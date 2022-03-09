U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.50
    +48.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    +352.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,441.50
    +174.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.70
    +22.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.08
    +1.38 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.80
    +10.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    27.05
    +0.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.72
    -2.73 (-7.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8190
    +0.1550 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,209.52
    +3,432.02 (+8.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.86
    +79.36 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.69
    +108.58 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Data Center Networking Market revenue to cross USD 40 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major data center networking market players Broadcom Inc., Arista Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Delta Electronics Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Extreme Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, and NEC Corporation.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center networking market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 40 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing data center establishment projects globally.

Data Center Networking Market
Data Center Networking Market

High demand for advanced data center networking components, such as routers, servers, switches, and application delivery controllers, will foster the market expansion. Market participants are focusing on offering advanced data center networking components to ensure a strong position in the industry.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2578

The expanding IT & telecom sector globally will offer strong growth opportunities to the data center networking market. The increasing penetration of 5G is supporting the demand for robust data traffic management solutions. Telecom operators are focusing on improving the user experience by adopting sophisticated IT components in their data center facilities. Telecom companies are stressing on adopting reliable and robust networks that ensure continual operations. Providing uninterrupted services to customers is a crucial factor for IT & telecom service providers.

The rapidly advancing industrial sector in Europe is a major driver of the data center networking market progression. The robust manufacturing sector adopting advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing, will propel the demand for advanced networking solutions. Manufacturers are introducing autonomous vehicles as a differentiator to remain competitive in the market. Growth in data generation by autonomous vehicles is driving the need for data center networking solutions in Europe. As instantaneous and real-time communications are extremely crucial for the efficient implementation of autonomous systems, data center providers are focusing on incorporating high-end networking equipment to ensure fast interconnectivity of systems.

The prominent leaders operating in the data center networking market include Broadcom Inc., Arista Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Delta Electronics Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Extreme Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, and NEC Corporation.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2578

Some major findings of the data center networking market report are:

  • With the rise in the adoption of compute-intensive technologies, such as IoT and AI, there is a high demand for efficient network management solutions. Robust networking forms the core element of these technologies, stressing the need for high-performance networking solutions.

  • Organizations are now focusing on virtualization technologies that reduce complexity and increase efficiency. The trend of virtualization is making more data centers migrate to software-defined networking and network function virtualization technologies. Software Defined Networking (SDN) technologies support a wide range of network management tasks and applications while harnessing network-level control, reducing network complexity and boosting optimization.

  • The demand for online services, such as social networking, internet banking, video-on-demand, and online gaming sites, is increasing at a fast pace.

  • The rise in the number of connected factories will encourage the acceptance of data center networking solutions by the manufacturing industry. Data centers incorporate technologies, such as machine learning and AI, to automate the entire automation process through real-time analytics.

  • The growing penetration of cloud data centers in Asia Pacific will fuel the demand for advanced networking equipment that ensure optimum IT operations. The growing penetration of digitalization will support the market value.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Data Center Networking Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 R&D

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Marketing

3.2.3.4 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Distribution network

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Technology providers

3.3.4 Network providers

3.3.5 Service providers

3.3.6 System integrators

3.3.7 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.8 Vendor matrix

3.3.8.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.8.2 Manufacturers

3.3.8.3 Technology providers

3.3.8.4 Network providers

3.3.8.5 Service providers

3.3.8.6 System integrators

3.3.8.7 Distributors

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Software defined networking

3.4.2 Impact of AI

3.4.3 Hyperscale & edge data centers

3.4.4 Silicon photonics usage in data centers

3.4.5 WLAN optimizers

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Internet consumption trends, by region

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-networking-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-networking-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-40-bn-by-2028-global-market-insights-inc-301498838.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Ruble Reopens With a Slump as Traders Price Increased Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble slumped as local traders got their first chance this week to react to a raft of negative developments for Russia including curbs on oil exports, the nation’s key earner. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushes Conspiracy

  • Retail traders pile into energy stocks

    Retail traders aren’t just buying the dip on Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). They’re also riding the upward wave on energy stocks - particularly small US companies.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Gundlach Warns U.S. Inflation May Hit 10%, Forcing Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineU.S. inflation may approach 10% this year, accordin

  • Why Chevron, BP, Exxon, and Other Oil Stocks Climbed Today

    News that the U.S. would ban oil imports from Russia sent energy prices sharply higher on Tuesday. Many oil and gas businesses saw their stock prices rise along with them. Up until today, those sanctions have largely excluded energy imports due to the steep toll that banning the sale of oil and gas from one of the world's largest producers could have on the global economy.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Palantir: Risks Mostly Priced In, Catalysts Yet to Emerge, Says Morgan Stanley

    Prior to the recent market meltdown, a case could be made that many stocks are simply overvalued. However, the selloff for some names has been nothing short of brutal and demands some reassessment. Take shares of Palantir (PLTR), for instance, which sit 70% below the all-time high reached at the start of 2021. The previous lofty valuation formed part of Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss’ bear case but the lowered multiple makes the stock a lot more palatable now. That was not the only concern for Wei

  • Why Alibaba Stock Lost 16% in February

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding again last month as the Chinese tech giant posted a disappointing earnings report and continued to be impacted by global tensions and fears of China's regulatory crackdown. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished February down 16%. Alibaba shares dipped in the first week of the month on speculation that SoftBank, the prolific investor, was going to sell its shares in the Chinese tech giant after Alibaba filed to issue 1 billion American depositary shares.