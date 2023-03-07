Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) market size to increase by USD 56.85 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the increasing amount of data - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data-as-a-service (DaaS) market size is forecast to grow by USD 56.85 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 36.92%. The growth of the market is driven by the growing amounts of data. The generation of huge amounts of data is making it difficult for organizations to analyze and manage large databases. By adopting DaaS, organizations can thoroughly analyze this data and convert insights into real-time action. It also aids organizations in the transformation of unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data. Such benefits are increasing demand for DaaS among end-users. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global data-as-a-service (DaaS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising digitalization and the increasing adoption of the latest technologies such as big data analytics, mobility, cloud, and social media are driving the growth of the Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) market in North America.

Company Profiles

The data-as-a-service (DaaS) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Accenture Plc - The company offers Data-as-a-Service such as Data and analytics services.

CHG-MERIDIAN AG - The company offers Data-as-a-Service which includes flexibility, tailored services, boosting the security of devices, and others.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Data-as-a-Service through its Cisco+.

CSI Leasing, Inc. - The company offers Data-as-a-Service through its subsidiary EPC Global Solutions (EPC).

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing amount of data, the increase in the adoption of big data services in industries, and the increased importance of Data-as-a-Service in social media marketing.

Story continues

However, adhering to diverse client requirements will hinder market growth. The failure in understanding customer requirements leads to significant losses in time and money. This makes it difficult for vendors to calculate and track ROI, which hinders value addition as well as the growth of the market. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, telecom, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

What are the key data covered in this data-as-a-service (DaaS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data-as-a-service (DaaS) market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data-as-a-service (DaaS) market vendors.

Data-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3 Step IT Group Oy, Accenture Plc, Bloomberg L.P, CHG-MERIDIAN AG, Cisco Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc, CSI Leasing, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Econocom Group SE, Foxway, GreenFlex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telia Co. AB, and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

