Data Center Market Size in China to Grow by USD 55.30 billion, Alibaba group holding ltd and Baidu Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data centers are facilities that consist of computing, storage, and networking components that are used by enterprises to organize, process, store, and distribute large volumes of data. Enterprises rely heavily on applications and data, which are securely stored in data centers.
As per Technavio, the data center market size in China is expected to grow by USD 55.30 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.72% during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 20.81%.
Is the market concentrated or fragmented?
The market is fragmented.
What is the parent market of the data center market in China?
The global Internet services and infrastructure market is the parent market of the data center market in China.
What are the driver and challenges impacting the market?
The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers is driving the data center market growth in China. However, factors such as the growing focus on consolidating data centers may challenge the market growth.
Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Scope
The data center market in China report covers the following areas:
Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Alibaba group holding ltd - This company offers various products through the consumer electronic segments such as cameras, photos and accessories, chargers, batteries, power supplies, computer hardware and software, and earphone and headphone.
Baidu Inc. - This company offers various products and services for users such as Baidu App, Baidu Search, Haokan and Baidu Post Bar.
China Mobile Ltd - This company offers various data services such as 5G packs, 4G packs, and Wireline Broadband services.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd - This company offers operating data on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis for mobile billing subscribers, broadband subscribers, and local access subscribers.
Digital Realty Trust Inc - This company offers various solutions such as data centers, connectivity, cloud, and PlatformDigital.
Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation
Component
Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in China during the next five years
Estimation of the data center market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the data center market in China across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in China
Data Center Market In China Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.72%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 55.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.81
Regional analysis
China
Performing market contribution
China at 100%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
