U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,563.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.75
    +31.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.40
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +0.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.98 (+6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6270
    +0.1670 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,780.96
    +1,928.96 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.05
    +33.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Data Center Substation Market Size Worth $14.80 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center substation market size is expected to reach USD 14.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Data centers are a vital part of the IT infrastructure of the digitized society. New data-intensive technologies and high-speed wireless networks have led to an increased demand for data centers among businesses of all sizes, right from major electricity-intensive industries to limited enterprise computing centers.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The switchgear segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest growth of CAGR 7.1% over the forecast period owing to the rising data center construction activities worldwide

  • The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sub-segment held the largest share in the switchgear segment. The rising energy demand and replacement of conventional switchgear at data center substations are driving the demand for gas-insulated switchgear

  • In 2020, the above 500kV segment accounted for the largest market share, capturing over 38.8% of the overall demand. A rise in demand for medium to high voltage substations played a pivotal role in driving the demand for this segment

  • North America emerged as a market leader and accounted for 38.0% of the global revenue share in 2020, owing to the presence of data-intensive incumbents as well as start-ups in the region. The region boasts a large number of data center constructions, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for energy-efficient data center substations

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

  • The global market is characterized by intense competition among established players such as Eaton; Siemens Energy; Schneider Electric; General Electric; and Hitachi ABB Powergrids Inc. Key market players are focused on introducing technologically advanced products to cater to the market demands

Read 110 page market research report, "Data Center Substation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Voltage Type (33kV - 110kV, 110kV - 220kV, 220kV - 500kV, Above 500kV), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2030", by Grand View Research

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the exponential rise in data generated and consumed by various individuals and organizations has led to the surge in demand for data storage, resulting in the rising number of reliable and efficient data centers. Globally, data centers are evolving as computational hubs for several enterprises and end users with the increasing number of work-from-home jobs. As a result, the unprecedented rise in data generation and the need to improve the performance of data centers have boosted the demand for constructing new data centers and restoring the existing ones. Thus, an increase in the number of data center restoration and construction projects is likely to provide growth avenues for the market in near future.

The rising demand for electrical power systems that are smart, automated, and can help reduce the carbon footprint serves as a catalyst for advancements in the market. Substations with Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) are unrivaled in terms of reliability, compactness, efficiency, safety, and providing maximum power availability. Their low maintenance and robust design help minimize the substation footprint. Though GIS substations have a high initial cost, they have a longer lifecycle and require minimum maintenance, serving to reduce lifecycle operating expenses while maximizing the availability of power from the substation. Recent developments in key substation components, such as power transformers, gas-insulated switchgear, fiber-optic current sensors, and high-voltage circuit breakers, have enabled their digitization and moved into the digital age.

For instance, in March 2020, ABB introduced a purpose-built substation to offer tailored solutions to the rapidly growing data center industry. The substation is designed to be safe and highly reliable while enabling efficient operation and maintenance during the entire lifecycle. The new substation is around 30% smaller in size and utilizes 50% lesser copper on control cables. The substation replaces copper cables with fiber optics and reduces the physical connections through digitization. The rising focus on the replacement of old electrical substation infrastructure with upgraded, high-quality, modular, digital, and gas-insulated systems is also expected to augment the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center substation market based on component, voltage type, and region:

  • Data Center Substation Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Data Center Substation Voltage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Data Center Substation Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

List of Key Players in the Data Center Substation Market

  • Eaton

  • General Electric

  • Hitachi ABB Powergrids Inc.

  • NEI Electric Power Engineering, Inc.

  • NR Electric Co., Ltd.

  • S&C Electric Company

  • Tesco Automation Inc.

  • Hyosung Heavy Industries

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens Energy

Check out more studies on topics related data centers, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Data Center Construction Market – The global data center construction market size was valued at USD 207.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The construction process essentially refers to activities involved in the designing, planning, and construction of a facility.

  • Data Center Power Market – The global data center power market size was valued at USD 6.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing the need to store data on the cloud has resulted in an upsurge in a number of data centers across the globe.

  • Data Center Colocation Market – The global data center colocation market size was valued at USD 44.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028. Data centers have emerged as an inseparable part of modern business practices responsible for running critical business applications.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Communications Infrastructure Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-substation-market-size-worth-14-80-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301407356.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • Brent Oil Takes Out $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia urged caution in boosting supply, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe globa

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft Lead 7 Key Earnings, Tesla Rolls Back FSD Beta; Will Trump Stock DWAC Keep Rising?

    Here's how to handle peak earnings week. Can Trump SPAC stock DWAC keep rising? Tesla rolls back FSD Beta 10.3.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is right to scare everyone about hyperinflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 25. 2021.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • HSBC’s CEO Paints Bullish Outlook After Profit Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc outlined a bullish outlook for the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and said it would soon kickoff a higher-than-expected share buyback. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps

  • These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

    Simply put, many investors fear that a significant run-up in a stock price likely means they've already missed out on their best chance to realize sizable gains from that stock and simply move on. Unfortunately, considering a stock's price gains in a vacuum, rather than considering where it can go from here, may be one of the biggest mistakes an investor can make, causing them to miss out on potentially game-changing opportunities.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.