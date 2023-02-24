U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,147.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.75
    -29.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.06
    +0.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0607
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6860
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,963.18
    -547.60 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.61
    -10.53 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,396.38
    +292.06 (+1.08%)
     

Data center server market size is estimated to grow by USD 115 billion from 2022 to 2027, Use of server disaggregation to improve utilization rate to be a leading trend - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data center server market size is estimated to grow by USD 115 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Server Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Server Market 2023-2027

Data Center Server Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 115 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.82

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Egenera Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Systems Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Unisys Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

  • Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy The Report

Data center server market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Commercial server and Industrial server), and type (Rack server, Blade server, Tower server, Microserver, and Open compute project (OCP) server).

  • The commercial server segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Digital transformation initiatives such as digital transactions, cybersecurity, and accounting require flexible and agile data centers to support the changing needs of your business. Organizations may need to scale resources such as computing and storage to support changing business needs. Commercial servers can provision resources as needed and their flexible pricing model makes them an ideal choice for businesses. Hence, the ongoing digital transformation will increase the demand for data centers and make use of commercial servers. These will drive the growth of the focused market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global data center server market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center server market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the higher investments by hyper-scale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises that are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT. The US is the data center hub in North America, with Atlanta, Northern Virginia, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Silicon Valley dominate the data center market in the region. Several data center service providers and enterprises have announced their expansion plans, which would drive the server market in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027  - Download a Sample Report

Data center server market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The investments in scaling up in-house data centers are notably driving the market growth

  • Despite the rapid adoption of cloud services, enterprises are investing more and more in expanding their internal data centers.

  • This is due to the growing preference of enterprises to adopt a hybrid cloud approach rather than offloading their entire computing needs to the public cloud.

  • Nowdays enterprises are choosing a more viable hybrid cloud alternative because the public cloud offers several advantages.

  • In a hybrid cloud model, business-critical applications are hosted in a private cloud environment (either in your own data center or an off-premises private cloud) and other applications are moved to the public cloud.

  • As such, the market is seeing a surge in demand from companies that are increasing the number of servers in their in-house data centers.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The use of server disaggregation to improve utilization rates is the key trend in the market.

  • Server disaggregation refers to logically breaking up the server's components into subsystems - memory and compute. Data centers are looking at alternatives that can enhance their server utilization rates and subsequently reduce their power consumption.

  • Server disaggregation helps prevent the replacement of the entire server to substitute just one part or component. Depending on the requirements, resources can be procured to add to the respective system independently.

  • Disaggregated servers can be reused for different applications with different resource requirements. These benefits will help the market in focus grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Server workload optimization is the major challenge the market growth.

  • Advanced technologies such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence enable companies to analyze vast and detailed data sets to provide relevant and timely insights on various aspects of their business can be obtained.

  • Enterprises and data center service providers, therefore, require sophisticated and powerful servers to handle these workloads.

  • As these workloads impact server computing power, enterprises, and data center service providers face the challenge of optimally utilizing server computing power when upgrading existing infrastructure.

  • Other concerns include power and physical space limitations in data centers, and an unexpected surge in enterprise server capacity requirements, further complicating matters.

Find some insights on market dynamics from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this data center server market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center server market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the data center server market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the data center server market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center server market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center IT infrastructure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 84.17 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure, and others), end-user (BFSI, energy, information system, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The data center maintenance and support services market is expected to increase by USD 17.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.04%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global data center server market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Commercial server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Industrial server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Rack server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Blade server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Tower server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Microserver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Open compute project (OCP) server - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Atos SE

  • 12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.6 Egenera Inc.

  • 12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.10 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Inspur Systems Inc.

  • 12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.13 Iron Systems Inc.

  • 12.14 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.15 NEC Corp.

  • 12.16 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.17 Quanta Computer Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Center Server Market 2023-2027
Global Data Center Server Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-server-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-115-billion-from-2022-to-2027-use-of-server-disaggregation-to-improve-utilization-rate-to-be-a-leading-trend---technavio-301753275.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Boeing halts Dreamliner deliveries over documentation error

    Though near-term deliveries are expected to be delayed, Boeing says it doesn’t expect any changes to its full-year production or delivery outlook.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks

    T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Pass

  • Google asks workers to share desks amid mass layoffs

    Employees at the search giant will be matched with a partner and alternate days for reporting into the office.

  • TSMC plans second Japan factory to make higher-end chips -media

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co plans to construct a second chip plant in Japan to manufacture 5 and 10 nanometre chips from the second half of the decade, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Friday. That decision could help Japan revive advanced semiconductor manufacturing, which it sees as key requirement for future economic growth driven by new digital technologies. TSMC's second plant in Japan will cost more than 1 trillion yen ($7.4 billion) to build, Nikkan Kogyo said.

  • U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official

    The United States will likely limit the level of advanced semiconductors made by South Korean companies in China, a senior U.S. official said. In October, South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's top memory chip makers, received an one-year reprieve from U.S. export restrictions aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances. "What will likely be is a cap on the levels that they can grow to in China," said Alan Estevez, the U.S. Commerce Department's under secretary for industry and security, when asked what would happen after the waiver ended.

  • U.S. wants at least 2 advanced computer chip centers built, Commerce chief says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said the government will encourage companies to build at least two advanced domestic computer chip factories employing thousands of union workers, as part of a $52.7 billion dollar initiative. The centers would also include a "robust supplier ecosystem," Raimondo said in a speech in Washington. "America needs to design and produce the world's most advanced chips right here in America," Raimondo said, adding that the United States leads in design but not manufacturing.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Bounce From Extreme Lows

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we had reached a major oversold condition.