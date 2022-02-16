U.S. markets closed

Data Center Market in UK will Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.03% by 2026|Growing Demand Among SMEs to Upheave Growth|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market size in UK is expected to grow by USD 35.79 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 21.03% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. However, factors such as increasing power consumption may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in UK by Component - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in UK by Component - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional insights related to the data center market in UK. Read Our Free Sample Report

The data center market in UK is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Factors such as growing adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, growing demand among SMEs, and rise in colocation investments will offer immense growth opportunities.

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026: Segmentation

By component, the data center market in UK has been segmented into IT infrastructure, power management, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions. The IT infrastructure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of such IT infrastructure is rising due to the increase in the demand for computing power and storage to support the growth in data traffic. Enterprises have adopted cloud technologies and are moving their data from on-premises data centers to cloud-based data centers. This trend is expected to increase the demand for servers and storage infrastructure and other IT equipment during the forecast period. The rise in investments for providing cloud solutions using hyperscale data centers (HDCs) is another reason for the growth of this segment.

To know how much each segment contributes to the market, View Our Free Sample Report

Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the data center market in UK include Arista Networks Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Harlow Operations Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and NetApp Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers a wide range of data centers such as CloudVision, Cognitive Wi-Fi, Arista 7300X Series, Arista 7260X and 7060X, Arista 7020R Switch, Arista 720XP Series, and many more.

  • Atos SE - The company offers cloud and hybrid cloud data centers to help organizations maximize business value.

  • Broadcom Inc. - The company offers a wide range of data centers that are equipped with advanced networking, computing, and storage equipment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in UK during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center market in UK

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in UK

Related Reports:

Computer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High End Server Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Market In UK Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 35.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.72

Regional analysis

UK

Performing market contribution

UK at 100%

Key consumer countries

UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arista Networks Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Harlow Operations Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and NetApp Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Find more valuable insights related to this market. Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • General construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arista Networks Inc.

  • Atos SE

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Harlow Operations Ltd.

  • HP Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • NetApp Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-market-in-uk-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of--21-03-by-2026growing-demand-among-smes-to-upheave-growthtechnavio-301480827.html

SOURCE Technavio

