Data Center Market in Malaysia to observe USD 2.08 Bn growth | Demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market size in Malaysia is expected to increase by USD 2.08 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.72% during the forecast period. According to this latest report by Technavio, the market is expected to observe 14.86% YOY growth in 2022 and the data center servers segment is anticipated to generate maximum revenue in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Malaysia Data Center Market by Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The data center market in Malaysia is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as R and D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M and A, market expansion activities, and investments in market growth opportunities to remain competitive. Some companies are focusing on M and A strategies to enhance their market share and geographic footprints. Vendors equipped with improved technical and financial resources are focusing on developing products that can make competitors' products outdated and non-competitive even before they are launched.

Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers, digital transformation initiatives and efforts, and the growing demand among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will offer immense growth opportunities, need for high capital investment, growing concerns over server security, and server workload optimization will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Segmentation

The data center market in Malaysia is segmented as below:

Type

The market growth in the data center servers segment will be significant over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the expansion and the construction of new data center facilities in Malaysia is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center market in Malaysia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center market in Malaysia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Market in Malaysia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in Malaysia during the next five years

Estimation of the data center market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in Malaysia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Malaysia

Data Center Market In Malaysia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.86 Regional analysis Malaysia Performing market contribution Malaysia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia, Malaysia, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd.,

NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

