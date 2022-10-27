Data Center Rack PDU Market to grow by USD 1.01 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Rack PDU Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The data center rack PDU market is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion between 2021 and 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.6%. 38% of the growth will originate from North America. Get a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2022-2026

Data Center Rack PDU Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Geography

To know additional highlights and critical points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Data Center Rack PDU Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers data center rack PDU such as Cisco RP series PDUs.

Cyber Power Systems Inc.: The company offers a data center rack PDU with great versatility and power availability.

Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data center rack PDU such as Dell-managed rack PDU.

Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers data center rack PDU such as Basic PDU, HD metered outlet PDU, and HD managed PDU.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.: The company offers data center rack PDU such as HPE G2 advanced series racks and HPE G2 enterprise series racks.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Dynamics

One of the major factors propelling the expansion of the data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market is the rising investments in data center development. Data centers are now an essential component of every business. Numerous businesses have been forced to construct their own data centers or rent data center space due to the enormous expansion in the amount of data being generated. In the upcoming years, the demand for data centers will increase due to the growing popularity of cloud computing. However, one of the things affecting the growth of the data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market is the increasing power consumption in PDU racks.

Story continues

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Data Center and Network Third Party Hardware Maintenance Service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the data center and network third party hardware maintenance service market segmentation by application (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Data Center Storage Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers data center storage market segmentation by deployment (SAN system, NAS system, and DAS system) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Data Center Rack PDU Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Methode Electronics Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Intelligent rack PDU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-intelligent rack PDU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.4 Cyber Power Systems Inc.

10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 Legrand SA

10.9 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.10 nVent Electric Plc

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-rack-pdu-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-01-bn-by-2026--market-segmentation-product-and-geography---technavio-301659037.html

SOURCE Technavio