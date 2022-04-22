U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,627.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,751.50
    +23.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.40
    -1.39 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.30
    -13.90 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    +2.75 (+13.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2893
    -0.0141 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3450
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,526.85
    -1,922.64 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.65
    -27.27 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.67
    -59.28 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Data-Core Healthcare Exhibiting at EDPMA Solutions Summit

·1 min read

New RCM Product harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-Core Healthcare is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Emergency Department Practice Management Association's Premier Event, EDPMA Solutions Summit 2022, being held at Amelia Island, Florida from April 24th to April 27th.

Data-Core Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Data-Core Healthcare)
Data-Core Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Data-Core Healthcare)

Data-Core Healthcare will be showcasing their "EOB-835 Converter", developed on Ruzivo™ which is Data-Core's proprietary AI/ML platform created specifically to gain valuable insights from healthcare Revenue Cycle data. Visitors at the Solution Summit can also learn how Data-Core Healthcare can help healthcare organizations optimize their revenue cycle by leveraging the company's extensive technical capabilities, infrastructure, resources, and quality processes. Attendees will also get a sneak peek into the upcoming AI/ML based Denial Manager Tool that leverages the inherent technological strengths of the Ruzivo™ platform to minimize denials and improve DSO.

About Data-Core Healthcare

Data-Core Healthcare is a division of Data-Core Systems, headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area. For over 23 years, Data-Core Healthcare has built its reputation on the timeliness, cost effectiveness, and quality of its services. With the Ruzivo™ platform, Data-Core Healthcare brings a world-class integration of AI/ML technology with proven RCM processes to deliver maximum value to the healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.datacorehealthcare.com.

Contact: McDonald Ford, Business Development Manager; M: 267-449-3921, mcdonald.ford@datacoresystems.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-core-healthcare-exhibiting-at-edpma-solutions-summit-301530654.html

SOURCE Data-Core Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russ

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Millennials are already thinking of retirement — but are they thinking about the right things?

    The biggest group in the United States is now millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996. Naturally, this has attracted the attention of investment firms, who want to market to, and manage the assets of, this vast group. After all—and it seems hard to believe, but ​m​illennials could begin retiring in the early 2040s, just two decades from now.

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.

  • Cummins Releases First Human Capital Management Report

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its first Human Capital Management Report exploring the company’s approach to creating a dynamic work environment to attract, develop and retain the sk...

  • Tech Companies Face Billions in Fines Under EU Content Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest technology companies could face billions of dollars in fines for breaches of new European Union legislation, details of which are expected to be agreed upon by lawmakers as soon as Friday. Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Bla

  • MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM

    Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has signed a definitive supply agreement with General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) to produce alloy and magnets for the automotive giant's EV programs. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the long-term agreement, MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors. MP Materials' Texas magnetics facility will source materials from Mountain Pass, California, and produce magnets powering appro

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How big banks are building a branch workforce of the future

    Retail bank employees are evolving with branch locations in this digital age. Traditional teller lines are going away and, with them, the standard teller positions. Dee O’Dell, east regional executive for consumer and business banking at U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), said the bank is investing in its employees’ skill sets to make them less transaction-based and more focused on other products and services.

  • United Airlines CEO warns pilot shortage will hinder industry’s growth for years

    “Demand is stronger than I’ve ever seen in my career," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said of the rebound in travel.

  • Oil Suffers Weekly Loss as China Lockdowns, Fed Pivot Exact Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its third weekly loss in four as lockdowns in virus-hit China dragged on and the Federal Reserve signaled that monetary policy will be tightened aggressively to contain decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blast