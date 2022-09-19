U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.75
    -21.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,787.00
    -135.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,833.50
    -100.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.00
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    -0.29 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.10
    -10.40 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    -0.0039 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3400
    +0.4340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,513.02
    -1,566.94 (-7.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.86
    -37.58 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Data Center Storage Market to record USD 193.61 Bn growth -- Driven by the growing deployment of edge computing

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Storage Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 193.61 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario, the latest trends impacting the market growth, successful strategies adopted by vendors, regional analysis, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Storage Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Storage Market 2022-2026

The global data center storage market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of international and regional vendors. Vendors are focusing on product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. This will intensify the market competition during the forecast period. The market is currently witnessing rapid growth. The market is witnessing increased investments in hyperscale data centers, which is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of AI in large and small enterprises will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

The report identifies DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., OVERLAND STORAGE, INC., Pure Storage Inc., Quanta Computer Inc., Unitrends Inc., and Toshiba Corp. as major market participants.

The growing deployment of edge computing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Deployment

The market growth in the SAN system segment will be significant in over the forecast period. SAN systems aid in managing and accessing large amounts of data. They have low upgradation and capital costs. Such benefits have increased the adoption of SAN systems among end-users. Besides, the growing deployment of SAN systems in data centers has led many major market vendors to develop new storage solutions that are specifically designed to support the SAN protocol. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

29% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the increasing number of data centers being established. In addition, the high adoption of disruptive technologies by businesses and the presence of a well-developed wired and wireless communication infrastructure are fostering the growth of the data center storage market in North America.

Data Center Storage Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center storage market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center storage market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center storage market vendors. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Data Center Storage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 193.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Singapore, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., OVERLAND STORAGE, INC., Pure Storage Inc., Quanta Computer Inc., Unitrends Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 SAN system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 NAS system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 DAS system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Dell Inc.

  • 10.4 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 NetApp Inc.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 Pure Storage Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data Center Storage Market 2022-2026
Global Data Center Storage Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-storage-market-to-record-usd-193-61-bn-growth--driven-by-the-growing-deployment-of-edge-computing-301626154.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Cuban says Gen Z are the real ‘greatest generation’ and boomers are the most ‘disappointing’

    The billionaire praised “zoomers” for taking into account how career decisions will affect their mental health.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

    Starbucks has been in Target locations for well over two decades. Since 2003, a Starbucks coffee shop has been put in almost all of the new builds of Target stores, (as long as there was enough room, that is). When an older Target store was remodeled, the popular coffee shop was usually worked into the remodel.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • FedEx warning that roiled markets may be ‘first in a series,' says analyst

    Its tough quarter was a “reflection of everybody else’s businesses.”

  • Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

    Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months.

  • Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand. Both contracts, which slid more than 1% last week on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth, were supported by a weaker dollar which came off multi-year highs. A weaker U.S. dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • Apple's 5 Most Profitable Business Regions (AAPL)

    Learn about how Apple generates its profits, breaking down its results by geographic region, with all showing year-over-year improvement.

  • Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

    Billions of federal dollars are flowing into transforming America's travel network, but who's getting it might be a major issue.

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • China’s Factories Accelerate Robotics Push as Workforce Shrinks

    China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance.

  • SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs each want a federal judge to rule either that the crypto company affiliated with the XRP cryptocurrency violated federal securities laws or otherwise dismiss the lawsuit without requiring a lengthy trial. The SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment in the Southern District of New York, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. The SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Chris Larsen in December 2020 (a day before former SEC Chair Jay Clayton stepped down from the role) on allegations that it had raised over $1.3 billion by selling XRP in unregistered securities transactions.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Why Adobe Wants Figma and Why Some Investors Are Worried

    The $20 billion price tag is spooking investors and raising questions among analysts, but Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said an earlier successful revamp at the company was also met with early skepticism.

  • EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher

    It's been an excellent September so far for copper mining stocks, with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), First Quantum Minerals (OTC: FQVLF), Ivanhoe Mines (OTC: IVPAF), and HudBay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) all rising despite a recent correction. The moves highlight the volatile nature of commodity stocks and some reasons why putting money into copper miners is an attractive theme for investors.

  • Recent plunge in Canadian natural gas price shuts in some production, but relief is on the way

    The temporary collapse in AECO, while frustrating for producers, isn't devastating

  • Unilever violating merger deal over Israel sale - Ben & Jerry's founders on MSNBC

    "That agreement gave authority over the social mission to the independent board of Ben & Jerry's. Unilever has usurped their authority and reversed the decision that was made and we can't allow that to happen, we can't sit idly by," Ben Cohen said in a televised interview. Partner Jerry Greenfield said the agreement is legally binding and needs to be adhered to. Unilever, in contrast, has said it retained the right to make operational decisions for Ben & Jerry's, and that the sale could not be undone because it has irrevocably closed.