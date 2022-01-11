U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.27
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3110
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,755.30
    +930.28 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Data Center Market to Grow by USD 519.34 Bn | Adoption of Multi-cloud and Network Upgrades to Support 5G will Drive Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market is expected to grow by USD 519.34 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 21%. This growth can be attributed to rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G. However, cybersecurity issues can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Attractive Opportunities in Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Sample Report for additional highlights of the data center market

Major Five Data Center Companies:

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company owns and operates high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers and storage services globally through its subsidiary Google.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers a wide range of secured data centers, which includes Amazon EC2, Amazon Simple Storage Services (S3), Amazon Aurora, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon RDS, AWS Lambda, and Amazon VPC.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers extendable data center systems that extends the simplicity of hyper-convergence from core to edge and multicloud; high density, low latency, and power-efficient data center switches; and software for automating IT processes across computing, network, and storage layers in physical and virtual environments.

  • Equinix Inc. - The ECX fabric directly connects distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems globally on Platform Equinix via a software-defined interconnection.

  • Microsoft Corp. - The company offers sustainable and trusted cloud infrastructure, which contains both physical infrastructure and connective network components. Each of the Azure datacenters provides high availability, low latency, scalability, and the latest advancements in cloud infrastructure.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Data Center Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • IT infrastructure - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power management system - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical construction - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • General construction - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Security solutions - size and forecast 2020-2025

The data center market share growth by the IT infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. Datacenter information technology (IT) infrastructure comprises all IT equipment, infrastructure, and solutions required to set up or scale a data center. The use of such IT infrastructure is rising due to the increase in demand for computing power and storage to support the growth in global data traffic. Enterprises globally have embraced cloud technologies and are moving their data from on-premises data centers to cloud-based data centers. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period to create the demand for servers and storage infrastructure, and other IT equipment.

Data Center Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

The data center market is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the data centers market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America. The increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in the US and Canada will drive the data center market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Grab an Exclusive Sample Report for more information about the contribution of each segment of the data center market

Related Reports:

  • Enterprise Data Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The enterprise data management (EDM) market share is expected to increase by USD 64.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.89%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Enterprise Data Warehouse Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The enterprise data warehouse market share is expected to increase by USD 14.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42%. Download Free Sample Report

Data Center Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 519.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.30

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Australia, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-market-to-grow-by-usd-519-34-bn--adoption-of-multi-cloud-and-network-upgrades-to-support-5g-will-drive-growth--technavio-301457200.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the Chinese e-commerce giant, were moving higher today on several news items, the biggest of which was a bullish analyst rating. Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD stock with a buy rating and a price target of $100, which represents 44% upside from the stock's closing price yesterday. It represents the company's first brick-and-mortar foray into Europe, opening up a huge market for JD.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Here's Why Teladoc Health Is Rising on Tuesday

    Telemedicine leader Teladoc's (NYSE: TDOC) stock price was on the rise Tuesday, which was welcome news to shareholders after its recent slump. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Teladoc was up by 6%. There are two likely explanations for the upward move.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • IBM stock slips amid questions about cloud competition, revenue growth

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell Tuesday after an analyst downgraded the stock on concerns about revenue growth following Big Blue's spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and IBM's ability to compete in the cloud market.

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and Territo

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.