Data Centre Development Announcements in Europe 2022-2026 by Country, Provider, Location, Size, Power, Investment, Launch Date

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Development Announcements - Europe - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following demand from the industry and the increasing number of announcements made, this 12 month subscription has been launched providing coverage of Data Centre Development Announcements made every month.

This new subscription provides insight into each announced Data Centre Development plus an analysis of the City where the new development will be launched.

In 2021 alone, a total of over 1 million Data Centre space was announced in Europe from some eighty providers.

Each edition provides:

  • Details of each announcement made in the month

  • Profile of the Data Centre provider which made the announcement

  • Insight into the Metro city where the new development will be launched

  • Space becoming available in each city per the year 2022, 2023, 2023, 2025 and so on.

  • A forecast for power in the Metro where the new development will be launched from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026

Benefits of the subscription:

  • See how new developments track versus those made in the previous year.

  • Get an insight which Data Centre Providers expand and launch new facilities

The January 2022 edition alone provides an insight into ten announcements made along with a forecast for each of the cities - a total of ten, and the analyst anticipates the new developments in 2022 will exceed that of 2021.

Delivery: A report will be delivered 12 times over a year

Key Topics Covered

Table of Content per each issue published monthly:

  • New Development(s) - Country

  • Details of new Developments: Provider, Location, Size, Power, Investment, Launch date, other DCs offered by the provider in the same city

  • Data Centre Market overview of the city where new development is announced 2022 to 2026

  • Forecast & Future Growth for the city where new Development is announced 2022 to 2026

Table of Contents - January 2022 edition

Figure 1 - A map showing the countries announcing new Data Centres in January 2022
Figure 2 - A table showing the key European Data Centre developments as of January 2022
Figure 3 - A table showing the breakdown by launch year of the ten announced Data Centre Developments in January 2022
Figure 4 - A chart showing the Data Centre Development space launch year for announcements made during the year 2021 and January 2022
Figure 5 - A picture showing Paris announced the development
Figure 6 - A table showing the forecast increase in Paris DC Metro power from 2022 to 2026 in MW
Figure 7 - A picture showing Berlin and Frankfurt announced developments
Figure 8 - A table showing the forecast increase in Berlin DC Metro power from 2022 to 2026 in MW
Figure 9 - A table showing the forecast increase in Frankfurt Data Centre Metro power from 2022 to 2026 in MW
Figure 10 - A picture showing development announced in Ireland
Figure 11 - A table showing the forecast Irish Data Centre market power from 2022 to 2026 - in MW
Figure 12 - A picture showing development announced in Lithuania
Figure 13 - A table showing the forecast Lithuania Data Centre market power from 2022 to 2026 - in MW
Figure 14 - A graphic showing the Warsaw Data Centre development
Figure 15 - A table showing the forecast Spanish Data Centre market power from 2022 to 2026 - in MW
Figure 16 - A table showing the forecast Madrid Metro Data Centre market power from 2022 to 2026 - in MW
Figure 17 - A picture showing the proposed developments in Slough and Birmingham
Figure 18 - A table showing the forecast Slough Metro Data Centre market power from 2022 to 2026 - in MW
Figure 19 - A table showing the forecast Birmingham Data Centre market power from 2022 to 2026 - in MW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4qc62

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-centre-development-announcements-in-europe-2022-2026-by-country-provider-location-size-power-investment-launch-date-301490782.html

