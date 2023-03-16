Data center market size to increase by USD 615.96 billion between 2021 and 2026; Increasing adoption of edge computing identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market size is forecast to grow by USD 615.96 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 21.98% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of edge computing is identified as the key trend in the market. Edge computing reduces latency and improves service performance as the stored content is close to the client machine. The technology was initially implemented by SMEs. However, the growing demand for efficient and secure data management has also increased its implementation in large enterprises. The increasing popularity of this technology has encouraged many vendors to develop new edge computing platforms to help clients with their data management capabilities. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) – Request a report sample

Regional Analysis

By region, the global data center market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises across the US and Canada is driving the growth of the data center market in North America.

Company Profiles

The data center market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers throughout the world through its subsidiary Google.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers data centers through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers data centers namely Cisco Data Center for networking and computing.

Equinix Inc. - The company offers data centers with real time, online infrastructure monitoring, flexible power and usage solutions, and secure on-site deployment.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G, demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers, and the growing demand among SMEs. However, cybersecurity issues will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into IT infrastructure, power management systems, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 615.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.22 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Australia, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports, ToC & LoE

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

3. Market Sizing

4. Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation by Component

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9. Vendor Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

