapid shift of businesses towards a cloud environment…

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the data center market was worth USD 206.2 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.20%, earning revenue of around USD 404.9 billion by the end of 2022. The growth of the data center market is attributed to the increasing number of data centers due to rising investment by the government as well as large enterprises into IT infrastructure along with the rapid shift of businesses towards a cloud environment. Furthermore, the rising penetration of 5G and the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, big data, etc., is also propelling the growth of the data center market. However, high risks of hacking and cybersecurity threats may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Rising Demand Among SMEs is Propelling the Growth of the Data Center Market

The data center market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises, based on enterprise. The large enterprise's segment holds the highest share in the market owing to the rising integration of advanced business tools such as data analytics and big data, which influences their need for storage of large volumes of data being generated every day. As a result, multinational corporations often opt for enterprise data centers with advanced data security, which acts as a major driving factor for this segment’s growth.


Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/data-center-market/report-sample

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies is Supporting the Data Center Market Growth

The increasing penetration of data-generating devices such as smartphones, wearable devices, IoT sensors, remote patient monitoring devices, along with the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, etc., is significantly propelling the growth of the data center market. The businesses are deploying data analytical tools to process and manage large volumes of data that can provide insights and trends regarding their business performance, market trends, the customer wants, etc., which is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Data Center Market - By End-User

Based on end-user, the data center market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, energy & utilities, and others. The BFSI segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing dependence on internet banking and the growing penetration of online payment applications and mobile wallets. Furthermore, the need for the BFSI sector to keep its operations going 24x7 to keep the trade and economic activities going is also playing a crucial role in propelling the growth of the data center market.

Please Visit Press Release of Data Center Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/data-center-market-is-forecast-to-grow-at-the-cagr-of-10-20-in-the-forecast-period

Data Center Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the data center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. North America dominates the data center market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like Singapore, China, India, etc., are significantly investing in the IT infrastructure and construction of new data centers to manage the ever-growing volume of data in their respective region. Furthermore, a high number of small and medium-sized enterprises and the rising adoption of cloud computing among them is also presenting lucrative growth opportunities to the data center market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak offered significant growth opportunities to the data center market. Although the market was initially halted by the lockdown due to obstruction in the construction of data centers owing to social distancing norms and shortage of hardware components. However, the rise in the adoption of cloud computing, mainly because of the growing work from home culture and increasing popularity of mobile streaming apps is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the data center market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the data center market are Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, China Telecom, Telehouse/KDDI, Coresite, Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies, China Unicom, Amazon Web Services, 365 Data Centers, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne, Inc., Lumen Technologies, Inc., DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., SUPERNAP, QTS Realty Trust, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and other prominent players.

The market is highly concentrated and dominated by global players such as AWS, NTT Communications, Microsoft, etc. However, the regional players are also emerging and targeting SMEs with their economic offerings to expand their market. The companies offer a wide range of services such as colocation, hardware installation and maintenance, data backup and archiving, etc., to grab a larger share in the market. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the data center market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the data center market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the data center market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

  • In February 2022, AtlasEdge, a European edge data center company, announced the acquisition of Cornelius House, the largest purpose-built data center in Yorkshire City, England.

  • In February 2022, AIS, a Thai mobile phone operator company, announced its partnership with Singapore Telecommunications Limited and Gulf Energy to develop data centers in the country.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Market Coverage

U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Product Service/Segmentation

By Component, By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Region

Key Players

Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, China Telecom, Telehouse/KDDI, Coresite, Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies, China Unicom, Amazon Web Services, 365 Data Centers, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne, Inc., Lumen Technologies, Inc., DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., SUPERNAP, QTS Realty Trust, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and other prominent players.

By Component

  • Solution

  • Service

By Type

  • Colocation

  • Hyperscale

  • Edge

  • Others

By Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-User

  • BFSI

  • IT & Telecom

  • Government

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • APAC

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


Recommended Stories

  • Eight High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can mislead. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's First-Quarter Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Why the United States is reluctant to become the Saudi Arabia of natural gas

    Some would welcome the revenue and jobs exporting LNG would bring, but others are worried about undermining U.S. energy markets or adding to global warming

  • What is a ‘poison pill’ and why is Twitter swallowing one?

    Elon Musk is following the tradition of 1980s corporate raiders with his $43 billion hostile takeover bid for Twitter.

  • Cheap Thrills: Municipal Bonds Are Down So Much That They’re Buys Again

    As investors shun bonds, yields rise steeply and prices fall sharply, putting some tax-free municipals in the bargain basement.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    When it comes to finding stocks that pay a dividend, it's important for investors to focus on companies with strong business fundamentals. A good place to look for dividend stocks is the list of Dividend Kings. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years while Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have done so for 50.

  • Pfizer Stock, Raytheon Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Pfizer and Raytheon are among 5 stocks near buy points that offer protection from geopolitics and aggressive rate-hikes.

  • European Gas Prices Plunge to Lowest Since Start of Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slumped to the lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine, with the Easter holidays approaching and Russian President Vladimir Putin remaining largely silent on a potential halt to European gas supplies. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Both Its

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    The stock market swoon of the past few months has been tough on the nerves, but it has led to lower valuations for some good, solid companies. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has been in turnaround mode for the past couple of years after its stock price dipped below $5 per share at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Ford has had its share of problems this year, but they are not unique in an automobile industry dealing with high inflation, interest rate hikes, an ongoing chip shortage, and overall supply constraints.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?