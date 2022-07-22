Data Center Market Size in China to Grow by USD 55.30 billion, Alibaba group holding ltd and Baidu Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data centers are facilities that consist of computing, storage, and networking components that are used by enterprises to organize, process, store, and distribute large volumes of data. Enterprises rely heavily on applications and data, which are securely stored in data centers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in China by Component - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

As per Technavio, the data center market size in China is expected to grow by USD 55.30 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.72% during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 20.81%.

Is the market concentrated or fragmented?

The market is fragmented.

What is the parent market of the data center market in China?

The global Internet services and infrastructure market is the parent market of the data center market in China.

What are the driver and challenges impacting the market?

The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers is driving the data center market growth in China. However, factors such as the growing focus on consolidating data centers may challenge the market growth.

Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Scope

The data center market in China report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Alibaba group holding ltd - This company offers various products through the consumer electronic segments such as cameras, photos and accessories, chargers, batteries, power supplies, computer hardware and software, and earphone and headphone.

Baidu Inc. - This company offers various products and services for users such as Baidu App, Baidu Search, Haokan and Baidu Post Bar.

China Mobile Ltd - This company offers various data services such as 5G packs, 4G packs, and Wireline Broadband services.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd - This company offers operating data on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis for mobile billing subscribers, broadband subscribers, and local access subscribers.

Digital Realty Trust Inc - This company offers various solutions such as data centers, connectivity, cloud, and PlatformDigital.

Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation

Component

Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in China during the next five years

Estimation of the data center market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in China across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in China

Data Center Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.81 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba group holding ltd

Baidu Inc.

China Mobile Ltd

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Digital Realty Trust Inc

Eaton Corp. Plc

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

