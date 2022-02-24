U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.75
    -73.25 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,486.00
    -580.00 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,199.25
    -308.25 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.70
    -32.40 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.04
    +5.94 (+6.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.80
    +36.40 (+1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.62 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    -0.0062 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.20
    +7.39 (+25.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0089 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6600
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,678.46
    -3,172.92 (-8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.41
    -66.96 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.58
    -186.60 (-2.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Market Report. COVID-19 IMPACT The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a significant impact on the data center market growth worldwide in 2021.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398686/?utm_source=GNW
The COVID-19 pandemic had a high impact on the market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms. Also, in 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced self-built data center projects, in addition to hyperscale colocation of >1 MW capacity across markets. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, further fueled by the pandemic.

DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
The need for efficient and easily operatable infrastructure has increased the demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions and innovations from OCP infrastructure providers.
Hyperscale data centers are large mission critical facilities designed to support robust, scalable applications, and they are often associated with big data-producing companies efficiently and effectively. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies involved in development and operations of these data centers.

UPS systems are installed across three major locations in a data center: centralized (overall facility), row-level, and rack-level. However, the placement of these systems is highly dependent on the facility design. In terms of adoption, the use of 750?1,500 kVA systems has increased along with a contribution from <500 kVA UPS systems.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The US is a grown market in terms of opportunities, followed by APAC, Western Europe, and Nordics witnessing a significant increase in demand. The US and China dominate the market with multi-billion-dollar data center investments, followed by the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, and other countries. The Middle Eastern region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers as well as global colocation operators.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Some of the major vendors offering server infrastructure in the market in 2021 included Cisco Systems, Inspur, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Others. In 2021, Oracle Corporation’s hardware segment includes servers contributed around $767 million, which was around 9% less than 2020.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the global Data Center Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Data Center market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Data Center market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage. "
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398686/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarStocks Sink, Br

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Precious metals move higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Precious metal prices, which had already been on the rise, are chugging even higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. The recent price action accentuates the world's dependence on Russia's Palladium (PA=F) and Platinum (PL=F) supply.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 5.6% on Wednesday after a rival sportsbook operator said it would pull back on ad spending. With its losses mounting, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) plans to dial back its marketing investments in an attempt to improve its flagging profitability. Caesars spent heavily to expand into newly legalized sports betting markets.