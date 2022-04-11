U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Data Center Networking Technologies: Global Markets

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: The report provides an overview of the global market for data center networking technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Networking Technologies: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267678/?utm_source=GNW


Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, end user and deployment.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains current trends in the data center networking technologies market.

It concludes with an analysis of the data center networking technologies vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global data center networking technologies market.

Report Includes:
- 32 data tables and 33 additional tables
- An updated review of the global markets for cloud and data center networking technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for data center networking equipment, and growing adoption of cloud computing among companies and consumers
- Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment mode, end-user industry, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress
- Review of the company competitive landscape for global data center network market, their global rankings and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues
- Key merger and acquisition deals, new solution launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Arista Networks, Delta Electronics Inc., Huawei, Juniper Networks, VMware and Cisco

Summary:
Equipment that links computing and storage infrastructure, and thereby allows for the transmission of shared computer data and applications, is data center networking equipment.On a computer network, network equipment is needed to facilitate interaction and communication between devices.

Across a computer network, networking equipment integrates, separates, switches, enhances or directs packets of data.A set of rules, standards and data formats that govern how devices transmit data across networks are known as network protocols.

Protocols enable devices to comprehend the electronic signals they receive and send across network connections. Networking equipment usually supports a
variety of protocols, which allow it to connect to a range of devices.

This data center networking approach marks a considerable departure from the traditional data center networking model.Data center networking has come a long way in a brief short time duration, from Onpremise physical servers to virtual infrastructure to a unified edge-to-cloud paradigm of security and networking that is available wherever applications and data reside.

The most powerful data center networking platforms connect and secure everything in an organization’s structure, adapting dynamically to the changing needs of users’ and apps’ changing needs. These platforms provide crucial services for applications and data, including consistent operations, automation, and micro-segmented security.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant changes in consumer behavior, demand and purchasing patterns; the re-routing of supply chains; shifts in the dynamics of current market forces; and significant government interventions in markets.And just like any other market, the data center networking equipment market has been impacted by the pandemic.

The spread of COVID-19 and its new variants continues to have a significant detrimental impact on the businesses, financial situations and operating results of companies. Under these circumstances, the data center networking technologies market is expected to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of
REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in 2026.

One of the factors that is driving the global data center networking technologies market is Software- Defined Networks.Software Defined Networks (SDN) enable control and forwarding functions to be installed on different hardware platforms, thereby allowing for control functions to operate on standard servers, while forwarding functions can operate on hardware optimized for high-performance packet processing, such as multicore processor equipment.

In the prior model, since the control and forwarding functions were tightly coupled in the same system, software and hardware upgrades were expensive and difficult. In the SDN model, software updates become automated, and processors can be added
without altering the entire system. SDNs reduce dependence on proprietary systems and thereby open the network to new third-party applications as well as open source and commodity hardware.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267678/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


