Data Diode Solution Market to Register Stunning CAGR of 12.2% by 2028; Forcepoint Launches Forcepoint Data Diode to Broaden Product Portfolio: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies operating in the market such as OPSWAT, Inc., Forcepoint, BAE Systems, Siemens Mobility, Owl Cyber Defense, Advenica AB, Belden Inc., Fibersystem AB, Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd., Fox-IT, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, Deep Secure Ltd., and Garland Technology among others are focused on developing and offering different types of data diode

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Diode Solution Market size is projected to grow from USD 392.2 million in 2021 to USD 880.0 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled, “Data Diode Solution Market, 2021-2028.” The market size was USD 352.2 million in 2020.

According to our researchers, the growth of the global market is principally powered by the augmented demand for data diode solutions by several industry sectors such as oil & gas, critical infrastructure, and manufacturing, among others.

Moreover, cyber-attacks, ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks have considerably risen in the past few years, therefore compelling the employment of a complete cybersecurity infrastructure in order to protect mission-critical possessions, which is expected to positively influence the global Data Diode Solution Market growth.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-diode-solution-market-104770

Rising Cyber-attacks on Manufacturing Industries amid COVID-19 to Fuel Growth

The coronavirus pandemic has generated substantial worries as businesses are adapting to a novel functioning model in which operating business deals from home has turned into a "new normal." Furthermore, companies are fast-tracking their digital alterations, and cybersecurity has arisen as the topmost precedence.

Whereas industry sectors such as oil & gas, manufacturing, among others, are profoundly capitalizing on reinforcing organization cybersecurity solutions during the surging cases of cyber-attacks during COVID-19.

Large-scale oil and gas companies have been compelled to execute complete data diode solutions that permits efficient data flow while preserving security, which can be accredited to the latest cyber-attacks on the oil and gas industry.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Report Coverage

  • Features a detailed market assessment.

  • Emphasizes key factors, such as leading companies, applications, and others.

  • Provides crucial insights into the market’s regulatory scenarios.

  • Assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

  • Suggests strategies to capture growth in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/data-diode-solution-market-104770

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global market has been segregated into regular data diode and ruggedized data diode.

In terms of application, the market is classified into government, energy and power, manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, critical infrastructure, and others. The oil and gas industry seized maximum market share in 2020. The oil and gas industry's digitalization has reduced as it is susceptible to cyber-attacks such as malware, denial of service, and phishing.

Geographically, the market is categorized across five prime regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Occurrence of Prime Cyber Attacks on Oil & Gas Industry to Promote Growth

  • The active digitization and permeation of progressive technology in the oil & gas sector has uncovered it to a variation of cyber-attacks comprising phishing, data breaks, and ransomware, among others.

  • Linking the oil and gas business to more technologically refined solutions such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) has undeniably improved productivity as well as decreased prices, but it has also opened the industry to deadly cyber-attacks.

  • These malevolent invasions have the capability to bring any functioning of the company to a complete standstill, leading to heavy financial losses, status, and in a few cases, human life damages, as well as environmental tragedies.

Quick Buy – Data Diode Solution Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104770

Regional Insights

High Internet Use to Promote growth in North America

  • North America accounted for the largest Data Diode Solution Market share in 2020. Data diode solutions are projected to develop progressively admirable as the region's utilization of the internet continues to expand.

  • Europe is estimated to inflate at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Cyber security set-ups and huge capitalization by principal companies in nations such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, among others, are navigating the industry forward.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the mentioned forecast period. In order to tackle the surging requirement for security solutions and facilities, numerous corporations in this region are concentrating on emerging and introducing novel cyber security solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Collaborate and Form Robust Product Portfolio

Key players often collaborate to launch products, form mergers, and so on, as part of effective strategies in order to conquer the global market. For instance, in March 2021, Deep Secure signed a partnership contract with Ingram Micro U.K. Ltd., headquartered in Milton Keynes, the U.K. This collaboration is expected to amplify the portfolio of Ingram cyber security with the assistance of Deep Secure’s Threat Removal Platform to swap the info material with high protection and offer safety from cyber-attacks.

Industry Development

September 2021: Forcepoint, which is a global cybersecurity and technology corporation, presented Forcepoint Data Diode, which is a hardware solution that empowers computerized and prompt data flow while guaranteeing security and agreement.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

12.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 880.0 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 392.2 Million

Historical Data for

2017 To 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

By Type, Application, and Region

Growth Drivers


Rising Prevalence of Major Cyber Attacks on Oil & Gas Industry to Drive Market Growth


Growing Trend of IIoT Would Contribute to Market Growth


Increasing Number of Cyber-attacks on Oil & Gas and Manufacturing Industries amid COVID-19 to Drive Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges


Associated High Costs and Budget Constraints for Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises to Hinder Market Growth

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

  • Advenica AB (Malmo, Sweden)

  • Belden Inc. (Missouri, U.S.)

  • Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd. (Melbourne, Australia)

  • ST Engineering (Ang Mo Kio, Singapore)

  • Deep Secure Ltd. (Malvern, U.K.)

  • Owl Cyber Defense (Connecticut, U.S.)

  • Fibersystem AB (Bromma, Sweden)

  • Garland Technology (New York, U.S.)

  • OPSWAT, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Munich, Germany)

Detailed Table of Content :

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Data Diode Solution Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.


TOC Continued.


Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/data-diode-solution-market-104770

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) Tools, Enterprise Information Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Enterprise Performance Management, Analytics Solutions, and Others), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Research & Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Remote Desktop Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

United States Property Management Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By End-User (Property Managers, Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents and Others), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Twin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin, and System Twin), By Application (Aircraft Engine Design and Production, Space-Based Monitoring, Fleet Management, Vehicle Designing & Simulation, Medical Device Simulation, and Others), By End-Users (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Electrical/Machine Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Home & Commercial, IT and Telecom, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, and Others), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

You can also contact us/follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/


