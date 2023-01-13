Data Center Virtualization Market will value USD 24.33 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Data Centre Virtualization Market Size by Type (Optimization Services, Technical Support Services, Para Virtualization Tools, Advisory & Implementation Services, Host Machine and Others), By Organization (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises) By End-User (Manufacturing, Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the data centre virtualization market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the data centre virtualization market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, organization, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global data centre virtualization market are Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Fujistu, Openstack, Radiant Communications Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Dell Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide data centre virtualization market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A modern data centre can be made highly scalable, highly available, and secure through virtualisation. One can improve IT agility using data centre virtualization products while creating a seamless foundation for managing private and public cloud services alongside traditional on-premises infrastructure. Additionally, factors such as an increasing demand to simplify data centre operations, an increase in the adoption of private clouds, a rise in expenditures on data centre technology, and rapid growth in data centre traffic are expected to drive market growth. Increasing energy generation is a key factor driving data centre virtualization solutions' demand. In the energy sector, advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing, are being used to boost power generation efficiency, and this encourages them to use virtualization in the data centre. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as high costs, and missing components. Several components and resources lacking in data centre virtualization, and this poses a significant challenge. A growing awareness of cloud services, pressure to establish more secure and robust IT environments and the establishment of local data centres throughout the region have all contributed to the growth of the data centre virtualization market.

Scope of Data Virtualization Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Organization, End-User and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Fujistu, Openstack, Radiant Communications Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Dell Corporation among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Optimization services are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes optimization services, technical support services, para virtualization tools, advisory & implementation services, host machines and others. The optimization services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The process of reducing the transaction costs and risks of a trading system by adjusting the variables, or targeting assets that have greater expected returns through optimization. Optimum services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, helping organizations plan, build, and manage their data centres.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The organization segment includes large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. To avoid high hardware and maintenance costs for on-premises data centres, small to medium-sized enterprises use cloud-based and off-premises data centre virtualization tools on a large scale to minimize their costs.

Healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes manufacturing, education, media & entertainment, healthcare, IT & telecommunications and others. The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Data centres and cloud services are being used by healthcare organizations to manage and process ever-increasing amounts of data, which is leading to growth in the data centre virtualization market. In addition, with lower deployment costs and greater flexibility, virtualization strategies enable organizations to expand their IT capabilities to meet the demands of users at a faster pace.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the data centre virtualization market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Companies are building next-generation network infrastructure in Canada, a key factor driving regional development. Over the forecast period, North America is expected to witness a growing adoption of cloud-based services and technologies. Additionally, increasing government regulations for maintaining information security standards are driving demand for virtualization solutions in data centres, propelling regional market growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's data centre virtualization market size was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2030.

A significant factor driving Germany's data centre virtualization market is digital transformation strategies, cloud computing adoption by enterprises, IoT, AI, and GDPR implementation.

China

China’s data centre virtualization market size was valued at USD 0.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2030.

It is envisioned that companies' growing demand for cloud computing and related data services will propel China's growth. In addition, progress in data centre technology and its integration with other benefits are expected to spur the country's market growth.

India

India's data centre virtualization market size was valued at USD 0.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030.

A rise in cloud technology investments, rapid digitization, and an increasing number of data centres are driving the data centre virtualization market in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising data centre traffic, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

