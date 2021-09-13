U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Data Center Server Market 2021-2025 | Cisco Systems Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. to emerge as dominant players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

- Data Center Server Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry.

- Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. will emerge as major data center server market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the data center server market and it is poised to grow by USD 83.91 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Server Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Server Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Download a Free Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to Additional On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Global Green Data Center Market - Global green data center market is segmented by end-user (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Data Center Physical Security Market - Global data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Top 3 Data Center Server Market Players

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers data center server products Automation and Hybrid Cloud, Converged and Hyperconverged, and Compute and Storage.

Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data center server products Modular Data Center Micro 8-Series, Dell EMC DSS 8440 Machine Learning Server, and Dell EMC DSS 7000 Storage Server.

Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers data center server products Hybrid IT, Hyper-converged IT, and Big Data and Analytics.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/data-center-server-market-industry-analysis

Data Center Server Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data center server market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The data center server market is driven by increasing investments in scaling up in-house data centers. In addition, an increase in enterprise server refresh cycles is expected to trigger the data center server market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45193

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-server-market-2021-2025--cisco-systems-inc-and-dell-technologies-inc-to-emerge-as-dominant-players--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372752.html

SOURCE Technavio

