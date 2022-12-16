U.S. markets closed

Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center and Network Third Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026

For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global data center network third-party hardware maintenance service market as a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market within the global IT services market. The super parent global IT services market cover companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. It excludes companies offering software products. The global Internet services and infrastructure market also includes IT security services and cloud computing services.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market - Five forces
The global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for more details – buy the report!

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market- Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The large enterprise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for hardware maintenance services, which are necessary for efficient operations in data centers and networks across the enterprise for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and banking and finance, is the primary driver of the growth of the large enterprise segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market.

  • North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America for data centers and networks that provide third-party hardware maintenance services. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increased investments made by hyperscale cloud providers will support the expansion of the North American market for third-party hardware maintenance services for data centers and networks during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rise in data center spending is one of the factors driving the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market growth.

  • The requirement for effective management of data center operations has grown along with the development and expansion of data centers. The requirement for effective management of data center operations has grown along with the development and expansion of data centers. Any data center outage is expected to cost close to $9,000 per minute. Therefore, managing data center operations is essential for data center operators.

  • Datacenter operators select data center maintenance and support service providers to cut expenses and maintain data center operations. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growth of hyperscale cloud vendors is one of the key third-party hardware maintenance service market trends fueling the market growth. 

  • The need for huge storage capacity is growing as big data and IoT generate large amounts of data. Due to the high cost of hosting data on on-premises systems, many businesses have begun migrating their data to hyperscale cloud service providers. The initial investments necessary for implementing hardware and constructing infrastructure are reduced by cloud service providers who offer storage as a service.

  • As it might take time to maintain data centers internally, cloud service vendors are choosing data center maintenance and support service providers that can increase data center reliability and decrease the amount of time it takes to recover from outages. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Issues related to data center service outsourcing are one of the factors hindering the third-party hardware maintenance service market growth.

  • Third-party hardware maintenance service providers for data centers and networks provide a variety of advantages, including hardware installation and maintenance, disaster recovery, data backup, managed power distribution, and managed load balancing. Large businesses are increasingly using third-party data center services due to these advantages.

  • However, when data center services are outsourced to data center maintenance and support service providers, businesses depend on their knowledge, assets, and offerings. Organizations are unable to adapt data center operations as needed. These problems will limit market expansion during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The content delivery network security market size is projected to grow by USD 13,500.41 million with a CAGR of 30.72% between 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (media and entertainment, retail, it and telecommunication, public sector, and others), Type (ddos protection, web application firewall, bot mitigation and screen scraping protection, data security, and dns protection), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The data center rack PDU market size is projected to grow by USD 1.01 billion with a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the data center rack PDU market segmentation by product (intelligent rack PDU and non-intelligent rack PDU) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

128

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

12.68

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sify Technologies Ltd., Vertiv Holdings Co., Capgemini Service SAS, and Kyndryl Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Engineering and Research and Development Services

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Center and Network Third Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-and-network-third-party-hardware-maintenance-service-market-2022-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301703992.html

SOURCE Technavio

