Data Center Transformation Global Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2030: Growing Importance of Data Center Optimization Underpins Market Expansion
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Transformation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consolidation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Optimization segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Data Center Transformation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Accenture
Atos
Bytes Technology Group
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Dell EMC
DynTek, Inc.
General Datatech, LP.
Greenpages
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
IBM Corporation
InKnowTech Private Limited
Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Micro Focus International PLC
Microsoft Corporation
Mindteck
NetApp, Inc.
NTT Communications Corporation
Performance Technologies S.A.
Rahi Systems, Inc.
Schneider Electric SA
Softchoice Corporation
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Wipro Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Data Center Transformation: A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Data Center Transformation Technologies Market
Data Center Transformation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Uptrend in Data Center Spending Worldwide Favors Robust Growth in Transformation Technologies Market
Data Center Bandwidth Requirements Continue to Escalate Worldwide
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022
Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions
Cloud Data Center Traffic as a Proportion of Total Data Center Traffic Worldwide for the Years 2017 through 2022
Emphasis on Data Center Consolidation Widens Market Opportunities
Drive towards Data Center Automation Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Transformation Solutions
Sustained Focus on Data Center Infrastructure Management Augurs Well
Growing Importance of Data Center Optimization Underpins Market Expansion
AI and ML Come Fore to Reinforce Data Center Transformation Marketplace
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
