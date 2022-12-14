U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Data Encryption Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 84391.70 Million with Growing CAGR of 16.20% By 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, and Competitive Analysis

·14 min read

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Data Encryption Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This Data Encryption market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of Data Encryption industry. This market report is a window to the Data Encryption industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Company profiles covered in this Data Encryption report can be quite useful for making any revenue, import, export and consumption related decisions for the business. When the data and information collected in this Data Encryption report gets utilized in a correct manner, it proves to be very valuable to stay ahead of the competition.

Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo
Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo

Global data encryption market was valued at USD 25,389.30 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 84391.70 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Download Sample Copy of Data Encryption Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-encryption-market

Market Overview:

The data encryption refers to the solution that assists in translating data into another form, or code, in order to make the data accessible to the people owning a secret key. It is a cipher text and is considered one of the most popular methods of data security.

The increasing digital data transmission accomplishments via smartphones and evolving network security are the rare factors boosting the market's growth. BFSI, healthcare and engineering sectors are increasingly shifting from traditional data storage to cloud-based data storage methods. The rise in digital technology would continue to escalate the market in future years, growing the vulnerability of data loss or cyber-attacks across telecommunication and IT sectors.

Opportunities for Players:

  • Adoption Of Advanced Technologies and cloud-based services

The increased adoption of various advanced technologies and the cloud-based services is further estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, further expanding the market's future growth rate. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain, and big data analytics are used to build networking patterns. These technologies are increasing worldwide due to their expanding use across numerous industries. All these factors are creating certain lucrative growth opportunities for the data encryption market over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the Data Encryption market are:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • IBM (U.S.)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Microsoft (U.S.)

  • Intel Corporation (U.S.)

  • NEC Corporation (Japan)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Oracle (U.S.)

  • Fujitsu (Japan)

  • Honeywell International Inc.,(U.S.)

  • Accenture (Ireland)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Thales (France)

  • McAfee, LLC (U.S.)

  • Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc. (U.S.)

  • Micro Focus (U.K.)

  • Imperva (U.S.)

  • Protegrity Inc. (U.S.)

  • BlackBerry Limited. (U.S.)

Recent developments

  • In 2022, converge technology solutions corp., a software-enabled IT and cloud solutions provider, announced that it is certified to sell and implement IBM zsystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

Get Full PDF Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-data-encryption-market

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Data Encryption market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Data Encryption Market

Market Dynamics: Data Encryption Market

Drivers

  • Accelerating Urbanization across the Globe

The big data and internet of things (IOTs) have contributed significantly to the rising use of internet services and the rising demands of the data security due to increased data theft and cybercrime incidents. Through highly networked services, IoT enables the integration of sensors, actuators, radio frequency and Bluetooth in a real environment. Moreover, the emphasis on efficiency brought on by rising urbanization is also an essential factor driving the market's growth over the forecasted period.

  • Rising Awareness and Government Initiatives

The market is largely accelerating due to the government's various favorable initiatives as the governments of developing nations like China, South Korea, Dubai, India, Singapore, and Japan aim for the economic growth of their nations. Governments' growing adoption of big data analytics to enhance internet services will increase the overall market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the enhancement in people's living standards is predicted to drive the market's growth rate during the forecast period.

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

  • This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

  • It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

  • In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

  • Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

  • Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

  • The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

  • The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-encryption-market

Key Industry Segmentation: Data Encryption Market

Method

  • Asymmetric

  • Symmetric

Deployment

  • On-Cloud

  • On-Premise

Organization Size

  • Large-Sized Enterprise

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

End User

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Automotive

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • IT and Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing

Regional Analysis/Insights: Data Encryption Market

The countries covered in the data encryption market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the data encryption market because of the rise in the technology infrastructure and the rise in the demand for safe internet infrastructure within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing internet users within the region.

Table of Contents:

1.  Introduction
2.  Market Segmentation
3.  Executive Summary
4.  Premium Insights
5.  Global Data Encryption Market: Regulations
6.  Market Overview
7.  Global Data Encryption Market, By Method
8.  Global Data Encryption Market, By Deployment
9.  Global Data Encryption Market, By Organization Size
10.  Global Data Encryption Market, By Application
11.  Global Data Encryption Market, By End User
12.  Global Data Encryption Market, By Region
13.  Global Data Encryption Market: Company Landscape
14.  SWOT Analyses
15.  Company Profile
16.  Questionnaires
17.  Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-encryption-market

Explore More Reports:

Mobile Encryption Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Disk encryption, File/folder encryption, Communication encryption, Cloud encryption and Others), End User Type (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Government and public sector, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-encryption-market

Encryption Software Market, By Component (Software, Services), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Aerospace and Defense, Government and Public Utilities, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-encryption-software-market

Network Encryption Market , By Transmission Type (Optical Transmission, Traditional Transmission), Component (Hardware, Platform, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Data Rate (Less Than 10g, Greater Than 10g and Less Than 40g, Greater Than 40g and Less Than 100g, Greater Than 100g), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-network-encryption-market

Disk Encryption Market, By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-disk-encryption-market

Encryption Management Solutions Market, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Application (Endpoint Encryption, Network Encryption, Database Encryption, Cloud Encryption), End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Retail, IT and Telecom) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-encryption-management-solutions-market

Fully Homomorphic Encryption Market, By Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Industrial, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), Component (Hardware, Platform, Services), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fully-homomorphic-encryption-market

Database Encryption Market, By Database Encryption Type (Transparent Encryption, Column-Level Encryption, File-System Encryption, Application- Level Encryption, Key Management), Database Operational Models (Data-At-Rest, Data-In-Motion) Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud) End User (Smbs, Enterprises) Vertical (IT & Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Government & Public Sectors, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-database-encryption-market

Hardware Encryption Market, By Type (Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)), Algorithm and Standard (Rivest, Shamir, and Adelman (RSA), Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), and Others), Product Type (External HDD, Internal HDD, Solid-state Drive, Inline Network Encryptor, USB Flash Drive), Application (Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Others), End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hardware-encryption-market

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Component (Solution, Service), Application (Risk and Fraud Analytics,  Internet of Things (IoT),  Customer Analytics, Security Intelligence,  Distributed Coordination Service, Merchandising and Supply Chain Analytics, Offloading Mainframe Application, Operational Intelligence, Linguistic Analytics), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defence, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utility, Transportation and SCM, IT and Telecommunication, Academia and Research, Others ) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hadoop-big-data-analytics-market

Database Security Market, By Component (Software and Services), Business Function (Marketing, Sales, Finance, Operations and Others), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-database-security-market

Data Wrangling Market, By Business Function (Finance, Marketing and Sales, Operations, Human Resources and Legal), Component (Tools and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication and IT, Manufacturing and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-wrangling-market

Data Resiliency Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-resiliency-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-encryption-market-set-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-84391-70-million-with-growing-cagr-of-16-20-by-2029--size-share-demand-future-growth-and-competitive-analysis-301702397.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

