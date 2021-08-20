U.S. markets closed

Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Witnesses Emergence of Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the data center market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 12.60 billion, at a CAGR of about 13% during 2021-2025. The report on the data center market in Southeast Asia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Attractive Opportunities with Data Center Market in Southeast Asia by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Data Center Market in Southeast Asia by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report identifies an increase in the application of IoT as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, digital transformation initiatives and efforts, and proximity to connectivity gateways, and the presence of strong submarine cable networks are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market's growth in the long run. The report also provides information on other latest trends and challenges impacting the overall market environment.

The data center market in Southeast Asia covers the following areas:

Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Sizing
Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Forecast
Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Analysis

This data center market report in Southeast Asia presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Component (IT infrastructure, Electrical construction, Mechanical construction, General construction, and Security solutions) and Geography (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia). By component, the IT infrastructure segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 35% of the market's growth will originate from Singapore during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for edge computing in the region.

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

  • Digital Realty Trust Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NTT Communications Corp.

  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports:

Data Center Construction Market in Southeast Asia by Construction Components and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Physical Security Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

  • Digital Realty Trust Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NTT Communications Corp.

  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-market-in-southeast-asia-witnesses-emergence-of-alphabet-inc-and-amazoncom-inc-as-key-market-contributors--technavio-301358657.html

SOURCE Technavio

