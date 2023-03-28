U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,594.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,770.25
    -18.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.80
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.00
    +10.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.79 (-3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8090
    -0.7460 (-0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,884.84
    -885.89 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.12
    -19.33 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.59
    +1.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Data Center RFID Market Share Estimated to Garner USD 9.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.50% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Growing Need to Improve Visibility and Asset Management Drives Data Center RFID Market

New York, US, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Data Center RFID Market By Data Centre Type, by Solutions, by Service, by Vertical and Forecast Till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 27.50% to attain a valuation of around USD 9.2 Billion by the end of 2030.

The global data center RFID market is likely to expand at a significant growth rate over the next few years. The rising demand for RFID solutions to improve data centers' visibility and asset management processes would drive market growth.

Datacenter RFID solutions help track, monitor, and manage various expensive and mission-critical assets in data centers. The technology can read multiple tags simultaneously to track densely racked assets in the data center. Handheld or mobile RFID readers allow tracking and inventorying of data center equipment racks within a minute, without human intervention to read serial numbers or asset tags individually.

In a data center, the hardware and the valuable data sets saved on servers are essential to ensure tracking visibility and regulatory compliance. Data center staff is often accounted responsible for maintaining IT asset inventories. Using RFID tags, the staff can accurately identify the equipment's location and easily track down equipment due for maintenance or upgrades.

However, it is challenging to track equipment that is deactivated to reduce power consumption and heat in the data center for some technical reasons. Specialized RFID tags can even enable the reading of such devices without pulling them out of the racks.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8125

Data center assets are tracked with the help of handheld RFID readers and fixed readers placed at entry/exit points and other strategic locations. Fixed RFID readers are also used completely automate server tracking for real-time visibility of equipment in each cabinet/rack. Most IT vendors also offer services to tag equipment with RFID labels before shipping to customers to help them automate the internal receiving, provisioning, and deployment processes.

Data center operators are increasingly realizing the benefits of automation in improving efficiency. Considering the increasing size and growing number of equipment in data centers, manual asset tracking isn't a viable option. Therefore, these operators are increasingly shifting from manual asset tracking to RFID tags to avoid errors and minimize costs.

They mostly prefer active RFID tags, as passive RFID tags can sometimes lead to inconsistencies and labor associated with their traditional spreadsheet-inventorying method. Besides, passive RFID tracking would require manual scanning of tags in the event of equipment relocation, overburdening data center staff.

Data Center RFID Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 9.2Billion (2030)

Market CAGR during 2022-2030

27.50%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Drivers

Increasing demand for data centers.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Data Center RFID Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-rfid-market-8125

Segments

The data center RFID market is segmented into data center types, solutions, services, verticals, and regions. The data center type segment comprises enterprise data centers and mid-sized & large data centers. The solution segment comprises readers, tags, antennas, software, and others.

The service segment comprises professional and integration services. The vertical segment comprises BFSI, government & defense, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Players leading the data center RFID market include:

IBM Corporation (US), HP Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Impinj, Inc. (US), GAO RFID Inc. (Canada), RF Code Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Omni-ID, Ltd.(US), Invengo Information Technology Co. (China), Ltd., and Alien Technology Corporation(US), among others.

Buy this Premium Report Now:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8125

Competitive Analysis 

Highly competitive, the data center RFID market appears fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale players. Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology/product launch to gain a competitive advantage in this market. Datacenter RFID solutions providers employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update their systems.

By implementing improvements and launching new technologies, they try to meet the changing needs of the consumer. The market will witness the entry of several new players who are technologically advanced and will capture a major portion of this fast-moving market in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to intensify the competition in the market.

For instance, on Mar 03, 2023, Southco Inc., a leading global designer, and manufacturer of access control solutions, launched an innovative locking solution for data centers, H3-EM Electronic Locking Swinghandle. The new solution can counter the growing threat of human error and physical security breaches at data centers. Southco's Modular H3-EM Swinghandle allows access using an RFID Card, Bluetooth, PIN Code, Near Field Communication (NFC), or biometric identifications.

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global data center RFID market. The strong presence of key providers of data center RFID technology, such as Cisco System, Hewlett-Packard, EMC Corporation, and CyrusOne, boosts the market size. Moreover, the early adoption of RFID solutions in data centers for real-time asset tracking and management through a centralized view of all physical and virtual assets creates significant market opportunities.

The data center RFID market in Europe takes the second lead and is likely to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The presence of a number of key vendors dealing in data center RFID solutions is a major growth driver. Besides, the increasing volume of data generation is a major factor boosting the region's data center RFID market shares, driving the data center market. Also, the high penetration of IoT and cloud technologies escalates the region's data center RFID market value.

Ask To Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8125

The Asia Pacific data center RFID market has emerged as a profitable space globally. The increasing awareness of the benefits of RFID technology in data center asset management defines the growing market landscape. Rapidly developing countries like China, Japan, and India are major data center RFID solutions markets. The APAC data center RFID market is expected to register a notable CAGR in the coming years.

India is rapidly emerging as a strategic market for RFID technology providers. Many global players are shifting their production bases to the country to scale up the current production rate. They are making significant investments in the Indian data center RFID market. Moreover, government initiatives such as Make in India benefit the players operating in the data center RFID market.

Related Reports:

Client Virtualization Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2027

Unified Endpoint Management Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

Environment Health and Safety Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's March-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Touts Artificial Intelligence?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So, is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • FACTBOX-How Alibaba's six new business units stack up

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday it will split into six business units, each with its own CEO and board of directors, and adopt a holding company management model, in the biggest revamp of its 24 year history. Alibaba has long relied on e-commerce as its core business, with smaller divisions in sectors such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's CEO Daniel Zhang said the business units will each be free to pursue funding and IPOs independently, which points to a possible carving out in the future.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Alibaba Rival Pinduoduo's Shopping App Was Taken Down From App Store, Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Flags Tampering Vulnerabilities

    Kaspersky Lab security researchers highlighted potential malware in PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo. Last week Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google suspended Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned software versions. The Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider explained how the app could boost its privileges to vandalize user privacy and data security, Bloomberg reports. It tested versions of the app distributed through

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks and banking relief

    LONDON (Reuters) -Crude prices edged higher on Tuesday, extending sharp gains from the previous session on supply disruption risks from Iraqi Kurdistan and hopes that turmoil in banking is being contained. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $72.95. Monday's announcement that First Citizens BancShares Inc will acquire deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank spurred optimism about the banking sector and sent European bank shares higher.

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT

    A new study finds that AI tools could more quickly handle at least half of the tasks that auditors, interpreters and writers do now.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Beating Near-Term Uncertainty in Industry

    While secular growth prospects for the Semiconductor - General industry remain bright, cyclical and macroeconomic factors are hurting the near-term outlook. STM and NVDA stand out.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for the Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter is trying to hunt down the person who leaked proprietary source code that was published online until last week.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’s platform

  • US Spy Agency Cyber Chief Warns TikTok Is China’s ‘Trojan Horse’

    (Bloomberg) -- Rob Joyce, the head of the US National Security Agency’s cybersecurity arm, said popular video-sharing app TikTok is China’s “Trojan horse” and poses a long-term, strategic cybersecurity concern. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fi

  • Amazon has a rare deal on Apple AirTags to help you keep track of your essentials

    Never struggle with finding your keys at home by grabbing this rare Amazon deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. Shop the discount today before it sells out!

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Fac

  • DJI's Goggles Integra has an integrated battery for improved ergonomics

    DJI has unveiled the Goggles Integra, a new model designed for the Avata that offers an integrated battery, improved comfort and new flight control features.