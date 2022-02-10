U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center UPS Market Report. Data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 11% during 2022-2027.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741687/?utm_source=GNW

In 2021, the global data center UPS market grew steadily because of the COVID-19 impact, in addition to other factors such as increased digitalization, and adoption of cloud and other advanced technologies. An increasing number of edge data centers, as well as self-built hyperscale data centers, were major drivers for <=500kW UPS systems. Multiple new entrants in the market have planned to invest in mega data centers with over 20 MW of capacity. The market has witnessed several innovations over the past decade in UPS systems.
• Increasing 5G edge data center investments: The growth in 5G service adoption is fueling the growth of edge deployments, with multiple distributed data centers connected to a hyperscale data center. For instance, Amazon has launched several AWS local zones over the last year. AWS opened and announced/opened several edge locations in 2021, including Colorado, Seattle, and Miami, among others

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS & IMPORTANT INVESTMENTS

• Many data center operators adopt lithium-ion-based UPS systems, thus fuelling the data center UPS services market. For instance, NTT Global Data Centers adopted lithium-ion batteries with five minutes run time at full load in its data center in Chicago.
• Google has implemented artificial intelligence in its data centers for efficient energy consumption, resulting in a 40% reduction in power consumption.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center UPS market-

• Growing Rack Power Density
• Increase in Data Center Investments
• Power Outages to Increase Redundant UPS Adoption
• Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
• Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss

Market segmentation by UPS Battery Technology

• Lithium-Ion
• Flywheel
• VRLA

Market segmentation by UPS Systems

• <=500 kVA
• 500?1,000 kVA
• >1,000 kVA

Market segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II
• Tier III
• Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

• APAC: The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, high smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market APAC. In 2021, GDS Services, Equinix, Digital Realty, 21Vianet, AirTrunk, Tenglong Holdings Group, Chindata Group, Canberra Data Centres, and NEXTDC, among others, were some of the major investors in APAC.

Market segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Chile
o Other Latin American Countries
• Western Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Netherlands
o Ireland
o Switzerland
o Spain
o Italy
o Belgium
o Other Western European Countries
• Nordics
o Sweden
o Denmark
o Norway
o Finland & Iceland
• Central and Eastern Europe
o Russia
o Poland
o Austria
o Other Central & Eastern Europe
• Middle East
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Turkey
o Israel
o Other Middle Eastern Countries
• Africa
o South Africa
o Kenya
o Nigeria
o Egypt
o Ethiopia
o Other African Countries
• APAC
o China
o Hong Kong
o Australia
o New Zealand
o India
o Japan
o Taiwan
o South Korea
o Rest of APAC
• Southeast Asia
o Singapore
o Indonesia
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Philippines
o Vietnam
o Other Southeast Asian Countries

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• The key players in the data center UPS market are ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group, and Piller Power Systems.
• On August 24, 2021, Schneider Electric announced that it would offer UPS systems on a lease basis to the customers through its partners.

Key Vendors

• ABB
• Eaton
• Schneider Electric
• Vertiv Group
• Piller Power Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

• AEG Power Solutions
• AMETEK Powervar
• Borri
• Bxterra Power Technology
• Canovate
• CENTIEL
• Controlled Power Company
• Cyber Power Systems
• Delta Electronics
• Enconnex
• EverExceed
• Fuji Electric
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
• HITEC Power Protection
• HITZINGER Electric Power
• Huawei Technologies
• KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)
• Kohler
• Legrand
• Marathon Power
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Natron Energy
• Panduit
• Rittal
• Riello Elettronica Group
• Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology (KSTAR)
• Socomec
• SolarEdge Technologies
• Thycon
• Toshiba
• Tripp Lite
• VYCON
• ZincFive

Prominent Battery Providers

• EnerSys
• Exide Technologies
• FIAMM Energy Technology
• Haze Battery
• HBL Power Systems
• Power Sonic
• UNIPOWER
• Saft
• Storage Battery Systems
• Vision Group (Shenzhen Center Power Tech)
• ZAF Energy Systems

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size of the global data center UPS market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Data Center UPS Market?
3. What are the major recent trends that can influence the global data center UPS market?
4. What is the market size for lithium-ion battery UPS systems and why it is driving the global data center UPS market?
5. Which region will witness the highest investments in data center power systems market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741687/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

