Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center and Network Third Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global data center network third-party hardware maintenance service market as a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. The super parent global IT services market cover companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. It excludes companies offering software products. The global Internet services and infrastructure market also includes IT security services and cloud computing services.

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market - Five forces

The global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market- Segmentation assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The large enterprise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for hardware maintenance services, which are necessary for efficient operations in data centers and networks across the enterprise for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and banking and finance, is the primary driver of the growth of the large enterprise segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market.

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America for data centers and networks that provide third-party hardware maintenance services. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increased investments made by hyperscale cloud providers will support the expansion of the North American market for third-party hardware maintenance services for data centers and networks during the forecast period.

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The rise in data center spending is one of the factors driving the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market growth.

The requirement for effective management of data center operations has grown along with the development and expansion of data centers. The requirement for effective management of data center operations has grown along with the development and expansion of data centers. Any data center outage is expected to cost close to $9,000 per minute. Therefore, managing data center operations is essential for data center operators.

Datacenter operators select data center maintenance and support service providers to cut expenses and maintain data center operations. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of hyperscale cloud vendors is one of the key third-party hardware maintenance service market trends fueling the market growth.

The need for huge storage capacity is growing as big data and IoT generate large amounts of data. Due to the high cost of hosting data on on-premises systems, many businesses have begun migrating their data to hyperscale cloud service providers. The initial investments necessary for implementing hardware and constructing infrastructure are reduced by cloud service providers who offer storage as a service.

As it might take time to maintain data centers internally, cloud service vendors are choosing data center maintenance and support service providers that can increase data center reliability and decrease the amount of time it takes to recover from outages. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Issues related to data center service outsourcing are one of the factors hindering the third-party hardware maintenance service market growth.

Third-party hardware maintenance service providers for data centers and networks provide a variety of advantages, including hardware installation and maintenance, disaster recovery, data backup, managed power distribution, and managed load balancing. Large businesses are increasingly using third-party data center services due to these advantages.

However, when data center services are outsourced to data center maintenance and support service providers, businesses depend on their knowledge, assets, and offerings. Organizations are unable to adapt data center operations as needed. These problems will limit market expansion during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market, vendors

Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 128 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 12.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sify Technologies Ltd., Vertiv Holdings Co., Capgemini Service SAS, and Kyndryl Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

