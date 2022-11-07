U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,796.00
    +16.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,572.00
    +144.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,934.00
    +43.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.90
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.54
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.60
    +6.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.44
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1441
    +0.0065 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6870
    +0.0330 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,785.74
    -477.30 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.26
    +10.21 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.24
    +2.40 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Growing Digitalization Across Sectors Bolstering Industry

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.

The main services provided by data center services market include installation and integration services, training services, consulting services, maintenance and support and others. The installation and integration services refer to all services provided to set up and integrate all data center management processes into one unified, simple and highly efficient platform. Data center could be small, medium and large and offer services such as infrastructure, cloud and hosting, networks, virtualization, other types of services. Data center services have application in BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing and others.

North America was the largest region in the data center services market in 2021.Aisa-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the data center services market. The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity, lowering operational costs, enabling faster decision-making, increasing efficiency, technological advancements, push towards digitalization from stakeholders, and others. The increasing adoption of digitalization will generate a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, driving the need for data centers. This need for data centers will create a huge demand for data center services to set up, manage, and operate data centers. For instance, according to a survey conducted among 1,200 CXOs and decision-makers in 9 countries by Fujitsu and published in August 2021, during the pandemic, 82% of respondents from offline organizations had accelerated the digital transformation into their business. During the pandemic, digital became the default mode of living and working, making the organizations adapt to digitalization by creating remote work environments and digitalizing customer services. Therefore, the growing adoption of digitalization will drive the data center services market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the data center services market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation technologies into data center services such as automation, block-chain technologies, the internet of things, 5G mobile broadband, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and others. These advancements offer advanced features, automation, efficiency, reliability, and reduced cost for data center service providers. Major companies operating in the data center services market are focused on providing technologically advanced data center services to strengthen their market position.

For instance, ABB, a Sweden-based automation company offers ABB Ability Data Center Automation systems for energy saving and sustainability. These are industrial automation systems for use in data centers. These run continuously and reliably, optimizing operational processes and lowering the risk of downtime, and eliminating waste caused by unnecessary or premature maintenance.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Services: Installation And Integration Service; Training Services; Consulting Services; Maintenance And Support; Others
2) By Type: Small Data Centers; Medium Data Centers; Large Data Centers
3) By Type Of Service: Infrastructure; Cloud And Hosting; Networks; Virtualization; Other Types Of Services
4) By Application: BFSI; Colocation; Energy; Government; Healthcare; IT And Telecom; Manufacturing; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Center Services Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Services

5. Data Center Services Market Size And Growth

6. Data Center Services Market Segmentation

7. Data Center Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Market

9. China Data Center Services Market

10. India Data Center Services Market

11. Japan Data Center Services Market

12. Australia Data Center Services Market

13. Indonesia Data Center Services Market

14. South Korea Data Center Services Market

15. Western Europe Data Center Services Market

16. UK Data Center Services Market

17. Germany Data Center Services Market

18. France Data Center Services Market

19. Eastern Europe Data Center Services Market

20. Russia Data Center Services Market

21. North America Data Center Services Market

22. USA Data Center Services Market

23. South America Data Center Services Market

24. Brazil Data Center Services Market

25. Middle East Data Center Services Market

26. Africa Data Center Services Market

27. Data Center Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Data Center Services Market

29. Data Center Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • IBM Corporation

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Limited

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z2ckf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Oil at $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Bitcoin-Mining Machines: For Sale on Deep Discount

    Some mining companies’ expenses, especially their debt payments, have overwhelmed their revenue, forcing them to sell hardware to raise cash.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War I

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s

  • Retire by 40? Here’s How to Do It

    Retiring by age 40 can be possible, but it requires careful financial planning and very aggressive saving.

  • China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The land project is expected to result in a loss of about $770 million, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

  • Oil falls on fading demand hopes as China sticks to strict COVID plan

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • How to Get a Piece of the Smashburger False Advertising Settlement

    When it comes to fast food and fast casual burger chains, there are options galore. So, to help convince consumers that their burgers are the best, these chains have ads and marketing campaigns featuring new limited-time-only offerings and deals, as well as claims about the quality and size of their food.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.