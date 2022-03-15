U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Data Fabric Market to Depict 22.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029; North America to Invest in Fraud Detection and Security Management: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Data Fabric Market Report: IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Talend Inc. (U.S.), Informatica LLC (U.S.), Denodo Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Neo4j, Inc. (U.S.)

Pune, India, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data fabric market size stood at USD 1.43 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.71 billion in 2022 to USD 6.97 billion by 2029 at a 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Data Fabric Market Revenue, 2022-2029.”

According to an analysis, the data fabric has become sought-after to regulate data management practices and streamline cloud, premises and edge devices. A notable shift towards the cloud will boost the trend for data fabric solutions. To illustrate, in November 2021, IBM Corporation infused funds into SingleStore to bolster its mission of unifying the cloud database.

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic-induced Volatile Demand to Prompt Investments

Industry participants expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have a notable influence on the global landscape, with data services witnessing exponential demand. While the outbreak had a telling impact on BFSI, manufacturing and healthcare sectors, data fabric solution providers observed a bullish demand across advanced and emerging economies.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-fabric-market-105979

Report Coverage

The report has been prepared through quantitative and qualitative analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market. Prominently, a slew of primary interviews has been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collected through emails, telephonic conversations and questionnaires. Besides, the report also includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, press releases and government websites. The report sheds light on bottom-up and top-down approaches to offer a comprehensive view of product mapping.

Segmentation

In terms of deployment, the Data Fabric Market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on type, the industry is segregated into in-memory and disk-based.

On the basis of enterprises, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

With respect to application, the industry is segmented into governance, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & security management, customer experience management, business process management, sales & marketing management and others.

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, government, IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, education and others.

With respect to region, the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Data Fabric Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/data-fabric-market-105979

Drivers and Restraints

Trend for AI/ML to Usher in Innovations

Industry players expect the adoption of online platforms to boost data fabric market growth during the forecast period. According to the Data and Analytics Adoption Trends Study 2018, organizations planned to automate 49% of data integration and 37% data preparation tools by 2020. Leading players are poised to infuse funds into sophisticated technologies to streamline data management strategies. Moreover, in June 2021, IBM Corporation rolled out IBM Cloud Pak for Data 4.0 with automation and a combination of AI lifecycle and data to offer intelligent data management tools.

However, a lack of control over data and visibility to store data on the cloud could dent the industry growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Provide Promising Opportunities with Business Process Management

Stakeholders expect the U.S. and Canada to offer lucrative growth potentials with rising demand for fraud detection and security management. Prominently, the need for business process management services could further underpin North America data fabric market share. Moreover, the expanding penetration of advanced technologies will bode well for regional growth.

Europe market forecast will be strong with a growing trend for information and communication technologies, electronic devices and networks. Digitizations will be pronounced across the U.K., France, Germany and Russia. Large enterprises and SMEs will continue to exhibit demand for data fabric solutions over the next few years.

Prominent players are poised to infuse funds into Asia Pacific industry on the back of technological shift across China, Japan, Australia and India. It is worth mentioning that China is behind the U.S. as the leading country in data center adoption. Notably, demand for advanced solutions will be sought across governance, risk and compliance management applications.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/data-fabric-market-105979

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Emphasize Collaboration to Gain Competitive Edge

Prominent companies are slated to focus on mergers & acquisitions, product launches, technological advancements and research & development activities. Industry players could foster penetration to bolster their geographical expansion and product offerings.

Key Industry Developments

  • August 2021 – IBM Corporation announced a collaboration with Cloudera by providing Cloud Pak for Data capabilities to Cloudera Data Platform.

  • August 2021 – Talend Inc. added new innovative capabilities in its fabric tools with governance platform and integration to manage secured corporate information.

Major Players Profiled in the Data Fabric Market Report:

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

• TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

• Talend Inc. (U.S.)

• Informatica LLC (U.S.)

• Denodo Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Neo4j, Inc. (U.S.)

Buy Now - Data Fabric Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105979

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Data Fabric Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Data Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premises

    • By Type (USD)

      • Disk-based Data Fabric

      • In-memory Data Fabric

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • SMEs

      • Large Enterprise

    • By Application (USD)

      • Fraud Detection and Security Management

      • Governance, Risk and Compliance Management

      • Customer Experience Management

      • Sales and Marketing Management

      • Business Process Management

      • Others

    • By End-user (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecom

      • Retail and E-Commerce

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Manufacturing

      • Government

      • Energy and Utilities

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Education

      • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • South America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Data Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premises

    • By Type (USD)

      • Disk-based Data Fabric

      • In-memory Data Fabric

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • SMEs

      • Large Enterprise

    • By Application (USD)

      • Fraud Detection and Security Management

      • Governance, Risk and Compliance Management

      • Customer Experience Management

      • Sales and Marketing Management

      • Business Process Management

      • Others

    • By End-user (USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecom

      • Retail and E-Commerce

      • Healthcare and Life Sciences

      • Manufacturing

      • Government

      • Energy and Utilities

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Education

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By Application

      • Canada

        • By Application

      • Mexico

        • By Application

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Report:

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a Service), By Type (Public, Private, and Consortium), By Application (Digital Identity, Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, and Others), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot, and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Low Code Development Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, IT and Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Reporting and Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Customer Collaboration, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Disaster Management and Risk Reduction, Public Safety and Medicine Delivery, Surveying, Climate Change Adaptation, and Others), By End-User (Defense and Internal Security, Retail & Logistics, Government, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Infrastructure & Urban Development, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Heads Up Display, Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Smart Glasses, Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


