Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) market size to increase by USD 56.85 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the increasing amount of data - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data-as-a-service (DaaS) market size is forecast to grow by USD 56.85 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 36.92%. The growth of the market is driven by the growing amounts of data. The generation of huge amounts of data is making it difficult for organizations to analyze and manage large databases. By adopting DaaS, organizations can thoroughly analyze this data and convert insights into real-time action. It also aids organizations in the transformation of unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data. Such benefits are increasing demand for DaaS among end-users. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global data-as-a-service (DaaS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising digitalization and the increasing adoption of the latest technologies such as big data analytics, mobility, cloud, and social media are driving the growth of the Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) market in North America.

Company Profiles

The data-as-a-service (DaaS) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Accenture Plc - The company offers Data-as-a-Service such as Data and analytics services.

  • CHG-MERIDIAN AG - The company offers Data-as-a-Service which includes flexibility, tailored services, boosting the security of devices, and others.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Data-as-a-Service through its Cisco+.

  • CSI Leasing, Inc. - The company offers Data-as-a-Service through its subsidiary EPC Global Solutions (EPC).

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing amount of data, the increase in the adoption of big data services in industries, and the increased importance of Data-as-a-Service in social media marketing.

However, adhering to diverse client requirements will hinder market growth. The failure in understanding customer requirements leads to significant losses in time and money. This makes it difficult for vendors to calculate and track ROI, which hinders value addition as well as the growth of the market. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, telecom, and others.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial- Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The private cloud services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 276.36 billion. The increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as vendor lock-in and operational complexities may impede the market growth.

  • The data center IT infrastructure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 84.17 billion. The technology refresh cycles are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data security concerns and increasing cybersecurity threats may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this data-as-a-service (DaaS) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the data-as-a-service (DaaS) market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data-as-a-service (DaaS) market vendors.

Data-as-a-Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 56.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

28.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany,  UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3 Step IT Group Oy, Accenture Plc, Bloomberg L.P, CHG-MERIDIAN AG, Cisco Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc, CSI Leasing, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dow Jones and Co. Inc., Econocom Group SE, Foxway, GreenFlex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telia Co. AB, and Wipro Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Data-as-a-Service market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Deployement Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3 Step IT Group Oy

  • 12.4 Accenture Plc

  • 12.5 CHG-MERIDIAN AG

  • 12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.7 CompuCom Systems Inc.

  • 12.8 CSI Leasing, Inc.

  • 12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.10 Econocom Group SE

  • 12.11 Foxway

  • 12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.14 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.15 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.16 Telia Co. AB

  • 12.17 Wipro Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Data-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027
Global Data-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-as-a-service-daas-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-56-85-billion-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-increasing-amount-of-data---technavio-301763393.html

SOURCE Technavio

