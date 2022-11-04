U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.28
    +43.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,370.39
    +369.14 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,430.53
    +87.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.90
    +7.17 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    +3.86 (+4.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.50
    +38.60 (+2.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.43
    +1.00 (+5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0138 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0450 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1301
    +0.0140 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8550
    -1.3090 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,758.77
    +624.00 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.88
    +13.84 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,314.21
    +125.58 (+1.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Data Discovery Market to Witness CAGR of 17% (2021-2027) on account of Increasing Investment in Data Privacy| UnivDatos Market Insights

·5 min read

NOIDA, India, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Data Discovery Market was value at USD 8 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Components (Software, Services); Organization Size (Large, Small, and Medium); Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Lifesciences, retail, Manufacturing, Retail, Media and entertainment, Telecommunications and IT and Others); Region/Country.

UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Logo
UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Logo

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/data-discovery-market/

The Data Discovery market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Data Discovery market. The Data Discovery market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Data Discovery market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=26972

Market Overview

The growing prominence of the IoT devices, increasing social media users and E-commerce customers are expected to drive the data discovery market. For instance, according to Shopify, in the year 2021, the total number of online buyers reached 824 million. Furthermore, the increasing importance of gaining data insights through advanced tools and techniques and recognizing meaningful analytics to drive business growth. In addition, an increasing need for data-drive decision-making, new strategies implemented by organizations to maximize productivity, constraints imposed by regulators to comply with data protection standards, and market entry. Self-service BI tools are the other growth drivers in the world. data discovery market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Tableau Software, Alteryx Inc., Logi Analytics Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Pentaho Corporation, Qliktech International AB, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Inc., Clearstory Data, SAS Institute Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The spread of Coronavirus in 2020 had minimally impacted the data discovery market followed by favorable expansion. As global proliferation during Covid-19 has raised a slew of privacy, data security, and compliance concerns. As a result of these problems, the need for secure and strategic business solution demand has increased to ensure businesses and organizations must have data analysis for strategic business decisions.

The global Data Discovery market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

·  Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Statistical software or statistical analysis software refers to tools that help you collect and analyze data to provide science-based insights into patterns and trends, they often use statistical analysis theorems and methodologies to perform data science, such as regression and time series analysis. An increase in efficiency from streamlined and automated business data analysis workflows are the major benefits that are expected to drive the market for this segment during the forecast period.

·  Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large, small, and medium organizations. The large organization segment is expected to achieve a significant CAGR during the forecast period, the growth of the segment can be attributed to the volume of data that is required to be processed by these organizations. Furthermore, many large businesses use sensitive data discovery tools to locate vital data, mostly to comply with industry standards and legal frameworks. These frameworks include the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and ISO standards. The most sensitive data detection tools are installed and operated by the information security team.

Have a Look at the Chapters- https://univdatos.com/report/data-discovery-market/

Data Discovery Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America)

  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

The North American region is expected to hold the major share of the data discovery market during the forecast. Mainly because of developed economies such as the United States and Canada. The U.S. is a key market in the region due to the early adoption of sensitive data discovery solutions. The growth in the region can be attributed to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies, significant investments in cloud-based solutions, and the presence of a high number of businesses in this region.

The major players targeting the market include

  • Tableau Software

  • Alteryx Inc.

  • Logi Analytics

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

  • Pentaho Corporation

  • Qliktech International AB

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Microstrategy Inc.

  • Clearstory Data

  • SAS Institute Inc

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Data Discovery Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Data Discovery market?

  • Which factors are influencing the Data Discovery market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Data Discovery market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the Data Discovery market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the Data Discovery market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

 

Data Discovery Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Details

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2027

Growth momentum

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market size 2020

USD 8 billion

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World

Major contributing region

North America to Dominate the Global Data Discovery Market

Key countries covered

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, India, Australia

Companies profiled

Tableau Software, Alteryx Inc., Logi Analytics Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Pentaho Corporation, Qliktech International AB, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Inc., Clearstory Data, SAS Institute Inc..

Report Scope

Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling

Segments Covered

By Component; By Organization Size; By Deployment; By Business Vertical; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights 
Ankita Gupta
Director Operations
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-discovery-market-to-witness-cagr-of-17-2021-2027-on-account-of-increasing-investment-in-data-privacy-univdatos-market-insights-301668728.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (AMS:URW) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested three years ago

    If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ( AMS:URW...

  • Stocks Halt Four-Day Selloff After US Jobs Figures: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed, with traders brushing off concerns about data showing a still strong labor market that would keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive hiking path.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Twitter employees file lawsuit claiming mass layoffs violate federal law requiring notice

    After Elon Musk announced pending mass layoffs at Twitter, employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for violating a law requiring 60 days notice before termination.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Investments That Crushed the Stock Market in 2022

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett is viewed by many as one of the greatest investors of all time. The large conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has beaten the broader market by a wide margin since Buffett took over the company in 1965 all the way to 2021. While Buffett is now 91 years old, he still seems to have the magic touch.

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Coal Was Meant to Be History. Instead, Its Use Is Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Last November in Glasgow, the world’s climate leaders were locked in a fierce debate over whether the final draft of the summit’s agreement should include a pledge to “phase-out” or “phase-down” coal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLotte

  • Oil climbs 4% as dollar slips and EU ban looms

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by 4% on Friday as the dollar eased, with an EU ban on Russian oil looming large and investors weighing the prospects for an easing of China's COVID curbs. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were up $3.81, or 4.02%, at $98.48 a barrel by 1307 GMT, set for a weekly gain of nearly 3%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.14, or 4.7%, at $92.31 and on course for a weekly gain of 5%.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Exxon Considers Leasing, Selling Unused Office Space at Houston Campus

    The U.S. oil giant is examining how it uses its sprawling Houston-area campus as part of an effort to cut billions in structural costs.

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • Analysis-Boeing outlines risky waiting game for new launches with eye on Airbus

    Boeing has embarked on a high-risk waiting game over the next round of jet developments, betting nascent technology will restore it to glory in the 2030s while ceding the upper hand in a key part of the market to Airbus for the rest of this decade. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday buried the prospect of an early bid to rebuild Boeing's battered position at the top of the single-aisle market with a new jet, pledging to focus on cash as it recovers from safety and other crises. The move marks a victory for engine-maker CFM which had publicly trailed a radical design offering 20%-plus fuel savings but not before 2035 - effectively nudging its biggest customer away from acting any sooner with a more conventional plane.

  • Natural-Gas Tankers Line Up Off Europe, Waiting for Prices to Rise

    Tankers carrying liquefied natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast, waiting for the price of the fuel to rise. The Wall Street Journal's [Joe Wallace](https://www.wsj.com/news/author/joe-wallace) explains how the tankers are Europe’s attempt to address the energy shortage and what it might mean for the continent this winter. _**Dig deeper into energy markets:**_ + [Oil Prices Jump on China Reopening Hopes](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-11-04-2022-october-jobs-report

  • 11 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best advertising stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, online advertising spend in 2021 came in at $189.3 billion, about 2.7-times ahead of the spending on TV ads, which stood […]

  • Plaintiff Jennifer Harris discusses $366M award in jury case against FedEx, her former employer

    Jennifer Harris alleged that she was retaliated against and fired by FedEx after she complained about discrimination. Last week, a jury agreed, awarding her $366 million. MBJ talked to Harris to see how she felt about the case.

  • Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO

    Lithium producer Livent Corp is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters. Already one of the top global producers of the metal, Livent has expansions underway across the globe, including Canada, but wants to grow more to meet rising demand for the metal from the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy industries. "We see Canada as a core part of our expansion capacity," Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, said in a Thursday interview.

  • China confirms orders for 140 Airbus jets worth $17 billion

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state aircraft buying agency officially signed orders to buy 140 Airbus planes worth about $17 billion on Friday, China Aviation Supplies (CAS) Holding said in a statement. They are all pre-existing orders, with some included in an order for 292 jets announced earlier this year, Airbus said on Friday. The formal signing of the agreement took place on Friday, during a visit to China by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

  • Americans now say they will need $1.25 million in savings to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. But how realistic is that?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.