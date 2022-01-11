Data Diode Solution Market to Register Stunning CAGR of 12.2% by 2028; Forcepoint Launches Forcepoint Data Diode to Broaden Product Portfolio: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies operating in the market such as OPSWAT, Inc., Forcepoint, BAE Systems, Siemens Mobility, Owl Cyber Defense, Advenica AB, Belden Inc., Fibersystem AB, Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd., Fox-IT, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, Deep Secure Ltd., and Garland Technology among others are focused on developing and offering different types of data diode

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Diode Solution Market size is projected to grow from USD 392.2 million in 2021 to USD 880.0 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled, “Data Diode Solution Market, 2021-2028.” The market size was USD 352.2 million in 2020.

According to our researchers, the growth of the global market is principally powered by the augmented demand for data diode solutions by several industry sectors such as oil & gas, critical infrastructure, and manufacturing, among others.

Moreover, cyber-attacks, ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks have considerably risen in the past few years, therefore compelling the employment of a complete cybersecurity infrastructure in order to protect mission-critical possessions, which is expected to positively influence the global Data Diode Solution Market growth.

Rising Cyber-attacks on Manufacturing Industries amid COVID-19 to Fuel Growth

The coronavirus pandemic has generated substantial worries as businesses are adapting to a novel functioning model in which operating business deals from home has turned into a "new normal." Furthermore, companies are fast-tracking their digital alterations, and cybersecurity has arisen as the topmost precedence.

Whereas industry sectors such as oil & gas, manufacturing, among others, are profoundly capitalizing on reinforcing organization cybersecurity solutions during the surging cases of cyber-attacks during COVID-19.

Large-scale oil and gas companies have been compelled to execute complete data diode solutions that permits efficient data flow while preserving security, which can be accredited to the latest cyber-attacks on the oil and gas industry.

Report Coverage

Features a detailed market assessment.

Emphasizes key factors, such as leading companies, applications, and others.

Provides crucial insights into the market’s regulatory scenarios.

Assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Suggests strategies to capture growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global market has been segregated into regular data diode and ruggedized data diode.

In terms of application, the market is classified into government, energy and power, manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, critical infrastructure, and others. The oil and gas industry seized maximum market share in 2020. The oil and gas industry's digitalization has reduced as it is susceptible to cyber-attacks such as malware, denial of service, and phishing.

Geographically, the market is categorized across five prime regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Occurrence of Prime Cyber Attacks on Oil & Gas Industry to Promote Growth

The active digitization and permeation of progressive technology in the oil & gas sector has uncovered it to a variation of cyber-attacks comprising phishing, data breaks, and ransomware, among others.

Linking the oil and gas business to more technologically refined solutions such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) has undeniably improved productivity as well as decreased prices, but it has also opened the industry to deadly cyber-attacks.

These malevolent invasions have the capability to bring any functioning of the company to a complete standstill, leading to heavy financial losses, status, and in a few cases, human life damages, as well as environmental tragedies.

Regional Insights

High Internet Use to Promote growth in North America

North America accounted for the largest Data Diode Solution Market share in 2020. Data diode solutions are projected to develop progressively admirable as the region's utilization of the internet continues to expand.

Europe is estimated to inflate at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Cyber security set-ups and huge capitalization by principal companies in nations such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, among others, are navigating the industry forward.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the mentioned forecast period. In order to tackle the surging requirement for security solutions and facilities, numerous corporations in this region are concentrating on emerging and introducing novel cyber security solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Collaborate and Form Robust Product Portfolio

Key players often collaborate to launch products, form mergers, and so on, as part of effective strategies in order to conquer the global market. For instance, in March 2021, Deep Secure signed a partnership contract with Ingram Micro U.K. Ltd., headquartered in Milton Keynes, the U.K. This collaboration is expected to amplify the portfolio of Ingram cyber security with the assistance of Deep Secure’s Threat Removal Platform to swap the info material with high protection and offer safety from cyber-attacks.

Industry Development

September 2021: Forcepoint, which is a global cybersecurity and technology corporation, presented Forcepoint Data Diode, which is a hardware solution that empowers computerized and prompt data flow while guaranteeing security and agreement.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 880.0 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 392.2 Million Historical Data for 2017 To 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, Application, and Region Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Major Cyber Attacks on Oil & Gas Industry to Drive Market Growth

Growing Trend of IIoT Would Contribute to Market Growth

Increasing Number of Cyber-attacks on Oil & Gas and Manufacturing Industries amid COVID-19 to Drive Growth Pitfalls & Challenges

Associated High Costs and Budget Constraints for Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises to Hinder Market Growth

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Advenica AB (Malmo, Sweden)

Belden Inc. (Missouri, U.S.)

Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd. (Melbourne, Australia)

ST Engineering (Ang Mo Kio, Singapore)

Deep Secure Ltd. (Malvern, U.K.)

Owl Cyber Defense (Connecticut, U.S.)

Fibersystem AB (Bromma, Sweden)

Garland Technology (New York, U.S.)

OPSWAT, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Munich, Germany)

