Data center server market to grow by 13.82% Y-O-Y in 2023; Investments in scaling up in-house data centers will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Data center server market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Unisys Corp., among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application (Commercial server and Industrial server), Type (Rack server, Blade server, Tower server, Microserver, and Open compute project (OCP) server), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the data center server market, request a sample report
In 2017, the data center server market was valued at USD 65.59 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 24.41 billion. The data center server market size is estimated to grow by USD 115 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.27% according to Technavio.
Data center server market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Data center server market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Egenera Inc. - The company offers data center servers such as Xterity Premier, and Xterity Express.
Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers data center servers such as PRIMEFLEX.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers data center servers such as Apollo Systems, BladeSystem, and HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems.
Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers data center servers under the brand, Vantara.
Data center server market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Investments in scaling up in-house data centers
Hyperscalers continue to upgrade and expand their data centers
Enterprise server refresh cycles
KEY challenges –
Server workload optimization
Growing concerns over server security
Shortage of server components and higher lead times in server delivery
The data center server market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this data center server market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center server market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the data center server market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the data center server market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center server market vendors
Data Center Server Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
182
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 115 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
13.82
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Unisys Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global data center server market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Commercial server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Industrial server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Rack server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Blade server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Tower server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Microserver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Open compute project (OCP) server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Atos SE
12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.5 Dell Technologies Inc.
12.6 Egenera Inc.
12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.
12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
12.9 Hitachi Ltd.
12.10 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
12.11 Inspur Systems Inc.
12.12 International Business Machines Corp.
12.13 Iron Systems Inc.
12.14 Lenovo Group Ltd.
12.15 NEC Corp.
12.16 Oracle Corp.
12.17 Quanta Computer Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
