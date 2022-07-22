U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

Data Center Transformation Market Size to Grow by USD 16.16 billion with 48% Contribution from North America - Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Transformation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center transformation market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 16.16 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The market, however, is anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of  21.53% during the projected period. The demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers is notably driving the data center transformation market growth, although factors such as growing concerns over server security may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Transformation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Transformation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read Sample Report

Market Segment Insights

The data center transformation market report is segmented by Application (Servers, Power management, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period with the US and Canada emerging as the key markets for the data center transformation market in North America. Migration from on-premise to cloud will facilitate the data center transformation market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The servers application segment held the largest data center transformation market in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of data center servers in the emerging and developed economies during the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Market Share Insights and Regional Opportunities as you Fetch your Sample Copy

Competitive Landscape

The data center transformation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendor landscape of the data center transformation market entails successful business strategies deployed by the vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings 

  • Atos SE: The company offers data center transformation services through cloud and hybrid cloud data infrastructures to help organizations navigate and execute Data Center transformations to lower risk and cost and maximize business value.

  • Bytes Technology Group plc: The company offers data center transformation services to optimize performance, reduce cost, improve security and reduce risks.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers data center transformation services through the Cisco data center for analytics and assurance, network automation, SaaS infrastructure management, and storage networking.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data center transformation services through Dell Technologies consulting services to maximize efficiency and minimize risk and costs.

  • DynTek Inc.: The company offers data center transformation services for public, private and hybrid cloud, business continuity and disaster recovery, data center modernization, and storage and virtualization.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Micro Focus International Plc

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Want to Access Extensive Vendor Profiles with Key Offerings and Strategic Moves, Download Sample Now!

Frequently Asked Queries

  • Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

  • What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

  • What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

  • Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

  • Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Have more queries? Get all your questions answered as you Download this Sample Report

Related Reports:

Green Data Center Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Server Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Transformation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 16.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

30.03

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atos SE, Bytes Technology Group plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DynTek Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., and Schneider Electric SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

 

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Atos SE

  • Bytes Technology Group plc

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • DynTek Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Micro Focus International Plc

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-transformation-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-16-billion-with-48-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-reports-301590159.html

SOURCE Technavio

