U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.51
    -28.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,140.94
    -349.13 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,401.47
    -16.68 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.55
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.32
    -1.27 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.20
    +25.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0094 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8320
    -0.0540 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0135 (+1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3750
    -0.9220 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,793.51
    +473.08 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.68
    +10.44 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.95
    -150.14 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Data Centres, Healthcare Facilities, and Weather-Related Emergencies are Growth Opportunities for European Rental Power

Verify Markets
·4 min read
Verify Markets
Verify Markets

SAN ANTONIO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the European Power Rental Market was valued over $1.6 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.0 percent from 2021 to 2028, reaching revenues over $2.0 billion USD by 2028. The European Power Rental Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several local and global market participants. The highly competitive and volatile nature of the power rental market has resulted in numerous acquisitions over the years. The COVID–19 pandemic and energy transition have further escalated the market volatility and competition.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) emerged as the leading power rental market in Europe in 2021 and will continue to lead the market until 2028. The demand for power rental generators in the U.K is driven by the rising incidences of power outages, compelling industries to depend on generator backup. The power rental market in Benelux is expected to become the second largest power rental market in Western Europe by 2028, closely followed by Germany and France.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on revenues for power rental companies in 2020 and 2021. COVID–19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 have resulted in a Europe-wide economic slump and supply chain disruptions across various sectors, including construction, oil and gas, events, and other industries. The 15 European countries that are covered by the European Rental Association (“ERA”) have seen their market size shrink by over 10.0 percent in 2020. Additionally, travel restrictions have resulted in labor shortages in many European countries. Most companies have been affected by lower demand and supply chain constraints. However, some companies have offset their losses by catering to the demand from data centres, healthcare facilities, and weather-related emergencies. Major sports games and events drive long-term demand for power rental to help meet the temporary power demand. Rental power for data centres have shown significant growth momentum in recent years and is likely to have most promising growth prospects during the forecast period.

The European power rental market is evolving towards telematics, remote monitoring, and decarbonization. Power rental customers in Europe are demanding cleaner electricity. Consequently, market players are devising and offering renewable solutions involving solar and wind to fulfill temporary power requirements. Companies differentiate as one-stop-shop for customers. In order to gain market share, companies must provide a balance of efficient, eco-friendly, and cost effective generators.

Factors such as surging fuel prices, increasing power rental equipment prices, price competitiveness from localized and regional players, shrinking profit margin, global supply constraints, shortage of skilled labor, and increasing use of alternative technologies (such as batteries) are likely to negatively impact the power rental growth. Diesel generators have been steadily losing ground to renewable technologies and hybrid solutions. However, diesel generators will remain the foundation of the power rental market.

The fluctuating trends in oil prices are likely to affect the production, investment, and financial decisions of petrochemical and downstream companies, which constitute important end users of power rental market.

The European Power Rental Market report has been segmented by fuel, application, power output, and end user. Some of the key companies covered in the report include Aggreko plc., the Caterpillar dealership network, Loxam Group, Boels Rentals, Atlas Copco, Generator Power Ltd, and Speedy Hire Plc. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall European Power Rental Market. The report captures various market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, market revenues and forecast, market trends, and competitive landscape.

A copy of the European Power Rental Market research report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com. Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets. This report is part of Verify Markets’ Rental Equipment & Power Solutions Subscription market research and consulting practice. Other market reports include:

About Verify Markets:

Verify Markets is a global B2B market research and consulting firm. Our project teams are comprised of industry market experts, creative thinkers, business analysts, and independent consultants located around the world. We work with our clients to bring solutions to every project and deliver reliable data and trends based on primary research. Contact us to see how we can help deliver valuable data and insights to your organization.

Our research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call +1.210.595.6987.


Recommended Stories

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% stake in Imac Holdings Inc., a p

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In particular, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its stock price drop by 48%. The fall, understandably, has many investors asking if it's a good idea to buy Nvidia stock right now. Let's look closer at Nvidia's prospects, balance that with its valuation, and determine if long-term investors should buy now.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Continued to Plummet Today

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a biotech stock that's having an absolutely awful week. On Wednesday, the company's shares fell sharply for a third straight day, closing more than 13% lower. Investors are clearly shaken by Tonix's current attempt at financial engineering.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks of billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller in 2022. If you want to see more value picks in his portfolio, click Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s rather concentrated Q1 portfolio, comprising only 51 stocks, is a blend of value and growth plays. […]

  • Why Cisco’s Earnings Are Causing Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom to Sink

    Shares of Cisco Systems were sharply lower Thursday after the networking gear maker issued a weak sales forecast for its current quarter. The warning sent stocks of other networking companies tumbling. Cisco (ticker: CSCO) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 1% and 5.5% from a year earlier.

  • Worried about your investments? Here’s how the smart money made 100% when market gloom was this bad.

    The best news for investors that I’ve heard in a long time is that the M.B.A. geniuses who manage the world’s pension funds now hate the stock market with a vengeance. According to the latest comprehensive survey by BofA Securities, global investment managers are now at historic, generational levels of bearishness and gloom. Bank of America surveyed around 300 money managers around the world handling about $900 billion in assets.

  • 12 Best DOW Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best DOW stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to explore similar stock options, you can also take a look at 5 Best DOW Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index that consists of 30 […]

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 16, 2022, 9:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and welcome to Cemig's conference call.