U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,651.58
    -92.94 (-2.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,374.77
    -552.17 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,688.78
    -384.53 (-3.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.95
    -39.57 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.75
    +4.30 (+4.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.20
    -10.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.38 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8610
    +0.0350 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2930
    +0.2250 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,429.00
    -628.67 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.12
    -11.90 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Data-driven strategies required during ongoing market volatility, says Streetbeat Founder and CEO

·4 min read

Streetbeat's Flagship Stocks strategy up 8.3%, continuing to beat today's market losses, with a Sharpe ratio of 3

Streetbeat surpasses 110,000 customers and $1.2million ARR just 7 months after launch and appoints Cameron Meierhoefer as COO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetbeat, an investing and trading platform for stock and cryptocurrencies with a proprietary marketplace of professional investment strategies, has revealed its flagship stocks strategy was up 8.3% in Q3, and 3.4% since inception, net of fees.

Concerns with ongoing inflation, the war in Ukraine and Fed interest rate hikes have caused stocks to fall considerably over the year with the SP500 down by over 5% in Q3, and 23.6% year to date.

Streetbeat, a platform that is powered by a data-driven, patented algorithm which harnesses the power of 1 billion data points to drive investment decisions, enables effective trading strategies that react quickly to changing trends.

Graphs: Performance of Streetbeat Flagship Stocks versus S&P500

Flagship Stocks July 1 - September 30
Flagship Stocks July 1 - September 30
Flagship Stocks January 1 - September 30
Flagship Stocks January 1 - September 30

Results are based upon an "moderate" risk profile with an account value of $400 or more and are shown net of fees. Results based on price variations since inception 01/27/22 to 09/30/22 and 07/01/22 to 09/30/22. "Illustrative Benchmarks" include S&P500 Index. Flagship Stock does not mirror that of the Illustrative Benchmarks and the volatility may be materially different. Results for Flagship strategies as compared to the performance of Illustrative Benchmarks and may not reflect actual future performance.

Against this backdrop, Steetbeat's flagship stocks have remained relatively stable. Additionally, the company also announced today that its customer base has grown to surpass 110,000 – an organic growth of 60% in the current quarter alone.

The company has also just passed the milestone of $1.2million ARR – up from just $100,000 in Q1 of 2022 – as it continues to expand, building its customer base and helping customers find growth opportunities, despite the ongoing market volatility.

Damian Scavo, Founder and CEO of Streetbeat, said: "Stubborn inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine and elections across the globe are likely to drive this market volatility for some time to come. That's why we believe data-driven, algo-trade strategies are so especially important in today's market, as illustrated by the results to date of our flagships stocks strategy.

"I founded Streetbeat to disrupt the status quo by putting the financial intelligence that sits at the heart of quant hedge funds into the hands of everyday investors – giving them access to data-driven strategies that, previously, were out of reach.

"We are proud to see such strong continued growth of the Streetbeat community and the potential for even more customers and larger investments."

Cameron Meierhoefer named Streetbeat Chief Operating Officer

Streetbeat has also today announced the appointment of Cameron Meierhoefer as Chief Operating Officer. Meierhoefer was previously Chief Operating Officer at Comscore, a global digital media data company, where he led the development of e-commerce, search and media measurement data services. He has also served as CEO of SignalFrame, an IoT data company, and Chief Product Officer at VideoAmp, a cross platform media measurement and optimization platform.

Cameron Meierhoefer, Streetbeat's Chief Operating Officer, said: "I'm thrilled to join Damian and the Streebeat team. Individual investors deserve access to advanced trading strategies previously reserved for institutions and hedge fund clients. Streetbeat's momentum demonstrates individuals are ready to take advantage of quantitative strategies in their portfolios."

Streetbeat democratizes financial intelligence – including bank card transactions, social media sentiment, geolocations and corporate filings – in a machine-learning algorithm that gives real-time investment signals, helping secure returns for customers as realized in its results today. The app makes stocks, ETFs and Crypto accessible in one, easy to use platform.

Founder and CEO Damian Scavo, an Argentinian-born Italian immigrant, has over 20 years' of experience in algotrading and data analysis. He worked in the software house that co-created the firsts electronic stock exchanges in Europe and was managing 180 hedge funds and bank customers by the age of 22, and trading over $1 billion in monthly volumes by age 26. Damian has led three exits and managed 30 patents and provisions. You can read more in a recent Forbes article here.

For more information, visit www.streetbeat.com.

About Streetbeat

Streetbeat is a fintech company focused on democratizing and demystifying investing and making it accessible to everyone. The patented Streetbeat technology was designed to allow people to benefit from algo-trading and valuable data that can be difficult to uncover and decipher, empowering them to take control of their financial futures with a smooth onboarding process. The company is based in Palo Alto and is privately held. Streetbeat, LLC ("Streetbeat") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a registered Money Service Business. Cryptocurrency trading and exchange services are offered by Alpaca Crypto LLC. Find Streetbeat in the Google Store or the Apple Store.

Streetbeat logo
Streetbeat logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-driven-strategies-required-during-ongoing-market-volatility-says-streetbeat-founder-and-ceo-301643854.html

SOURCE Streetbeat

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas companies, including Warren Buffett holdings Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), along with shale pure-play Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), were up strongly on the week, rising 12.4%, 14.7%, and 20.1%, respectively, through Thursday. After oil stocks fell in September on mounting recession worries, OPEC+ surprised the markets this week with a larger-than-expected coordinated production cut. On Wednesday, members of OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million barrel-per-day production cut, which was larger than expected and in defiance of U.S. calls to continue producing amid global inflation challenges.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • U.S. dollar rises, bitcoin sinks, Tesla and Amazon stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • Strength Seen in Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB): Can Its 25.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink, Treasury yields spike as Wall Street frets over jobs report

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street weighed the government's monthly employment report, which showed labor conditions remained tight in September, despite a slowdown in hiring.

  • Fed may need to pivot by early November, when ‘something breaks,’ says Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd

    “The Fed will have no choice but to reliquefy the system,'' an event that is likely to happen by the end of the World Series, Minerd writes on Thursday.

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Cheniere Energy (LNG) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.