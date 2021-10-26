U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Data Centric Security Market to Reach $39.34 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in digitization trends and digital data production and increase in data privacy and security concern since the Covid-19 pandemic have boosted the growth of the global data centric security market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the industry due to sudden increase in use of digital platforms and surge in cyber-attacks.

Portland, OR , Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data centric security market was accounted for $2.76 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $39.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The rise in digitization trends and digital data production and increase in data privacy and security concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the global data centric security market. However, high implementation costs and demands and less enthusiasm for data-centric security approaches in mainstream applications hinder the market growth. On the contrary, an increase in security concerns and cyber-attacks, and growth in cloud and digital media trends are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 250 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14162

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the industry due to a sudden increase in the use of digital platforms and a surge in cyber-attacks.

  • The global adoption of work from home culture and greater digital data creation increased the demand for data centric security measures.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the data centric security market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14162

The report divides the global data centric security market on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and region.

Based on components, the software and solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the professional services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The global data centric security industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period.

The global data centric security market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Informatica, IBM, Broadcom, Micro Focus, Varonis Systems, Talend, Orange Cyberdefense, Forcepoint, Imperva, and Netapp.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14162

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of a global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end-users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as a single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

data centric security market

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


