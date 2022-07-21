U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market to Grow by USD 790.71 Mn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center precision air conditioning market will be driven by factors such as the growing construction of data centers. The rise in the demand for data centers, especially in developing countries, is expected to boost the overall market growth during the forecast period. Data center operators are expected to adopt a variety of cost-efficient cooling techniques that consume less power. Technological advances have paved the way for the introduction of innovative cooling solutions that can adapt to extreme climatic conditions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The data center precision air conditioning market size is expected to grow by USD 790.71 mn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: Challenge

Issues related to adaptability will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Cooling systems lack the efficiency required to lower the heat generated by high-density computing infrastructure. Moreover, incorrect calculation of power distribution and inadequate monitoring of cold air distribution can have an adverse impact on the performance of data centers. Therefore, data center operators should analyze the cooling requirements of data centers during the design and installation stages.

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: Deployment Landscape

  • In-row cooling: The in-row cooling segment will contribute to significant market share growth during the forecast period. The shifting preference toward in-row cooling, owing to high-density IT requirements, will drive market growth in the forecast period.

  • In-rack cooling

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: Geography Landscape

  • APAC: This region will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key countries for the data center precision air conditioning market in the region.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • South America

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Companies Covered:

AAON Inc., Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania, Data Aire Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the main companies covered in this report. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • AAON Inc. - The company offers products such as SB Series, SA Series, and M2 Series, among others.

  • Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - The company offers products such as SmartCool XL, SmartCool i-Drive, EasiCool evo2, and more.

  • Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania - The company offers products such as Black Box Alertworks.

  • Data Aire Inc. - The company offers products such as gForce Ultra, gForce In Row DX, Data Aire Series DX and more.

  • Delta Electronics Inc. - The company offers products such as RowCool 29 or 43 kW, RowCool 35kW, RowCool R Series 30 or 45 kW, and more.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market data from 2020 to 2025

  • Market drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Portable Fan Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-202

BLDC Fan Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 790.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.07

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Australia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AAON Inc., Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania, Data Aire Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • In-row cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • In-rack cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AAON Inc.

  • Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.

  • Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania

  • Data Aire Inc.

  • Delta Electronics Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • STULZ GmbH

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-precision-air-conditioning-market-to-grow-by-usd-790-71-mn-37-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301590057.html

SOURCE Technavio

