Data Fabric Market to Depict 22.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029; North America to Invest in Fraud Detection and Security Management: Fortune Business Insights™
Companies Profiled in the Data Fabric Market Report: IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Talend Inc. (U.S.), Informatica LLC (U.S.), Denodo Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Neo4j, Inc. (U.S.)
Pune, India, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data fabric market size stood at USD 1.43 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.71 billion in 2022 to USD 6.97 billion by 2029 at a 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Data Fabric Market Revenue, 2022-2029.”
According to an analysis, the data fabric has become sought-after to regulate data management practices and streamline cloud, premises and edge devices. A notable shift towards the cloud will boost the trend for data fabric solutions. To illustrate, in November 2021, IBM Corporation infused funds into SingleStore to bolster its mission of unifying the cloud database.
COVID-19 Impact
Pandemic-induced Volatile Demand to Prompt Investments
Industry participants expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have a notable influence on the global landscape, with data services witnessing exponential demand. While the outbreak had a telling impact on BFSI, manufacturing and healthcare sectors, data fabric solution providers observed a bullish demand across advanced and emerging economies.
Report Coverage
The report has been prepared through quantitative and qualitative analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market. Prominently, a slew of primary interviews has been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collected through emails, telephonic conversations and questionnaires. Besides, the report also includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, press releases and government websites. The report sheds light on bottom-up and top-down approaches to offer a comprehensive view of product mapping.
Segmentation
In terms of deployment, the Data Fabric Market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.
Based on type, the industry is segregated into in-memory and disk-based.
On the basis of enterprises, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs.
With respect to application, the industry is segmented into governance, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & security management, customer experience management, business process management, sales & marketing management and others.
In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, government, IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, education and others.
With respect to region, the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Data Fabric Market,
Drivers and Restraints
Trend for AI/ML to Usher in Innovations
Industry players expect the adoption of online platforms to boost data fabric market growth during the forecast period. According to the Data and Analytics Adoption Trends Study 2018, organizations planned to automate 49% of data integration and 37% data preparation tools by 2020. Leading players are poised to infuse funds into sophisticated technologies to streamline data management strategies. Moreover, in June 2021, IBM Corporation rolled out IBM Cloud Pak for Data 4.0 with automation and a combination of AI lifecycle and data to offer intelligent data management tools.
However, a lack of control over data and visibility to store data on the cloud could dent the industry growth.
Regional Insights
North America to Provide Promising Opportunities with Business Process Management
Stakeholders expect the U.S. and Canada to offer lucrative growth potentials with rising demand for fraud detection and security management. Prominently, the need for business process management services could further underpin North America data fabric market share. Moreover, the expanding penetration of advanced technologies will bode well for regional growth.
Europe market forecast will be strong with a growing trend for information and communication technologies, electronic devices and networks. Digitizations will be pronounced across the U.K., France, Germany and Russia. Large enterprises and SMEs will continue to exhibit demand for data fabric solutions over the next few years.
Prominent players are poised to infuse funds into Asia Pacific industry on the back of technological shift across China, Japan, Australia and India. It is worth mentioning that China is behind the U.S. as the leading country in data center adoption. Notably, demand for advanced solutions will be sought across governance, risk and compliance management applications.
Competitive Landscape
Stakeholders Emphasize Collaboration to Gain Competitive Edge
Prominent companies are slated to focus on mergers & acquisitions, product launches, technological advancements and research & development activities. Industry players could foster penetration to bolster their geographical expansion and product offerings.
Key Industry Developments
August 2021 – IBM Corporation announced a collaboration with Cloudera by providing Cloud Pak for Data capabilities to Cloudera Data Platform.
August 2021 – Talend Inc. added new innovative capabilities in its fabric tools with governance platform and integration to manage secured corporate information.
Major Players Profiled in the Data Fabric Market Report:
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)
• TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)
• Talend Inc. (U.S.)
• Informatica LLC (U.S.)
• Denodo Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
• Neo4j, Inc. (U.S.)
