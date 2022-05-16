U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,152.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,257.75
    +13.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.81
    -0.39 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9820
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,917.09
    -1,248.95 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.39
    +426.71 (+175.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Data Center Physical Security Market Will Hit $1.5 Billion by 2027. Increasing Adoption of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Solution Driving the Market Demand - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global data center physical security market was valued at $1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2027.

Chicago, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the data center physical security market will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is the foremost security solution in data centers. Biometric scanners are similar equipment installed in data centers for identification and single-person entry. Key card access is also installed near entry points and data halls. Due to the boom in IoT, data center investments are increasing YOY, leading to the adoption of multi-access controls.

Data Center Physical Security Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$1.5 billion

CAGR

7.3%

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product, Security Layers, End-Users, and geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asian

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Other Latin America Countries, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Other Western European Countries, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland & Iceland, Russia, Poland, Other Central & Eastern European Countries, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Other African countries, China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Other Southeast Asian Countries

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Advancements in Video & Cloud-Based Analytics

Users' information are stored in on-premises data centers, necessitating close monitoring to ensure data security. Video surveillance is one such security measure, in which on-site photographs and videos are collected and transmitted for surveillance on a regular basis to ensure the data centre facility's security.

High-quality cameras are recording and gathering massive amounts of data thanks to developments in video surveillance. Cloud-based video analytics is the newest trend in physical security today.

IoT-based sensors are also increasingly being deployed along with camera-based surveillance solutions. Augmented reality (AR) is also being tested in data centers for training purposes for technicians. Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years.

Key Highlights

  • Data center operators are increasingly adopting multiple layers of data center physical safety, including five-layer security systems, due to the increasing focus on data safety.

  • In 2021, North America was the major contributor to the data center physical security market, accounting for over 40% of the market share. In terms of product, access control contributed to around 34% of the market.

  • Increased adoption of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) has been witnessed among data center operators. Vantage Data Centers’ Berlin data center is equipped with dual authentication for customers and employees for critical infrastructure areas and stringent access control policies for customers.

  • Cloud-based video analytics is the latest trend in data center physical security. There have been advancements in video surveillance systems connected to cloud systems, high-definition cameras, and AI-based application surveillance systems are collecting increased amount of data.

  • Many data center providers are using Building Management System (BMS) to manage the physical security of their data, including CCTV cameras, access controls, and even rodent repellent systems.

  • IoT-based sensors are increasingly being deployed along with camera-based surveillance solutions in data centers. Augmented reality (AR) is also being tested in data centers for training technicians.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product

  • Video Surveillance

  • Access Control

  • Other Physical Security

Security Layers

  • Perimeter Security

  • Building Security

  • Data hall Security

  • Cabinet Security

End-Users

  • Colocation Data Centers

  • Enterprise Data Centers

  • Hyperscale Data Centers

The data center physical security market in North America is expected to reach $563.9 million by 2027

The data center physical security market in North America is growing due to the rapid growth of data centers. The North American data center market leads the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The data center physical security market has witnessed new developments and expansions of around 124 data center facilities in 2021, of which over 113 data center facilities are in the US, and the remaining data center projects are in Canada. The region also received an investment of over $12 billion from hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Other Latin America Countries

  • Western Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Netherlands

    • Ireland

    • Switzerland

    • Italy

    • Belgium

    • Spain

    • Other Western European Countries

  • Nordics

    • Denmark

    • Norway

    • Sweden

    • Finland & Iceland

  • Central & Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • Other Central & Eastern European Countries

  • Middle East

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • Turkey

    • Israel

    • Other Middle Eastern Countries

  • Africa

    • South Africa

    • Kenya

    • Nigeria

    • Other African countries

  • APAC

    • China

    • Hong Kong

    • Australia

    • New Zealand

    • India

    • Japan

    • Rest of APAC

  • Southeast Asian

    • Singapore

    • Indonesia

    • Malaysia

    • Thailand

    • Other Southeast Asian Countries

How are the Vendors Expanding their Presence in the Data Center Physical Security Market?

Over the past two years, the market has been driven by colocation providers as many enterprises are considering collocating spaces to expand their offerings globally. Also, the data center physical security market is aided by modular and prefabricated data center spaces inside office environments. The concept of edge computing will also be a strong growth enabler for the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, several countries in the Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Latin America are rapidly developing data center markets. The number of deployments is increasing in these regions, which is expected to fuel the physical security market across data centers. It is observed that global vendors are partnering with local vendors to capture the new growing market and generate more revenues till the market gets mature.

Vendors Landscape

  • AMAG Technology

  • ASSA ABLOY

  • Axis Communications

  • ABB

  • Alcatraz

  • Bayometric

  • Boon Edam

  • Bosch Security Systems

  • BioConnect

  • Convergint Technologies

  • Cisco Systems

  • CLD FENCING

  • Dahua Technology

  • Digitus Biometrics

  • Eagle Eye Networks

  • Gunnebo

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

  • Honeywell

  • Horton Automatics

  • Instor

  • Johnson Controls

  • Kisi

  • Legrand

  • Pelco

  • Pacific Control

  • Puffin Solutions

  • Secure I.T. Environments

  • Siemens

  • Schneider Electric

  • Southwest Microwave

  • SUPREMA

  • Verkada

  • WireCrafters

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call:+1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Elliott dissolves stake in Duke Energy, discloses stake in Suncor

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York-based Elliott Investment Management, one of the world's most prominent activist investors, has dissolved its stake in Duke Energy Corp, the firm disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday. Elliott owned 1 million shares at the end of the fourth quarter, according to a filing made in February. The so-called 13F filings, made on Monday, show what investment managers owned at the end of the previous quarter and while they are backward looking, they are widely reviewed for signs of investment trends.

  • Oil Rose to Highest Since March as Fuel Markets Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $114 as a global squeeze on refined products prompted concerns about summertime supplies and continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineWest

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Wheat importers in Asia scramble for supplies after Indian export ban

    Wheat importers in Asia were scrambling to find new sources of supply on Monday after India banned exports of the grain at the weekend in a bid to keep a lid on soaring domestic prices, trade sources told Reuters. Importers, especially those in Asia, were banking on wheat from India, the world's second-biggest producer, after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's exports are severely hampered because the war has forced it to close its ports, while Russia's exports have been hit by Western sanctions.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Microsoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to “nearly double” its budget for employee salary increases and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25%, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • Oil ends higher as gasoline futures soar to another all-time high

    Oil futures erase early losses, ending higher as tight fuel supplies allow gasoline to continue a push into record territory.

  • How Is JetBlue's Stock Affected by Its Hostile Bid for Spirit?

    Monday morning JetBlue Airways made a $30/share hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines . The share price of SAVE jumped but what does this do to JBLU's shares? Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.