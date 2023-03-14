Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Shift in Focus Towards Colocation and Hyper-Scale Centers Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Power Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (UPS, PDU, Busway), By End-use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Government), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center power market size is expected to reach USD 15.01 billion by 2030., exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The shift in focus of end-users towards colocation and hyper-scale data centers is the key driving the industry growth. In addition, increasing establishments of such facilities of data centers are expected to result in a rise in demand for data center power equipment during the forecast period. The industry has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A rapid growth in the datasets used & generated by several companies and individuals has resulted in a rise in data storage demand.



Globally, data centers consume around 1 to 1.25% of the total energy generated. Thus, many data center designers are adopting management solutions and advanced distribution of power to attain energy efficiency at lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratios. This goal to reduce the PUE ratio is expected to further fuel the demand for intelligent and advanced products during the forecast period.

An Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is the backbone of data centers and is deployed for the smooth working of servers and other networking devices. Moreover, the cost of UPS is significantly higher than any other data center power product. Furthermore, most data centers use smart UPS systems, battery monitoring devices, and intelligent Power Distribution Systems (PDU) to reduce the PUE ratio.



Thus, increasing penetration of these new devices is expected to boost the demand for UPS during the forecast period. Many mega data centers in North America engage in procuring renewable energy sources for data center operations. Tier 1 and 2 facilities are anticipated to witness the espousal of basic PDUs. However, the adoption of intelligent infrastructure with power monitoring ability is expected to witness growth owing to rising concerns about power consumption, particularly in the U.S. However, the rise in complexity of data center design, high initial investment costs, and interoperability issues are expected to hinder the growth of the industry.



Data Center Power Market Report Highlights

The UPS segment led the industry in 2022 due to the adoption of co-location and the rising demand for energy in data centers

The PDU segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the rising need for intelligent PDUs

The IT & telecom industry emerged as the fastest-growing end-use segment in 2022. Over the forecast period, the demand is likely to be driven by a significant increase in the expansion and building of IT infrastructure

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period

This is due to the increasing number of data centers in the U.S. In addition, the region has emerged as the hub for operators and cloud service providers owing to affordable utility rates and tax incentives

Chapter 6. Data Center Power Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

