Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center power market report.
The data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
In 2020, COVID-19 boost utilization of existing data center capacity, with increase in new data center project announcements witnessed worldwide during Q3 and Q4 2020.
Lithium-ion batteries have shown tremendous growth with commercial deployment of nickel-zinc and Prussian sodium-ion battery technology to increase YoY during 2021-2026.
The cost of lithium-ion UPS is 1.3x-1.5x the cost of VRLA batteries, but the effective lifecycle of these batteries is around 15 years, as compared to 3-5 years for VRLA batteries, thus reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data center operators
Hyperscale data centers and edge data center will increase the demand for <500 kVA UPS systems, with higher procurement of rack-level systems.
The Climate Neutral pact taken by 25 data center operators, such as and 17 associations in Europe will be strong force in the procurement of renewable energy by data center operators.
Within electrical infrastructure, UPS systems will have the highest cumulative revenue opportunity at over USD 34 billion followed by generators at over USD 32 billion during 2020-2026.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 56 other vendors
Data Center Power Market – Segmentation
The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will decline. Colocation service providers are expected to adopt high lithium-ion UPS solutions. Single rack-based prefabricated data center solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of lower than 10 kVA.
These systems are adopted in combination with high capacity (>2 MW) in data centers to support varied requirements or supply backup energy to cooling systems. The development of large and mega facilities is likely to fuel the demand for >2 MW generators. Moreover, the adoption of the DRUPS system contributes to the growth of the data center generator market.
Data center infrastructure providers are the major adopter of 500–1,000 kVA UPS systems. These systems are used in multiple data halls and support up to 3 MW of IT load capacity per hall. These systems are expected to dominate the data center power market share during the forecast period.
Data Center Power Market by Power Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
PDUs
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
Others
Data Center Power Market by UPS Systems
<=500kVA
500−1,000kVA
>1,000 kVA
Data Center Power Market by Generators
<1 MW
1−2 MW
>2 MW
Data Center Power Market by Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Data Center Power Market – Dynamics
The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease one's carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities worldwide. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are major investors in renewable energy initiatives. There is a keen interest in renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers such as Equinix and Digital Realty. In addition, many small data center operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
5G on Edge Data Center Investments
Emergence of Fuel Cell Generators
Rising Data Center Investments
Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
Data Center Power Market – Geography
In North America, organizations are currently building high-performance-computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. This region is one of the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. The digital economy in the US grows 10% year-over-year. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure investments. E-commerce, real estate, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are the major contributors to digitalization in the region. The market has witnessed new developments and expansions of around 145 data center facilities in 2020, of which over 130 data center facilities are in the US, and around 13 data center projects are in Canada. This includes facilities that became operational in 2020 and those expected to be operational by June 2021. The corresponding investment is over $20 billion. In addition to this, over 130 data centers are already announced or under construction in the region.
Data Center Power Market by Geography
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Nordic
Central & Eastern Europe
Middle East
Africa
APAC
Major Vendors
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Legrand
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Schneider Electric
Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
AEG Power Solutions
Anord Mardix
Advanced Energy (Artesyn)
Aten
Austin Hughes Electronics
Bachmann
Bloom Energy
Borri
Canovate Electronics
Centiel
Chatsworth Products
Cisco Systems
Controlled Power Company
Cyber Power Systems
Dataprobe
Delta Power Solutions
EAE Elektrik
Elcom International
EMCOR Group
Enconnex
EverExceed Industrial
Exide Technologies
Fuji Electric
Generac Power Systems
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
HITEC Power Protection
Hitzinger
Huawei
INNIO
Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)
KOEL (Kirloskar Group)
Kohler
Marathon Power
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Natron Energy
Panduit
Piller Power Systems
Plug Power
Powertek
PRAMAC (PR INDUSTRIAL)
Riello Elettronica Group
Rittal
Saft (TOTAL)
Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology
Siemens
Socomec
Thycon
Toshiba
Tripp Lite
Virtual Power Systems
VYCON
Western Telematic (WTI)
Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)
ZAF Energy Systems
ZincFive
