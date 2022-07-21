Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market to Grow by USD 790.71 Mn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center precision air conditioning market will be driven by factors such as the growing construction of data centers. The rise in the demand for data centers, especially in developing countries, is expected to boost the overall market growth during the forecast period. Data center operators are expected to adopt a variety of cost-efficient cooling techniques that consume less power. Technological advances have paved the way for the introduction of innovative cooling solutions that can adapt to extreme climatic conditions.
The data center precision air conditioning market size is expected to grow by USD 790.71 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period.
Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: Challenge
Issues related to adaptability will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Cooling systems lack the efficiency required to lower the heat generated by high-density computing infrastructure. Moreover, incorrect calculation of power distribution and inadequate monitoring of cold air distribution can have an adverse impact on the performance of data centers. Therefore, data center operators should analyze the cooling requirements of data centers during the design and installation stages.
Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: Deployment Landscape
In-row cooling: The in-row cooling segment will contribute to significant market share growth during the forecast period. The shifting preference toward in-row cooling, owing to high-density IT requirements, will drive market growth in the forecast period.
In-rack cooling
Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: Geography Landscape
APAC: This region will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key countries for the data center precision air conditioning market in the region.
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
Companies Covered:
AAON Inc., Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania, Data Aire Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the main companies covered in this report. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
AAON Inc. - The company offers products such as SB Series, SA Series, and M2 Series, among others.
Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - The company offers products such as SmartCool XL, SmartCool i-Drive, EasiCool evo2, and more.
Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania - The company offers products such as Black Box Alertworks.
Data Aire Inc. - The company offers products such as gForce Ultra, gForce In Row DX, Data Aire Series DX and more.
Delta Electronics Inc. - The company offers products such as RowCool 29 or 43 kW, RowCool 35kW, RowCool R Series 30 or 45 kW, and more.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Market data from 2020 to 2025
Market drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
