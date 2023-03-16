U.S. markets closed

Data center market size to increase by USD 615.96 billion between 2021 and 2026; Increasing adoption of edge computing identified as a key trend - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market size is forecast to grow by USD 615.96 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 21.98% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of edge computing is identified as the key trend in the market. Edge computing reduces latency and improves service performance as the stored content is close to the client machine. The technology was initially implemented by SMEs. However, the growing demand for efficient and secure data management has also increased its implementation in large enterprises. The increasing popularity of this technology has encouraged many vendors to develop new edge computing platforms to help clients with their data management capabilities. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Market 2022-2026 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Market 2022-2026 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

By region, the global data center market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises across the US and Canada is driving the growth of the data center market in North America.

Company Profiles

The data center market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers high-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient data centers throughout the world through its subsidiary Google.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers data centers through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers data centers namely Cisco Data Center for networking and computing.

  • Equinix Inc. - The company offers data centers with real time, online infrastructure monitoring, flexible power and usage solutions, and secure on-site deployment.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G, demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers, and the growing demand among SMEs. However, cybersecurity issues will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By component, the market is segmented into IT infrastructure, power management systems, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Why Buy

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The data center maintenance and support services market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 12.04% and is estimated at USD 7.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. The rise in data center spending is notably driving the data center maintenance and support services market growth, although factors such as data security concerns and increasing cyber threat may impede market growth.

  • The data center server market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.27% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 115 billion. The investments in scaling up in-house data centers are notably driving the data center server market growth, although factors such as server workload optimization may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this data center market report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the data center market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors.

Data Center Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 615.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

20.22

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Australia, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports, ToC & LoE

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape 

3. Market Sizing 

4. Five Forces Analysis 

5. Market Segmentation by Component 

6. Customer landscape 

7. Geographic landscape 

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

9. Vendor Landscape 

10. Vendor Analysis 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

