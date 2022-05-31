U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Data Center UPS Market Revenue to Surpass $10,096.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

 NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the data center UPS market was $5,729.0 million in 2021, and it is predicted to grow at a 6.5% CAGR during 2021–2030 and reach $10,096.5 million. The major factor responsible for the market growth is the founding of new data centers, as the requirement for data storage is drastically increasing worldwide, majorly to offer big data solutions. As UPS systems guard data centers from power surges and cuts, the need for them is rising.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

An abrupt power cut and even voltage fluctuation can disturb the operations of data center, resulting in data loss, corrupted files, and malfunctioning equipment. Business enterprises and industries with high-density cloud computing systems have a high dependence on data centers and cannot afford data loss; therefore, they seek reliability in the power supply, for data protection.

Request for sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/data-center-ups-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Data Center UPS Market Report

  • The requirement for up-to-500-kVA UPS systems will advance at the highest CAGR, of around 8%, in the data center UPS market in the coming years. This will be due to their wide use in data centers of small and large organizations to deliver short-term backup energy throughout power outages or fluctuations of the voltage.

  • The tier III category had the highest revenue, of around $3 billion, in 2021. In the near future, this trend is likely to continue because most data centers are constructed to tier III standards, and they are extensively used by firms of all sizes.

  • The IT sector is the major end user of data center UPSs, and it is also likely to observe the highest rate of growth in the coming years. Computer-based data is central to the IT industry, which is why effective data storage is paramount for it.

  • North America had the largest revenue share in the data center UPS market in 2021. This is credited to the presence of major electrical companies, such as Eaton Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Schneider Electric, as well as IT giants, including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon.

  • The APAC market is likely to have the fastest growth in the near future. This is attributed to the snowballing investments, increasing number of data storage facilities, and rising acceptance of public and hybrid clouds by numerous administrations.

  • The market is majorly driven by the surge in the incidence of power outages and voltage spikes. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, power outage frequency has doubled in the past twenty years. The DoE also mentions that there were more than eight hours of power cuts on average in 2020, which impacted data center operations.

Browse detailed report on Data Center UPS Market Size, Business Strategies, Regional Outlook and Analysis Through 2030

In addition, as per the International Energy Agency, worldwide data center traffic had increased up to four times between 2015 and 2020. Technologies such as IoT, ML, AI, and robotics, produce substantial data, which needs to be stored and handled. This gives rise to the growing investments in the area, especially in the construction of data centers, to offer cloud services.

Around 60% of the data center firms globally, such as Digital Realty, Equinix, Coresite, Amazon Web Services, Verizon, and Cyxtera Technologies, are U.S. based. Therefore, the nation is one of the largest data center UPS market investors. Among the data center companies in the U.S., one has more than 235 data centers around the world.

Data Center UPS Market Segmentation Analysis

By UPS Capacity

  • Up to 500 kVA

  • 500−1,000 kVA

  • More than 1,000 kVA

By Tier

  • Tier I and II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

By End User

  • Information Technology

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Healthcare

  • Energy

  • Manufacturing

Regional Outlook

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse More Related Reports

Global Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Data Center Power Generators Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Data Center Power Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-ups-market-revenue-to-surpass-10-096-5-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301557618.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

