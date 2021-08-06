U.S. markets closed

Data Center Market in Systems Software Industry | $ 519 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the data center market size is expected to reach a value of USD 519.34 billion during 2021-2025? Alphabet Inc.(US), Amazon.com Inc.(US), Cisco Systems Inc.(US), Equinix Inc.(US), Microsoft Corp.(US), NTT DATA Corp.(Japan) are some of the major market participants

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's custom research offerings with crucial business data insights including country-level impact, upcoming vaccines, and pipeline analysis.
Download the Free Sample Report for More Insights

Impact of COVID-19

The data center market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Component, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Based on the component, the market witnessed maximum growth in the IT infrastructure segment.

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers is the major trend in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. are the top players in the market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G. However, cybersecurity issues will challenge growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    North America occupied about 35% of the global market share in 2020.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Data Center Physical Security Market - Global data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Data Center Power Market - Global data center power market is segmented by product (generators, transformers, UPS, transfer switches and switchgears, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G will offer immense growth opportunities, cybersecurity issues are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Market is segmented as below:

  • Component

  • Geography

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40958

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market report covers the following areas:

  • Data Center Market Size

  • Data Center Market Trends

  • Data Center Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers as one of the prime reasons driving the Data Center Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Download PDF Brochure and Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's subscription platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power management system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NTT DATA Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-center-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/data-center-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-market-in-systems-software-industry---519-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301348855.html

SOURCE Technavio

