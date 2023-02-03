U.S. markets closed

RECAP:

Data center server market to grow by 13.82% Y-O-Y in 2023; Investments in scaling up in-house data centers will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Server Market 2023-2027

Data center server market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Unisys Corp., among others.

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application (Commercial server and Industrial server), Type (Rack server, Blade server, Tower server, Microserver, and Open compute project (OCP) server), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the data center server market, request a sample report

In 2017, the data center server market was valued at USD 65.59 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 24.41 billion. The data center server market size is estimated to grow by USD 115 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.27% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Data center server market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Data center server market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Egenera Inc. - The company offers data center servers such as Xterity Premier, and Xterity Express.

  • Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers data center servers such as PRIMEFLEX.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers data center servers such as Apollo Systems, BladeSystem, and HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems.

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers data center servers under the brand, Vantara.

Data center server market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Investments in scaling up in-house data centers

  • Hyperscalers continue to upgrade and expand their data centers

  • Enterprise server refresh cycles

KEY challenges – 

  • Server workload optimization

  • Growing concerns over server security

  • Shortage of server components and higher lead times in server delivery

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The data center server market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this data center server market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center server market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the data center server market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the data center server market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center server market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The data center cooling solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27,954.87 million. The increased demand for data centers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing water consumption by data centers may impede the market growth.

  • The embedded computer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19,715.81 million. The growing demand for IoT devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high lead time may impede the market growth.

Data Center Server Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

182

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 115 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.82

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution 

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Unisys Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global data center server market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Commercial server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Industrial server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Rack server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Blade server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Tower server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Microserver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Open compute project (OCP) server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Atos SE

  • 12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.6 Egenera Inc.

  • 12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.10 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Inspur Systems Inc.

  • 12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.13 Iron Systems Inc.

  • 12.14 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.15 NEC Corp.

  • 12.16 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.17 Quanta Computer Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Center Server Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-server-market-to-grow-by-13-82-y-o-y-in-2023-investments-in-scaling-up-in-house-data-centers-will-drive-growth---technavio-301735894.html

SOURCE Technavio

