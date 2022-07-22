Data Center Transformation Market Size to Grow by USD 16.16 billion with 48% Contribution from North America - Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Transformation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center transformation market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 16.16 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The market, however, is anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.53% during the projected period. The demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers is notably driving the data center transformation market growth, although factors such as growing concerns over server security may impede the market growth.
Market Segment Insights
The data center transformation market report is segmented by Application (Servers, Power management, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period with the US and Canada emerging as the key markets for the data center transformation market in North America. Migration from on-premise to cloud will facilitate the data center transformation market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The servers application segment held the largest data center transformation market in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of data center servers in the emerging and developed economies during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The data center transformation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendor landscape of the data center transformation market entails successful business strategies deployed by the vendors.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Atos SE: The company offers data center transformation services through cloud and hybrid cloud data infrastructures to help organizations navigate and execute Data Center transformations to lower risk and cost and maximize business value.
Bytes Technology Group plc: The company offers data center transformation services to optimize performance, reduce cost, improve security and reduce risks.
Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers data center transformation services through the Cisco data center for analytics and assurance, network automation, SaaS infrastructure management, and storage networking.
Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data center transformation services through Dell Technologies consulting services to maximize efficiency and minimize risk and costs.
DynTek Inc.: The company offers data center transformation services for public, private and hybrid cloud, business continuity and disaster recovery, data center modernization, and storage and virtualization.
Some other companies covered in the report are:
International Business Machines Corp.
Micro Focus International Plc
Microsoft Corp.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
Data Center Transformation Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.53%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 16.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
30.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atos SE, Bytes Technology Group plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DynTek Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., and Schneider Electric SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
