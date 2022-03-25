U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 12.60 Bn | IT infrastructure segment to hold largest share | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 12.60 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed 14.20% YOY growth in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, current and future market scenarios, and YOY growth rates through 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in Southeast Asia by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in Southeast Asia by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Now to know more about the report coverage.

The market is fragmented and is highly competitive. The increasing adoption of cloud solutions is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. Vendors are entering into long-term partnership contracts with end-users to increase their presence as well as their market shares.

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing applications of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of land in Singapore, the need for high CAPEX and OPEX for data centers, and the lack of strong subsea networks in Southeast Asia will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Explore other factors influencing market growth and the successful business strategies adopted by vendors by purchasing our full report.
Download a Free Sample Before Purchasing

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

  • Component

  • Geography

The IT infrastructure segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of data centers and the increasing demand for white box servers are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, Singapore will have the largest share of the market. The region accounted for a 35% share of the overall market in 2020. The increasing investments in hyper-scale data centers by global vendors is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing demand for edge computing in the country will be contributing to the growth of the data center market in Singapore. Our data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Data Center Market in Southeast Asia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Data Center Market in Southeast Asia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Southeast Asia

Related Reports:

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 12.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.20

Regional analysis

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia

Performing market contribution

Singapore at 35%

Key consumer countries

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

  • Digital Realty Trust Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NTT Communications Corp.

  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-market-in-southeast-asia-to-grow-by-usd-12-60-bn--it-infrastructure-segment-to-hold-largest-share--technavio-301509105.html

SOURCE Technavio

