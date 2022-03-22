Data Erasure Solutions Market Gains Sizable Sales Avenues Due to Increase in Demand for Eco-friendly Technologies Globally, Notes Study by TMR

- Rapid technology adoption and expansion of electronics industry are prognosticated to help the global data erasure solutions market cross the valuation of US$ 21.4 Bn by 2030

- The data erasure solutions market in Asia Pacific is gaining significant growth opportunities, owing to the growth of BFSI and IT & telecom industries in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data erasure solutions market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This market growth can be ascribed to many factors, including rise in adoption of cloud infrastructure in organizations from varied industry verticals and expansion of the electronics industry.

The data erasure solutions market is estimated to observe sizable sales opportunities in Europe and North America due to increased understanding among the regional population on data erasure solutions and technological developments in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is projected to show promising growth prospects during the forecast period due to the presence of sturdy BFSI and IT & telecom industries in the region.

Data Erasure Solutions Market: Key Findings

Software data destruction is being increasingly used for erasing sensitive data from a disc without disturbing the working of the disc and keeping it suitable for reuse or resale. Popularity of data erasure solutions is increasing across the globe as compared to other physical destruction methods, including degaussing and shredding, as the use of these methods can result in several environmental risks as well as violations of EPA regulations. Moreover, it also causes loss of revenue gain opportunities through secondary market resale. Growing awareness about these aspects is resulting into increased sales in the global data erasure solutions market.





Adoption of data erasure solutions is increasing, owing to their various advantages such as environment-friendliness, energy efficiency, and cost effectiveness. Moreover, these solutions can safeguard a user's sensitive data even if the devices are lost. The software have the ability to destroy the data remotely in case of an incorrect password entry or attempt of unauthorized access to the device. Furthermore, data erasure solutions are being adopted due to their ability to securely erase confidential data without destroying the drive. All these factors explain why the global data erasure solutions market is expected to gain prominent sales opportunities during the forecast period.

Data Erasure Solutions Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in cyber threats and hacking activities across the globe is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global data erasure solutions market





Rise in need for data loss prevention from old devices and assets is propelling the global market

Data Erasure Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

Companies operating in the global data erasure solutions market are increasing efforts to boost their customer base by launching cost-efficient data erasure solutions





Several data erasure solutions providers are using diverse strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with technology partners in order to offer next-gen products. These efforts are also helping market leaders in expanding their regional reach, which, in turn, is driving the data erasure solutions market, highlights the TMR report.

Data Erasure Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Blancco Technology Group

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

CHG-Meridian, Dell, Inc.

Certus Software Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Extreme Protocol Solutions

Ingram Micro ITAD

IBM Corporation

ITRenew Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated

LifeSpan International Inc.

Kroll Ontrack, LLC

Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.

MTI Technology Limited

TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.

WipeOS LLC

WhiteCanyon Software Inc.

Data Erasure Solutions Market Segmentation

Component

Software

Services

Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Device Type

PCs

Laptops

Servers

Data Center Equipment

Mobile Devices

Others

Industry

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Energy

IT & Telecom

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

